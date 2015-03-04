That's all for today from BBC Local Live in the North East.
Dean Matthews
'Clearly frustrated'
A vote in favour of a Teesside town becoming independent from their borough council is "very significant", Stockton South Conservative MP James Wharton said.
Victory would give the Magpies back-to-back wins for the first time since November.
Papiss Cisse has averaged a Premier League goal every 84 minutes this season - the best record in the top flight among players with at least four goals.
Newcastle have scored a league-high 69% of their goals in the second half this season.
Manchester United have won their last two games away to Newcastle, scoring a combined seven goals without reply.
They have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 trips to St James' Park (W8, D2).
Ex-head in court over sex offences
A former head teacher and founder of a children's charity has appeared in court on child sex abuse charges.
Colin Gregg, 73, from Gosforth, Newcastle, appeared before Newcastle magistrates over 26 counts of indecent assault dating from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Mr Gregg, son of the Greggs bakery founder, was head of the former King's School in Tynemouth and set up the North East Children's Cancer Run.
He was given unconditional bail and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 18 March.
Restricted supply of 'big sheds'
The Journal
Newspaper
As the North East industrial property market continues to gather pace, the region faces a dearth of big sheds, leaving the outlook for attracting new, large job-creating companies restricted by a shortage of suitable buildings.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 17:00 are:
BBC Tees: Three Cleveland Police officers should face a misconduct hearing over excessive force used during an arrest of a man in Stockton, according to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Remy Cabella remains injured, while Jack Colback completes a two-game ban.
Manchester United defenders Phil Jones and Luke Shaw return after missing the win against Sunderland through illness and injury respectively.
Accident on B6317
BBC Travel reports there's been an accident on the B6317 between B6313 Rectory Lane Whickham and Broom Lane Gateshead.
Rescued seal pups released
A pair of rescued seal pups have been released back into the wild after being nursed back to health at Tynemouth Blue Reef Aquarium's Marine Rescue Centre.
Blue Reef
The grey seal pups, both starving, dehydrated and very underweight, were rescued in January after they were found abandoned on the Northumberland coastline.
Caitlin Shields from the aquarium said: "It's an amazing feeling when you watch the pups return to the wild. "They took a couple of seconds to adjust to their surroundings after being released out of the kennels and then went straight into the water."
Conor was commentating on the 1-1 draw between Hull and Sunderland for Match of the Day.
"We all chuckled because it rarely becomes serious. Steve Bruce and Gus Poyet were like two deers in the field, stags clashing with their antlers," Conor tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"It began with a spilt drink, a big ice bucket which Poyet kicked over. Because these drinks went over, even the ref could hear on the pitch, all the attention went to the technical area.
"Managers are under pressure and it is tiny margins between getting three points, one point and no points. Once managers have picked their teams they are powerless and it is that frustration that spills over."
Gin, gin, gin, gin...
The North East's Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer have announced they're going on tour in the autumn.
Their Poignant Moments show will feature some of their best-loved characters and sketches from their 25-year career.
BBC
A total of 14 dates have been announced, with the pair coming to Newcastle City Hall on 12 November.
Question over minimum wage
Sunderland Labour MP Julie Elliot used her opportunity at PMQs to criticise the government over what she sees as its failure on the national minimum wage.
BBC
That prompted David Cameron to defend his record in this area, citing steps taken to enhance enforcement of the law.
Zulkipli Abdullah denies murdering the students. He faces a sentence of death by hanging if convicted. The trial continues.
Reuters
'I punched him and he fell down'
The statement to the court ends with Mr Abdullah saying he punched one of the students but did not stab him, and that it's "not fair" only he is facing charges over their deaths.
BBC
'I did not smell the blood'
His statement goes on to say that if he had stabbed someone, he "would not have gone back to my house to sleep".
BBC
'Bigger and stronger than me'
This is the court statement from Zulkipli Abdullah, who is accused of stabbing Newcastle University students Neil Dalton and Aidan Brunger following an argument at a bar in Borneo in August.
BBC
'Unemployment down in Hexham'
A question from Hexham Conservative MP Guy Opperman at PMQs provides David Cameron with a rather helpful opportunity to set out his "long-term economic plan" for the North East. He goes on to list of what he says are the government's economic achievements. Follow live coverage here.
BBC
India case inquiry
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond is to press the Indian authorities to allow six British men to return home.
BBC
Hugo Swire, a Foreign Office minister, confirmed further talks will take place next week about the men who were arrested in October 2013 over illegally possessing weapons while working for a private US-owned ship.
He added emergency travel documents were issued to three of the men last month but they still require permission from the Indian authorities before they can leave the country.
Family 'upset' over murder charge
The parents of a Malaysian fishmonger accused of murdering two Newcastle University medical students in Borneo say they are "upset" that only their son has been charged over the killings.
Zulkipli Abdullah is accused of stabbing Neil Dalton and Aidan Brunger following an argument at a bar in August.
His family, including his wife and young children, showed up at Kuching High Court today for the first day of his defence.
His mother, Fatimah Sebli, told the BBC she "did not believe" her son killed two foreigners, "bigger than him, on his own".
There are 799 asylum seekers living in Middlesbrough and Stockton, 100 more than Government guidelines say there should be.
But Newcastle has seen the number of asylum seekers drop from 1,623 in 2004 to 358.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 11:00 are:
BBC Tees: People in Thornaby have voted in favour of leaving control of Stockton Borough Council in a referendum.
BBC Newcastle: The son of the man who founded North East bakers Greggs has appeared in court charged with 26 sexual offences against children.
Karanka hails Boro strikers
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka hailed his side's 3-0 win over Millwall last night, saying: "It's very important for our strikers to be scoring goals.
"I look at other teams at the top of the table and their strikers have 45 goals between them. We have 25, but I'm not concerned because they're quality.
Getty Images
"It was a difficult game. I'm very pleased because we have three more points and one less game to go. Being top of the table doesn't matter to me."
Greggs results in focus
There's some good little nuggets in the Greggs results, which were released today. Chief executive Roger Whiteside praised "an exceptional step up in performance" which was "centred on the growing food-on-the-go market".
Greggs now sells £1m worth of coffee every week
Total sales up 5.5% to £804.0m (2013: £762.4m)
Own shop like-for-like sales up 4.5% (2013: 0.8% decline)
There was more in-house confrontation when Arsenal's Emmanuel Adebayor and Nicklas Bendtner clashed in the 5-1 League Cup defeat at Tottenham in 2008, while older viewers will recall Kevin Keegan and Billy Bremner squaring up in the 1974 Charity Shield.
Cricket fans of a certain vintage will remember Javed Miandad launching at Dennis Lillee with his bat in 1981, and more recent football examples include David Batty and Graeme Le Saux. So what have been the ones that stand out for you? Please send them in to .
Northumberland sunshine
David Thompson sent us this photo of the River Wansbeck in Mitford, Northumberland.
David ThompsonCopyright: David Thompson
If you'd like us to feature your pictures, send them to us by email or tweet us @BBCNewsNE.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 10:00 are:
BBC Tees: The leader of Durham Council says he's feeling positive about plans for the county's future despite planning inspectors dismissing them as being too ambitious.
BBC Newcastle: Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond says he'll be "pressing" the Indian authorities next week to allow six British men - including one from Northumberland - to return home.
The club had been placed into administration for a third time in less than 10 years. Supporters, staff and players feared the worst as owner Raj Singh brought in the administrators. The money had run out and perhaps so had the luck.
But what could have been the end, now appears to be just the beginning.
The Journal
The Chronicle
Dementia gallery
Jon Harle and Anne Leuchars
BBC Newcastle
From 16:00 on BBC Newcastle Jon Harle and Anne Leuchars find out how a Gateshead care home is creating a gallery to help patients with dementia.
They're displaying a series of photos ranging from industrial scenes to old high street shops.
Plea for WW1 memorial
The Shields Gazette
The grandson of a soldier killed in World War One is calling for those killed in action to have their sacrifice recognised.
Alan Forrester says he has been left dismayed and angered after discovering the names of those from Jarrow who died fighting for their country do not appear on any of the town's war memorials.
Flood defence scheme completed
Flood defences have been upgraded in a County Durham town.
The Environment Agency has completed a £250,000 project to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Wear in Stanhope.
The raising and improving of existing defences would help prevent about 100 homes being damaged, the agency said.
Stanhope has had several floods in the past two decades. In January 1995, 21 properties were flooded following heavy rain.
Sheep sale raises cash for charity
A Consett farmer has sold five sheep to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who flew to his aid following an accident.
Colin Whitfield, 58, of Consett, County Durham, was treated by GNAAS medics after falling through a roof in 2009.
Mr Whitfield donated the sale of his five texel crosses, which raised £500, for the "vital life-saving" organisation.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 15:00 are:
My thoughts on NUFC v Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson
Football analyst
Newcastle interim manager John Carver came up with a very good line at the weekend when he said he is not a supply teacher, meaning he is thinking about the job long-term.
But even the Magpies' win over Aston Villa did not make me think he is going to keep it beyond the end of the season.
Manchester United were beaten by Swansea in their last away game and I don't think they will find it easy at St James' Park either. My prediction: 1-1
Inquest to open
The Chronicle
The coroner will today open an inquest into the death of a popular rowing coach who died after falling into the River Wear in Durham.
Respected oarsman Bill Grant, from, Cleadon in Sunderland, was coaching a rowing crew when he fell off his bicycle and plunged into the water on Saturday morning.
Redcar council tax cut
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council has approved a 1% cut in council tax.
The cut is the first in the council's history and means that a Band D property will save £13.95 in the 2015-16 financial year.
Council leader Mary Lanigan said: "I know that things are tough for people in our borough and this cut is really good news for our residents."
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 14:00 are:
Appeal over missing teenager
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Newcastle teenager. Yuri Gomes was last seen leaving Newcastle College at about 13:30 on 27 February.
The 16-year-old is slim, 6ft 1in with short black hair. He was wearing trainers, black jeans and a black zip-up hoodie with a white Nike logo on the chest.
Northumbria Police say he had been staying in the Whitley Bay area, however he lives in Newcastle.
Protecting Marsden Lime Kilns
The Shields Gazette
Archaeology students are working on the long-term protection of a heritage site.
Eight undergraduates from Newcastle University went along to Marsden Lime Kilns, Whitburn to start work on developing a long-term conservation and care plan.
Bruce and Poyet like "two deers"
BBC Radio 5 live
Steve Bruce and Gus Poyet's spat should not be taken too seriously, says BBC Sport's Conor McNamara.
Conor was commentating on the 1-1 draw between Hull and Sunderland for Match of the Day.
"We all chuckled because it rarely becomes serious. Steve Bruce and Gus Poyet were like two deers in the field, stags clashing with their antlers," Conor tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"It began with a spilt drink, a big ice bucket which Poyet kicked over. Because these drinks went over, even the ref could hear on the pitch, all the attention went to the technical area.
"Managers are under pressure and it is tiny margins between getting three points, one point and no points. Once managers have picked their teams they are powerless and it is that frustration that spills over."
Gin, gin, gin, gin...
The North East's Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer have announced they're going on tour in the autumn.
Their Poignant Moments show will feature some of their best-loved characters and sketches from their 25-year career.
A total of 14 dates have been announced, with the pair coming to Newcastle City Hall on 12 November.
Question over minimum wage
Sunderland Labour MP Julie Elliot used her opportunity at PMQs to criticise the government over what she sees as its failure on the national minimum wage.
That prompted David Cameron to defend his record in this area, citing steps taken to enhance enforcement of the law.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 12:00 are:
Photo of alleged Borneo killler
Zulkipli Abdullah denies murdering the students. He faces a sentence of death by hanging if convicted. The trial continues.
'I punched him and he fell down'
The statement to the court ends with Mr Abdullah saying he punched one of the students but did not stab him, and that it's "not fair" only he is facing charges over their deaths.
'I did not smell the blood'
His statement goes on to say that if he had stabbed someone, he "would not have gone back to my house to sleep".
'Bigger and stronger than me'
This is the court statement from Zulkipli Abdullah, who is accused of stabbing Newcastle University students Neil Dalton and Aidan Brunger following an argument at a bar in Borneo in August.
'Unemployment down in Hexham'
A question from Hexham Conservative MP Guy Opperman at PMQs provides David Cameron with a rather helpful opportunity to set out his "long-term economic plan" for the North East. He goes on to list of what he says are the government's economic achievements. Follow live coverage here.
India case inquiry
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond is to press the Indian authorities to allow six British men to return home.
Hugo Swire, a Foreign Office minister, confirmed further talks will take place next week about the men who were arrested in October 2013 over illegally possessing weapons while working for a private US-owned ship.
He added emergency travel documents were issued to three of the men last month but they still require permission from the Indian authorities before they can leave the country.
Family 'upset' over murder charge
The parents of a Malaysian fishmonger accused of murdering two Newcastle University medical students in Borneo say they are "upset" that only their son has been charged over the killings.
Zulkipli Abdullah is accused of stabbing Neil Dalton and Aidan Brunger following an argument at a bar in August.
His family, including his wife and young children, showed up at Kuching High Court today for the first day of his defence.
His mother, Fatimah Sebli, told the BBC she "did not believe" her son killed two foreigners, "bigger than him, on his own".
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 12:00 are:
Thornaby votes to split from council
Residents in a Teesside town have voted in favour of becoming independent from their borough council.
In a postal referendum just under 73% of voters agreed Thornaby should split from Stockton Borough Council.
The ward has a population of about 25,000, of which 17,461 were eligible to vote and 5,669 did so.
Borneo murder 'impossible'
A Malaysian man accused of murdering two Newcastle University medical students has told a court in Borneo that it was "impossible" for him to kill the two British men.
Fishmonger Zulkipli Abdullah is accused of stabbing Neil Dalton and Aidan Brunger in August after an argument at a bar.
Mr Zulkipli admitted in an unsworn statement from the dock that he and two others "ganged up" on the British men, but insisted that he only "punched one of them" and did not "use a knife".
He said it was "unfair" for him to be the only one charged in the killings. If convicted, Mr Zulkipli will be given a mandatory death sentence by hanging.
Poyet on Johnson
Gus Poyet was asked about Adam Johnson following Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Hull City.
The Sunderland winger was arrested and bailed on Monday on suspicion of having sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl and subsequently suspended by the club "pending the outcome of a police investigation".
Poyet said: "The only thing I can tell you is that it was a very difficult day yesterday. Very difficult day. I never had one like that, very difficult."
A192 congestion cleared
Earlier congestion on the A192 in Newcastle has now cleared.
Earsdon Road has now reopened following the earlier collision between a pedestrian and a car.
Check the travel where you are.
Teesside sees rise in asylum seekers
The number of asylum seekers being housed in the North East has reached a six-year high, with Teesside housing the most.
There are 799 asylum seekers living in Middlesbrough and Stockton, 100 more than Government guidelines say there should be.
But Newcastle has seen the number of asylum seekers drop from 1,623 in 2004 to 358.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 11:00 are:
Karanka hails Boro strikers
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka hailed his side's 3-0 win over Millwall last night, saying: "It's very important for our strikers to be scoring goals.
"I look at other teams at the top of the table and their strikers have 45 goals between them. We have 25, but I'm not concerned because they're quality.
"It was a difficult game. I'm very pleased because we have three more points and one less game to go. Being top of the table doesn't matter to me."
Greggs results in focus
There's some good little nuggets in the Greggs results, which were released today. Chief executive Roger Whiteside praised "an exceptional step up in performance" which was "centred on the growing food-on-the-go market".
Conman launches murder appeal
Sunderland Echo
A conman serving a life sentence for the murder of a County Durham woman has launched a Court of Appeal bid to clear his name.
Rakesh Bhayani 42, of Wembley, north London, was convicted in 2013 of the murder of 49-year-old Carole Waugh, at her home in central London.
Tell us your sporting spats
BBC Sport
After Sunderland boss Gus Poyet and Hull manager Steve Bruce were involved in a scuffle last night, we were wondering what have been your most memorable sporting spats? Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer coming to blows in 2005 springs to mind, particularly as they were Newcastle team-mates at the time.
There was more in-house confrontation when Arsenal's Emmanuel Adebayor and Nicklas Bendtner clashed in the 5-1 League Cup defeat at Tottenham in 2008, while older viewers will recall Kevin Keegan and Billy Bremner squaring up in the 1974 Charity Shield.
Cricket fans of a certain vintage will remember Javed Miandad launching at Dennis Lillee with his bat in 1981, and more recent football examples include David Batty and Graeme Le Saux. So what have been the ones that stand out for you? Please send them in to .
Northumberland sunshine
David Thompson sent us this photo of the River Wansbeck in Mitford, Northumberland.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 10:00 are:
Tributes to Harvey Madden
Northern Echo
The 128-year-old history of Darlington FC almost came to an abrupt end during the first few weeks of 2012.
The club had been placed into administration for a third time in less than 10 years. Supporters, staff and players feared the worst as owner Raj Singh brought in the administrators. The money had run out and perhaps so had the luck.
But what could have been the end, now appears to be just the beginning.
Fact of the day
BBC Tees
BBC Tees
Boro's win over Millwall last night means they have done the double over the Lions for only the third time.
Previously they did it in 1973-74 under Jack Charlton, and again in 1994-95 under Bryan Robson.
On both of those occasions, they won promotion to the top flight... Let's hope it happens again!
Boro on top
Middlesbrough comfortably defeated relegation-threatened Millwall to go top of the Championship table.
The away side missed two presentable chances through Lee Gregory and Jos Hooiveld before Middlesbrough scored two quick goals to take command.
With the final score 3-0, with Derby losing 2-0 at Brighton, the win was enough for Boro to move top of the Championship.
Accident on A192
A pedestrian has been hit by a car on the A192 in Newcastle.
Earsdon Road is closed and there is slow traffic in both directions between the Thorntree Drive junction and the Green Way junction.
Check the travel where you are.
'Strip club central'
The Chronicle
Here's today's front page and a link to all the stories.
News on the hour
The top local headlines at 09:00 are:
Sexual abuse refuge gets £500K
A refuge for County Durham teenagers who have been sexually exploited has secured almost half a million pounds in funding from the government.
Durham County Council plans to run a safe-house offering fulltime care to young victims of sexual abuse.
As well as immediate care the centre, which is receiving £496,000, will help teenagers recover in the long term.
Scuffle 'was like children'
Hull City manager Steve Bruce described his confrontation with Sunderland boss Gus Poyet during their sides' 1-1 draw as "grown men acting like children".
Bruce had to be restrained as the pair squared up moments after Poyet was sent off for reacting badly to midfielder Jack Rodwell's yellow card.
He blamed the incident on the "heat of the moment" while Poyet said: "What happens on the pitch stays there."
Councillor suspended
Northern Echo
A councillor is being investigated by his own party for failing to pay his council tax.
Andrew Sherris, Conservative councillor for Yarm and Kirklevington on Stockton Borough Council, was suspended by his party on Monday pending an investigation into "financial irregularities".
Greggs on the rise
BBC Business
Greggs results hit the desk. Total sales rose 5.5% to £804m, while like-for-like sales up 4.5% - much better than the 0.8% fall in 2013.
Arrest made amid gas leak evacuation
A man has been arrested after a gas leak in South Shields led to 34 homes being evacuated.
The leak at an address in Trinity Walk was reported to Northumbria Police shortly before 18:00 last night.
Police said the homes were evacuated as a precaution while the leak was made safe.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and is in police custody.
All clear on the roads
There are no major reported incidents on the roads this morning. Get the latest on BBC Travel News for Teesside and Tyne and Wear.
Spring is in the air
A mostly dry and fine day with some good sunny spells across the morning and into the afternoon.
Spring is in the air with top temperatures of 8C (46F). Check the forecast where you live.
Good morning
BBC News Online
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live. I'll be bringing you news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the North East.
