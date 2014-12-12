Tyne Bridge

BBC Local Live: North-east England

Summary

  Updates on Friday 12 December 2014.
  More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Dry night with clear spells

Paul Mooney

BBC Weather presenter

Any wintry showers will quickly die out this evening to give a dry night with long clear spells expected, leading to a moderate frost with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces overnight.

Weather foercast
BBC

Minimum temperature: -5C (23F).

Check the forecast near you.

Sunderland FA Cup fixture rearranged

Sunderland will face Leeds United, mimicking the 1973 FA Cup final fixture, in the third round of this year's tournament on Sunday 4 January at 13:00, the club has confirmed.

The Black Cats will meet the Championship club in the competition for the first time since their memorable giant killing in the 1973 final at Wembley Stadium

when the Wearsiders won 1-0.

Two arrests after fraud

Martin Emmerson

BBC Newcastle

Police investigating a string of bogus banking calls in the region have arrested two men.

Officers searched addresses in South Shields, where the men, both aged 30, were held over allegations of fraud. The arrests follow a number of calls made to homes by people claiming to be Metropolitan Police officers.

Some victims were duped into withdrawing money from their banks in the belief their accounts were at risk, before handing the cash over to a courier for safe keeping.

WW1 memorial dedicated

The Duke of Cambridge has dedicated a memorial designed by 10-year-old Spencer Turner from Newcastle to the soldiers of World War One who stopped fighting at Christmas in 1914 and played games of football with the enemy.

Watch the video.

The sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is a large metal frame in the shape of a football, with two hands clasped together inside it.

Duke of Cambridge at memorial
BBC

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, said it was important never to forget the moment of humanity expressed in the truce.

News on the hour

The top local headlines at 17:00 include:

Delays and cancellations possible

Passengers in Newcastle are facing flight disruption

after a computer failure at the UK's air traffic control centre in London.

Newcastle Airport

The earlier national air traffic control issue is in the process of being resolved however, we still expect there to be some delays and possible cancellations. If you have any concerns please check with your airline.

Keep up-to-date with Newcastle's departures.

Crew use bin lorry to get to patient

Robert Cooper

BBC News Online

A crew from the Great North Air Ambulance Service

had to flag down a bin lorry to reach a critically-injured patient in North Tyneside.

An 87-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay at 09:45, the GNAAS said. There was no room to land the helicopter at the scene, so the crew flew to the town's nearby war memorial intending to reach the man on foot.

Whitley Bay War Memorial
Google

But the team flagged down a passing bin lorry, which took them to him. The crew treated him at the scene and took him by road ambulance to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he is in a critical condition.

Museum appeals for 1950s homes

Kristie Kinghorn

BBC News Online

People in the north east of England are

being given the chance to have their house rebuilt at a museum.

Beamish, in County Durham, is appealing for semi-detached houses built between 1950 and 59 to use as a design base to replicate at a new attraction.

Houses in Newbottle in 1953
Beamish

The 1950s-style development will also include a cafe, shops, police house, cinema and recreation area. Museum director Richard Evans said it was a "unique opportunity" for people's homes to become part of history.

Passengers advised to arrive on time

Some flights from Newcastle Airport may be affected after flights in London were

disrupted due to a computer failure.

However, passengers are still being encouraged to arrive on time for their scheduled flight.

A spokesperson for Newcastle Airport says: "A national air traffic systems failure is affecting departures from Newcastle. Passengers should still come to the airport for their flight."

Keep up-to-date with Newcastle's departures.

Sunderland v West Ham

Nick Barnes

BBC Newcastle commentator

When Saturday comes so do the Hammers. I'll have

full-match commentary on BBC Newcastle of Sunderland v West Ham.

Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher is expected to start after overcoming the back injury which restricted him to a place on the bench against Liverpool.

Nick Barnes' book
BBC

Sebastian Coates is available after being ineligible to face his parent club but Emanuele Giaccherini and Billy Jones are not yet fit to return.

News on the hour

The top local headlines at 16:00 include:

Boy's WW1 memorial unveiled

Peter Harris

Look North

The Duke of Cambridge has dedicated a memorial to the Christmas Truce of World War 1. It was designed by 10-year-old Spencer Turner from Newcastle.

He entered a competition to design a memorial to the moment soldiers were said to have stopped fighting and played football in 1914.

Roy Hodgson with students
BBC

It was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. England manager Roy Hodgson also showed support at the unveiling.

News on the hour

The top local headlines at 15:00 include:

  BBC Tees: Police are warning people to be vigilant after a number of people in the North East have been targeted by telephone fraudsters.
  BBC Newcastle: A car containing a four-year-old boy reached speeds of almost 100mph, before crashing, as its banned driver tried to escape police.

