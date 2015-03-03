Transporter bridge

BBC Local Live: North-east England

  Good evening

    That's all for BBC Local Live in the North East for today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday. We leave you with this photo Tracey Laing snapped of North Shields looking particularly tranquil.

    North Shields
    Copyright: Tracey Laing

    If you'd like us to feature your pictures, send them to us by email, tweet us @BBCNewsNE or join our Facebook page.

  4. On the programme tonight

    BBC Look North

    Campaigners say lives could be put at risk by moving a breast cancer clinic. The clinic at Bishop Auckland Hospital has been transferred to Darlington.

    Health trust managers say it'll allow patients access to the best equipment. But there are concerns that's leaving patients in rural areas with limited access to a vital service.

    Our political correspondent Mark Denten has the latest on Look North on BBC One at 18:30.

  5. Swans poisoned by lead

    There are fears one of County Durham's largest colonies of swans could be wiped out after a spate of deliberate poisonings.

    Dozens of swans and cygnets on the River Wear at Chester-le-Street have died since Christmas.

    Swans
    Copyright: BBC

    Post-mortem examinations have revealed they were poisoned with lead - probably in powder form.

  6. A1 overnight closure warning

    The Highways Agency is warning drivers that the A1 will be closed overnight in both directions between junction 67 and 68 on Thursday.

    It said the closure was needed to carry out maintenance after areas of the carriageway deteriorated due to the recent cold temperatures.

    There will be diversions in place via Kingsway, Team Valley, from 20:00 on Thursday to 06:00 on Friday.

  7. 'Dog' objects to wind turbine

    An objector claiming to be a dog has called a proposed wind turbine "yet another gigantic lamp-post".

    Northumberland County Council is considering an application for a single 100m turbine east of South Charlton, near the A1 north of Alnwick.

    The authority has so far received 17 letters of support and 81 objections.

    Dog and wind turbine
    Copyright: Thinkstock

    One opponent, claiming to be a dog called Lord Percy Norfolk, said the plans were making him "barking mad".

  8. Man found injured in street

    A man found in a street in Newcastle had severe injuries consistent with a fall from a slow-moving vehicle, according to Northumbria Police.

    The 23-year-old was picked up by an ambulance at a bus stop on City Road, close to St Anne's church, early on Sunday.

    He was unable to give an account of how he came about his injuries, which included a fractured eye socket, a fractured cheekbone and damage to his teeth.

  10. 'Drug driver' arrest man bailed

    Cleveland Police says the first person to be arrested under new drug driving laws has been bailed.

    The 21-year-old was being stopped on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham just hours after the new rules came into effect on Monday.

    Drivers can now face prosecution if they exceed limits set for the presence of eight illegal drugs, including cannabis and cocaine, and eight prescription drugs.

  11. Pregnant ewes escape from snow

    Alison Lamb (her real surname) took this picture of pregnant ewes "hurrying" in from fields which got a light dusting of snow in County Durham.

    Pregnant ewes
    Copyright: Alison Lamb

    It was snapped at Doe caravan park, Barnard Castle, Teesdale.

    Ms Lamb said: "They were very keen to come into the sheds so they can lamb in the warm and dry - note the rather round tummies."

    You can send your pictures by email or tweet @BBCNewsNE.

    The top local headlines at 16:00 are:

    • BBC Tees: A Teesside man who works with young Muslims to try and stop them being radicalised says he is expecting more people to join IS.
    • BBC Newcastle: Dozens of swans in Chester-le-Street are dying as a result of lead poisoning.

  13. Calm gives way to stronger gusts

    After a cold afternoon with outbreaks of sunshine, it will become become cloudier and windier towards dusk, with wintry showers briefly more widespread.

    BBC
    Copyright: Weather

    Scattered wintry showers will become fewer and further between overnight, with strong winds also progressively easing. Check the forecast near you.

  15. Spring bursts into life at Doxford park

    Lee Hargreaves sent us this striking picture of the crocuses in Doxford Park, in Sunderland.

    Crocuses at Doxford Park in Sunderland.
    Copyright: Lee Hargreave

    Has anything caught your eye while out and about in the North East worth capturing and sharing? You can send your pictures by email or tweet @BBCNewsNE.

    The top local headlines at 15:00 are:

    • BBC Tees: Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious".
    • BBC Newcastle: Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail until 18 March after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a schoolgirl.

  18. Gazza 'victim' of Mirror phone hacking

    Phone hacking of celebrities such as former footballer Paul Gascoigne was rife at the Mirror newspaper group, a court has heard.

    paul gascoigne
    Copyright: Getty Images

    From 1999 to 2006 "victims" also included TV executive Alan Yentob, soap stars Shane Richie and actress Sadie Frost.

    Claimants' counsel David Sherborne told London's High Court that journalists at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People hacked the phones of public figures on a daily basis.

  19. Plan to aid 'fuel poor' North families

    The Chronicle

    More than two million homes where residents struggle to pay their fuel bills are to be improved to make them more energy efficient, ministers will pledge in Parliament.

    The plan will particularly help the North East which has one of the highest levels of fuel poverty in the country, said Energy Secretary Ed Davey.

  20. Weaknesses in flood walls spotted

    The Environment Agency said flood defence work has been carried out in Stanhope village in County Durham after weaknesses in the walls were spotted.

    Assistant project manager Duncan Harrison said: "New evidence helped identify some low spots in the existing defences. By replacing the wall along Wear Terrace and raising the walls and banks around Butts House we have been able to further reduce the risk of flooding in Stanhope."

    Stanhope has been deluged in recent downpours most significantly in January 1995 when 21 properties were flooded following heavy rain.

  22. Mike Ashley 318th richest in world

    Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is the 318th richest man on the planet, according to the newly-published Forbes list of billionaires.

    Mike Ashley
    Copyright: AP

    According to the figures, he has a fortune of $4.9bn US dollars (£3.1bn) but he's fallen from 256th position in 2014.

    He's the 10th richest in the UK. The world's richest man is still the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose fortune is estimated at $79.2bn (£51.4bn).

  24. 'Horrible dogfight' expected

    Conor McNamara

    BBC Match of the Day commentator

    A horrible dogfight. That's how Steve Bruce was describing the relegation battle, even before his team lost to Stoke City on Saturday.

    While the Hull manager believes that Peter Crouch's winner was offside, he also needs much more from his players at the moment. Hull only produced one shot in the whole game at The Britannia Stadium.

    Tuesday's opponents Sunderland have gone four league games without victory, and Gus Poyet has only seen his side win once in the league since Christmas.

    One of those defeats was at home to Hull on Boxing Day. Sunderland got off to the perfect start when Adam Johnson scored in the first minute but Hull came back to win the game 3-1. Read more of my match preview here.

    The top local headlines at 13:00 are:

    • BBC Tees: Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious"
    • BBC Newcastle: Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail until 18 March after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a schoolgirl

  26. Mowbray set to be named Coventry City boss

    Coventry City are to appoint former Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray as their new manager.

    Tony Mowbray
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: Tony Mowbray's time at Celtic was the one notable negative on his impressive footballing CV

    The 51-year-old Yorkshireman, who will succeed the sacked Steven Pressley, is expected to be unveiled at a press conference at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

    Mowbray has been out of football since leaving Boro in October 2013.

  27. Good service on Metro

    BBC Travel says there's a good service on the Green and Yellow lines on the Tyne & Wear Metro currently.

  28. Power problem delays bridge reopening

    The revamp of Middlesbrough's Transporter Bridge has been hit by more technical problems, further delaying its reopening.

    Middlesbrough's Transporter Bridge
    Copyright: BBC

    The 104-year-old listed structure closed in August 2013 for a planned refurbishment which was supposed to last eight months.

    But a string of "unforeseen" problems has resulted in the reopening date being repeatedly pushed back.

    Middlesbrough Council said the latest problem involved electrical wiring and apologised for the disruption.

    The top local headlines at 13:00 are:

    • BBC Tees: Campaigners are angry at the planning inspectorate's dismissal of the blueprint for County Durham's future for being "too ambitious"
    • BBC Newcastle: Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail until 18 March after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a schoolgirl

  30. Ex-Boro boss set for Coventry

    Coventry City are to appoint former Boro boss Tony Mowbray as their new manager.

    Tony Mowbray
    Copyright: PA

    The 51-year-old, who will succeed the sacked Steven Pressley, has been out of football since leaving Boro in October 2013.

    He is expected to be unveiled at a press conference at 13:30.

  31. Man jailed for driving ban breach

    Sunderland Echo

    A businessman has been put behind bars for breaching road bans for the sixth time.

    David Kelly, who owns three salons with his partner, flouted his latest disqualification by getting behind the wheel of his convertible BMW 3 series last June.

  32. Ear implant woman's story

    It's nearly a year since 40-year-old Joanne Milne heard sound for the first time.

    The video of that moment went viral and it's now been watched by nearly nine million people.

    Joanne Milne
    Copyright: Tremayne Crossly/PA

    Jo, from Gateshead, has a rare medical condition called Usher Syndrome. As well as being born deaf, by the age of 29 she was also losing her sight. But in March last year she was fitted with cochlear implants.

    Jo's now written a book about her experience and she's she's speaking to BBC Newcastle's Jonathan Miles at 11:00.

  33. Accident at Tyne tunnel

    BBC Travel reports there's very slow traffic and one lane is closed northbound on the A19 in Jarrow at Tyne tunnel because of an accident involving two vehicles.

    The top local headlines at 11:00 are:

    • BBC Tees: Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been released on bail after he was arrested on suspicion of having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl
    • BBC Newcastle: Police are hunting a man they would like to speak to after a smoke bomb was thrown at a group of football fans at Sunderland Metro station

  37. O'Shea and Brown available for SAFC

    John O'Shea and Wes Brown are available for Sunderland's match against Hull tonight after the Football Association rescinded the red card given to Brown during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

    Brown was sent off despite TV pictures suggesting O'Shea had fouled United's Radamel Falcao.

    "An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," read an FA statement. Brown's red card will not be transferred to O'Shea so both are available tonight.

  38. Deluged village's flood defences boosted

    More than 100 homes in a County Durham village have had their flood defences boosted after being deluged in recent heavy downpours.

    Sections of Stanhope's existing defences have been raised and improved to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Wear.

    Stanhope in County Durham
    Copyright: Environment Agency

  41. Image of football 'smoke bomber'

    Transport police are trying to identify a man who lobbed a smoke bomb at young football fans waiting at Sunderland metro station after a match.

    Officers have released this grainy CCTV image of a man in a cap who they want to speak to about the attack in the hope that someone will recognise him.

    They even believe the suspect boarded the 20:21 service to Newcastle Monument with the rest of the fans after the smoke bomb was thrown.

    'Smoke bomber' suspect
    Copyright: British Transport Police

    It happened on 5 February following the Sunderland versus Newcastle under 18s fixture at the Stadium of Light.

    PC Michelle Clark, of British Transport Police, said: "A group of supporters left the ground before the game had finished and headed to the station. Once in the station one of the group threw a smoke bomb off the platform in the direction of a group of Sunderland supporters in the car park."

    The smoke bomb hit a wall and landed back onto the platform close to where passengers were waiting for the next service.

  45. Commuters tackle snow

    The Chronicle

    Commuters woke up to parts of County Durham and Northumberland having a light blanketing of snow. However, Newcastle and Sunderland were spared the snow flakes apart from a few icy patches as well as strong sunshine.

    The Chronicle
    Copyright: The Chronicle

    This was despite weather warnings being in place.

  47. Frosty start turning to snowy showers

    After a frosty start with some icy patches, and bright and breezy day should ensue, with isolated snow showers becoming increasingly confined to the Pennines.

    Clare Nasir
    Copyright: BBC

    Becoming cloudier and windier towards dusk, with wintry showers briefly more widespread.

    Check the forecast near you.

  48. Lane closed on A189

    One lane is closed and there's slow traffic on the A189 southbound in Bebside between the A193 Front Street junction and Three Horse Shoes roundabout because of a broken down vehicle.

    Get the latest travel for Tyne and Wear and Teesside.

  49. Good morning

    Julie Cush

    BBC News

    Welcome to BBC Local Live. I'll be bringing you news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the North East.

    If you'd like us to feature your comments or pictures, send them to us by email, tweet us @BBCNewsNE or join our Facebook page.

