BBC Local Live: North-east England

The Duke of Cambridge has dedicated a memorial designed by 10-year-old Spencer Turner from Newcastle to the soldiers of World War One who stopped fighting at Christmas in 1914 and played games of football with the enemy.

The sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is a large metal frame in the shape of a football, with two hands clasped together inside it.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, said it was important never to forget the moment of humanity expressed in the truce.