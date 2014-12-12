BBC Local Live: North-east England

Police investigating a string of bogus banking calls in the region have arrested two men.
Officers searched addresses in South Shields, where the men, both aged 30, were held over allegations of fraud. The arrests follow a number of calls made to homes by people claiming to be Metropolitan Police officers.
Some victims were duped into withdrawing money from their banks in the belief their accounts were at risk, before handing the cash over to a courier for safe keeping.
WW1 memorial dedicated
The Duke of Cambridge has dedicated a memorial designed by 10-year-old Spencer Turner from Newcastle to the soldiers of World War One who stopped fighting at Christmas in 1914 and played games of football with the enemy.
Newcastle Airport tweets: The earlier national air traffic control issue is in the process of being resolved however, we still expect there to be some delays and possible cancellations.
An 87-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay at 09:45, the GNAAS said. There was no room to land the helicopter at the scene, so the crew flew to the town's nearby war memorial intending to reach the man on foot.
But the team flagged down a passing bin lorry, which took them to him. The crew treated him at the scene and took him by road ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he is in a critical condition.
Beamish, in County Durham, is appealing for semi-detached houses built between 1950 and 59 to use as a design base to replicate at a new attraction.
The 1950s-style development will also include a cafe, shops, police house, cinema and recreation area. Museum director Richard Evans said it was a "unique opportunity" for people's homes to become part of history.
Passengers advised to arrive on time
Some flights from Newcastle Airport may be affected after flights in London were
Dry night with clear spells
Paul Mooney
BBC Weather presenter
Any wintry showers will quickly die out this evening to give a dry night with long clear spells expected, leading to a moderate frost with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces overnight.
Minimum temperature: -5C (23F).Check the forecast near you.
Sex attacker jailed for 11 years
Sunderland Echo
A sex attacker whoabducted two terrified teenage girls when they got into his car thinking it was a taxi, has been jailed for 11 years.
Sunderland FA Cup fixture rearranged
Sunderland will face Leeds United, mimicking the 1973 FA Cup final fixture, in the third round of this year's tournament on Sunday 4 January at 13:00, the club has confirmed.
The Black Cats will meet the Championship club in the competition for the first time since their memorable giant killing in the 1973 final at Wembley Stadiumwhen the Wearsiders won 1-0.
Proud son wins battle
Hartlepool Mail
The son of a war hero haswon an eight-year personal battle to get his father recognised for his bravery during World War Two.
The Duke of Cambridge has dedicated a memorial designed by 10-year-old Spencer Turner from Newcastle to the soldiers of World War One who stopped fighting at Christmas in 1914 and played games of football with the enemy.
The sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is a large metal frame in the shape of a football, with two hands clasped together inside it.
Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, said it was important never to forget the moment of humanity expressed in the truce.
Passengers in Newcastle are facing flight disruptionafter a computer failure at the UK's air traffic control centre in London.
The earlier national air traffic control issue is in the process of being resolved however, we still expect there to be some delays and possible cancellations.
A man has beenarrested after armed robbers threatened a security guard before stealing money from a van outside a shopping precinct on Tyneside.
A crew from the Great North Air Ambulance Servicehad to flag down a bin lorry to reach a critically-injured patient in North Tyneside.
An 87-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay at 09:45, the GNAAS said. There was no room to land the helicopter at the scene, so the crew flew to the town's nearby war memorial intending to reach the man on foot.
But the team flagged down a passing bin lorry, which took them to him. The crew treated him at the scene and took him by road ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he is in a critical condition.
People in the north east of England arebeing given the chance to have their house rebuilt at a museum.
Beamish, in County Durham, is appealing for semi-detached houses built between 1950 and 59 to use as a design base to replicate at a new attraction.
The 1950s-style development will also include a cafe, shops, police house, cinema and recreation area. Museum director Richard Evans said it was a "unique opportunity" for people's homes to become part of history.
Some flights from Newcastle Airport may be affected after flights in London were disrupted due to a computer failure.
However, passengers are still being encouraged to arrive on time for their scheduled flight.
A spokesperson for Newcastle Airport says: "A national air traffic systems failure is affecting departures from Newcastle. Passengers should still come to the airport for their flight."
When Saturday comes so do the Hammers. I'll havefull-match commentary on BBC Newcastle of Sunderland v West Ham.
Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher is expected to start after overcoming the back injury which restricted him to a place on the bench against Liverpool.
Sebastian Coates is available after being ineligible to face his parent club but Emanuele Giaccherini and Billy Jones are not yet fit to return.
A pedestrian has beeninvolved in an accident with a bus on Stockton High Street.
Council bosses raked inmore than £300,000 last year in parking revenue. Hartlepool Borough Council's revenue from parking in 2013/14 totalled £342,000.
Black Cats' striker Steven Fletcher is expected to start after overcoming the back injury which restricted him to a place on the bench against Liverpool.
Sebastian Coates is available after being ineligible to face his parent club but Emanuele Giaccherini and Billy Jones are not yet fit to return.
The Duke of Cambridge has dedicated a memorial to the Christmas Truce of World War 1. It was designed by 10-year-old Spencer Turner from Newcastle.
He entered a competition to design a memorial to the moment soldiers were said to have stopped fighting and played football in 1914.
It was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. England manager Roy Hodgson also showed support at the unveiling.
