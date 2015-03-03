The plan will particularly help the North East which has one of the highest levels of fuel poverty in the country, said Energy Secretary Ed Davey.
Weaknesses in flood walls spotted
The Environment Agency said flood defence work has been carried out in Stanhope village in County Durham after weaknesses in the walls were spotted.
Assistant project manager Duncan Harrison said: "New evidence helped identify some low spots in the existing defences. By replacing the wall along Wear Terrace and raising the walls and banks around Butts House we have been able to further reduce the risk of flooding in Stanhope."
Stanhope has been deluged in recent downpours most significantly in January 1995 when 21 properties were flooded following heavy rain.
Harvey Madden had been suffering from leukaemia and lymphoma. He died from an infection yesterday in North Tees General Hospital, Stockton. He was 66.
'Horrible dogfight' expected
Conor McNamara
BBC Match of the Day commentator
A horrible dogfight. That's how Steve Bruce was describing the relegation battle, even before his team lost to Stoke City on Saturday.
While the Hull manager believes that Peter Crouch's winner was offside, he also needs much more from his players at the moment. Hull only produced one shot in the whole game at The Britannia Stadium.
Tuesday's opponents Sunderland have gone four league games without victory, and Gus Poyet has only seen his side win once in the league since Christmas.
One of those defeats was at home to Hull on Boxing Day. Sunderland got off to the perfect start when Adam Johnson scored in the first minute but Hull came back to win the game 3-1. Read more of my match preview here.
Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious"
Jo, from Gateshead, has a rare medical condition called Usher Syndrome. As well as being born deaf, by the age of 29 she was also losing her sight. But in March last year she was fitted with cochlear implants.
A British Transport Police spokesman said the woman died at the scene and officers were trying to identify her.
Image of football 'smoke bomber'
Transport police are trying to identify a man who lobbed a smoke bomb at young football fans waiting at Sunderland metro station after a match.
Officers have released this grainy CCTV image of a man in a cap who they want to speak to about the attack in the hope that someone will recognise him.
They even believe the suspect boarded the 20:21 service to Newcastle Monument with the rest of the fans after the smoke bomb was thrown.
British Transport Police
It happened on 5 February following the Sunderland versus Newcastle under 18s fixture at the Stadium of Light.
PC Michelle Clark, of British Transport Police, said: "A group of supporters left the ground before the game had finished and headed to the station. Once in the station one of the group threw a smoke bomb off the platform in the direction of a group of Sunderland supporters in the car park."
The number of asylum seeker applications in Middlesbrough has gone up in 10% over the last decade, the BBC learns.
Commuters tackle snow
The Chronicle
Commuters woke up to parts of County Durham and Northumberland having a light blanketing of snow. However, Newcastle and Sunderland were spared the snow flakes apart from a few icy patches as well as strong sunshine.
A Teesside man who works with young Muslims to try and stop them being radicalised says he is expecting more people to join IS.
Dozens of swans in Chester-le-Street are dying as a result of lead poisoning.
WeatherCopyright: Weather The ChronicleCopyright: The Chronicle Lee HargreaveCopyright: Lee Hargreave
Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious".
Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail until 18 March after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a schoolgirl.
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson has been bailed until later this month after being arrested yesterday on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16.
It's feared one of the River Wear's biggest flocks of swans could be wiped out after more deaths from lead poisoning.
APCopyright: AP
Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious"
Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail until 18 March after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a schoolgirl
BBCCopyright: BBC
Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious"
Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail until 18 March after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a schoolgirl
PACopyright: PA Tremayne Crossly/PACopyright: Tremayne Crossly/PA Shields GazetteCopyright: Shields Gazette
Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl
Police are hunting a man they would like to speak to after a smoke bomb was thrown at a group of football fans at Sunderland Metro station
Environment AgencyCopyright: Environment Agency
The Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
Police are hunting a man they would like to speak to after a smoke bomb was thrown at a group of football fans at Sunderland Metro station.
British Transport PoliceCopyright: British Transport Police bbcCopyright: bbc Northern EchoCopyright: Northern Echo
Sunderland midfielder Adam Johnson is bailed following his arrest on suspicion of sexual activity with an underage girl.
The number of asylum seeker applications in Middlesbrough has gone up in 10% over the last decade, the BBC learns.
The ChronicleCopyright: The Chronicle Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
That's all for BBC Local Live in the North East for today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday.
If you'd like us to feature your pictures, send them by email, tweet us @BBCNewsNE or join our Facebook page.
Lap-dancing venue plans criticised
The Chronicle
Plans for a new strip club at the heart of a multimillion-pound redevelopment of Newcastle have been slammed.
Join us for the match
Nick Barnes
BBC Newcastle commentator
The floodlights are shining as the sun goes down on Humberside. I'll have full commentary on Hull v Sunderland on BBC Newcastle from 19:45.
And here are my commentary notes:
On the programme tonight
BBC Look North
Campaigners say lives could be put at risk by moving a breast cancer clinic. The clinic at Bishop Auckland Hospital has been transferred to Darlington.
Health trust managers say it'll allow patients access to the best equipment. But there are concerns that's leaving patients in rural areas with limited access to a vital service.
Our political correspondent Mark Denten has the latest on Look North on BBC One at 18:30.
Swans poisoned by lead
There are fears one of County Durham's largest colonies of swans could be wiped out after a spate of deliberate poisonings.
Dozens of swans and cygnets on the River Wear at Chester-le-Street have died since Christmas.
Post-mortem examinations have revealed they were poisoned with lead - probably in powder form.
A1 overnight closure warning
The Highways Agency is warning drivers that the A1 will be closed overnight in both directions between junction 67 and 68 on Thursday.
It said the closure was needed to carry out maintenance after areas of the carriageway deteriorated due to the recent cold temperatures.
There will be diversions in place via Kingsway, Team Valley, from 20:00 on Thursday to 06:00 on Friday.
'Dog' objects to wind turbine
An objector claiming to be a dog has called a proposed wind turbine "yet another gigantic lamp-post".
Northumberland County Council is considering an application for a single 100m turbine east of South Charlton, near the A1 north of Alnwick.
The authority has so far received 17 letters of support and 81 objections.
One opponent, claiming to be a dog called Lord Percy Norfolk, said the plans were making him "barking mad".
Man found injured in street
A man found in a street in Newcastle had severe injuries consistent with a fall from a slow-moving vehicle, according to Northumbria Police.
The 23-year-old was picked up by an ambulance at a bus stop on City Road, close to St Anne's church, early on Sunday.
He was unable to give an account of how he came about his injuries, which included a fractured eye socket, a fractured cheekbone and damage to his teeth.
Ashley fined over Rangers influence
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has been fined £7,500 over his influence on the affairs of Rangers.
A second charge brought by the SFA, that he failed to act in the "best interests of association football", was found to be "not proved".
Ashley owns 8.92% of the Scottish Championship club's shares.
'Drug driver' arrest man bailed
Cleveland Police says the first person to be arrested under new drug driving laws has been bailed.
The 21-year-old was being stopped on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham just hours after the new rules came into effect on Monday.
Drivers can now face prosecution if they exceed limits set for the presence of eight illegal drugs, including cannabis and cocaine, and eight prescription drugs.
Pregnant ewes escape from snow
Alison Lamb (her real surname) took this picture of pregnant ewes "hurrying" in from fields which got a light dusting of snow in County Durham.
It was snapped at Doe caravan park, Barnard Castle, Teesdale.
Ms Lamb said: "They were very keen to come into the sheds so they can lamb in the warm and dry - note the rather round tummies."
You can send your pictures by email or tweet @BBCNewsNE.
Calm gives way to stronger gusts
After a cold afternoon with outbreaks of sunshine, it will become become cloudier and windier towards dusk, with wintry showers briefly more widespread.
Scattered wintry showers will become fewer and further between overnight, with strong winds also progressively easing. Check the forecast near you.
£500k for haven for sex abuse victims
The Chronicle
More than £500,000 has been set aside to provide a bolthole for victims of sexual abuse in Durham.
The county council has been handed £496,000 funding by the government for the scheme announced on Wednesday.
Spring bursts into life at Doxford park
Lee Hargreaves sent us this striking picture of the crocuses in Doxford Park, in Sunderland.
Has anything caught your eye while out and about in the North East worth capturing and sharing? You can send your pictures by email or tweet @BBCNewsNE.
'Nearly 100 stories from hacking'
Court documents say Mirror Group (MGN) has admitted obtaining 99 stories about the claimants, including Gazza, by hacking their phones.
The court heard that one journalist hacked the phones of celebrities about 100 times a day between 2003 and 2004.
Gazza 'victim' of Mirror phone hacking
Phone hacking of celebrities such as former footballer Paul Gascoigne was rife at the Mirror newspaper group, a court has heard.
From 1999 to 2006 "victims" also included TV executive Alan Yentob, soap stars Shane Richie and actress Sadie Frost.
Claimants' counsel David Sherborne told London's High Court that journalists at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People hacked the phones of public figures on a daily basis.
Mike Ashley 318th richest in world
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is the 318th richest man on the planet, according to the newly-published Forbes list of billionaires.
According to the figures, he has a fortune of $4.9bn US dollars (£3.1bn) but he's fallen from 256th position in 2014.
He's the 10th richest in the UK. The world's richest man is still the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose fortune is estimated at $79.2bn (£51.4bn).
Man campaigning to save club dies
Northern Echo
A popular sportsman and businessman who was at the heart of the campaign to save Darlington Football Club has died.
Harvey Madden had been suffering from leukaemia and lymphoma. He died from an infection yesterday in North Tees General Hospital, Stockton. He was 66.
Mowbray set to be named Coventry City boss
Coventry City are to appoint former Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray as their new manager.
The 51-year-old Yorkshireman, who will succeed the sacked Steven Pressley, is expected to be unveiled at a press conference at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Mowbray has been out of football since leaving Boro in October 2013.
Good service on Metro
BBC Travel says there's a good service on the Green and Yellow lines on the Tyne & Wear Metro currently.
Power problem delays bridge reopening
The revamp of Middlesbrough's Transporter Bridge has been hit by more technical problems, further delaying its reopening.
The 104-year-old listed structure closed in August 2013 for a planned refurbishment which was supposed to last eight months.
But a string of "unforeseen" problems has resulted in the reopening date being repeatedly pushed back.
Middlesbrough Council said the latest problem involved electrical wiring and apologised for the disruption.
Ex-Boro boss set for Coventry
Coventry City are to appoint former Boro boss Tony Mowbray as their new manager.
The 51-year-old, who will succeed the sacked Steven Pressley, has been out of football since leaving Boro in October 2013.
He is expected to be unveiled at a press conference at 13:30.
Man jailed for driving ban breach
Sunderland Echo
A businessman has been put behind bars for breaching road bans for the sixth time.
David Kelly, who owns three salons with his partner, flouted his latest disqualification by getting behind the wheel of his convertible BMW 3 series last June.
Ear implant woman's story
It's nearly a year since 40-year-old Joanne Milne heard sound for the first time.
The video of that moment went viral and it's now been watched by nearly nine million people.
Jo, from Gateshead, has a rare medical condition called Usher Syndrome. As well as being born deaf, by the age of 29 she was also losing her sight. But in March last year she was fitted with cochlear implants.
Jo's now written a book about her experience and she's she's speaking to BBC Newcastle's Jonathan Miles at 11:00.
Accident at Tyne tunnel
BBC Travel reports there's very slow traffic and one lane is closed northbound on the A19 in Jarrow at Tyne tunnel because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Hospital admissions jump 5%
The Shields Gazette
South Tynesiders visit hospital more often than anyone else in the North East, according to new figures.
Latest statistics reveal there were 400 admissions per 100,000 people in the borough in the year to March 2014 - a 4.9% increase.
'Cut risk of flooding'
Assistant project manager Duncan Harrison, of the Environment Agency, said: "New evidence helped identify some low spots in the existing defences.
"By replacing the wall along Wear Terrace and raising the walls and banks around Butts House we have been able to further reduce the risk of flooding in Stanhope."
Stanhope has suffered from several floods in recent times, most significantly in January 1995 when 21 properties were flooded following heavy rain.
O'Shea and Brown available for SAFC
John O'Shea and Wes Brown are available for Sunderland's match against Hull tonight after the Football Association rescinded the red card given to Brown during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.
Brown was sent off despite TV pictures suggesting O'Shea had fouled United's Radamel Falcao.
"An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," read an FA statement. Brown's red card will not be transferred to O'Shea so both are available tonight.
Deluged village's flood defences boosted
More than 100 homes in a County Durham village have had their flood defences boosted after being deluged in recent heavy downpours.
Sections of Stanhope's existing defences have been raised and improved to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Wear.
Trains halted after track fatality
Trains have been halted between Newcastle and Carlisle after a woman died after being hit by a train at Blaydon.
Police officers are at the scene and National Rail say there will be no trains operating until 10.30.
Replacement buses are being arranged. Stops affected include the Metrocentre, Dunston and Prudhoe.
A British Transport Police spokesman said the woman died at the scene and officers were trying to identify her.
Image of football 'smoke bomber'
Transport police are trying to identify a man who lobbed a smoke bomb at young football fans waiting at Sunderland metro station after a match.
Officers have released this grainy CCTV image of a man in a cap who they want to speak to about the attack in the hope that someone will recognise him.
They even believe the suspect boarded the 20:21 service to Newcastle Monument with the rest of the fans after the smoke bomb was thrown.
It happened on 5 February following the Sunderland versus Newcastle under 18s fixture at the Stadium of Light.
PC Michelle Clark, of British Transport Police, said: "A group of supporters left the ground before the game had finished and headed to the station. Once in the station one of the group threw a smoke bomb off the platform in the direction of a group of Sunderland supporters in the car park."
The smoke bomb hit a wall and landed back onto the platform close to where passengers were waiting for the next service.
'No repeat' of polling day queue fiasco
The chaotic queuing seen at some polling stations - including in Newcastle - at the 2010 general election will not be repeated this time around, the head of the Electoral Commission has said.
Jenny Watson said there was now a "safety valve" that meant people in a queue as polls closed could still vote.
More than 1,200 people were left queuing as polls closed at 22:00 on election night in 2010.
'Adam Johnson in schoolgirl sex arrest'
Northern Echo editor Peter Barron
Here's today's front page and a link to the main story.
Commuters tackle snow
The Chronicle
Commuters woke up to parts of County Durham and Northumberland having a light blanketing of snow. However, Newcastle and Sunderland were spared the snow flakes apart from a few icy patches as well as strong sunshine.
This was despite weather warnings being in place.
Footballer bailed over sex allegation
England and Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
Durham Police said a 27-year-old had been arrested.
Sunderland AFC say he has been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Frosty start turning to snowy showers
After a frosty start with some icy patches, and bright and breezy day should ensue, with isolated snow showers becoming increasingly confined to the Pennines.
Becoming cloudier and windier towards dusk, with wintry showers briefly more widespread.
Check the forecast near you.
Lane closed on A189
One lane is closed and there's slow traffic on the A189 southbound in Bebside between the A193 Front Street junction and Three Horse Shoes roundabout because of a broken down vehicle.
Get the latest travel for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.
Julie Cush
BBC News
Welcome to BBC Local Live. I'll be bringing you news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the North East.
If you'd like us to feature your comments or pictures, send them to us by email, tweet us @BBCNewsNE or join our Facebook page.