Transport police are trying to identify a man who lobbed a smoke bomb at young football fans waiting at Sunderland metro station after a match.

Officers have released this grainy CCTV image of a man in a cap who they want to speak to about the attack in the hope that someone will recognise him.

They even believe the suspect boarded the 20:21 service to Newcastle Monument with the rest of the fans after the smoke bomb was thrown.

British Transport Police Copyright: British Transport Police

It happened on 5 February following the Sunderland versus Newcastle under 18s fixture at the Stadium of Light.

PC Michelle Clark, of British Transport Police, said: "A group of supporters left the ground before the game had finished and headed to the station. Once in the station one of the group threw a smoke bomb off the platform in the direction of a group of Sunderland supporters in the car park."

The smoke bomb hit a wall and landed back onto the platform close to where passengers were waiting for the next service.