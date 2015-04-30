BBC Local Live: North-east England

Any residual showers will die away this evening to leave a dry night with some long clear spells and light winds, leading to a frost by Friday morning particularly in sheltered spots towards Bishop Auckland.
It's been 10 months since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine.
Newcastle United fans John Alder and Liam Sweeney were killed when the flight came down last July. Since then, forensic teams have been working - in the middle of a conflict zone - to try to find and salvage the remains of all 298 victims.
This afternoon, it's been announced that the salvage operation will end on Saturday.
Gary Robb defrauded 57 people into buying houses through his property business, AGA Developments. The 52-year-old failed to complete a single house in the Amaranta Valley development in northern Cyprus.
Now civil recovery action at the Royal Courts of Justice against Robb, has led to about £1.6m of assets being frozen and £1.3m shared among his victims.
'I would love it if we beat them'
Former Newcastle managers Kevin Keegan and Joe Kinnear
It follows Leicester manager Nigel Pearson's "ostrich rant" during a bizarre post-match news conference.
It focuses on the "I would love it" speech from Keegan and Kinnear's rant at the press four days after he took charge of the Magpies.
Dairy up for an award
Helen Richardson
BBC Newcastle
A Northumberland dairy is in the running for what is considered an Oscar of the food industry tonight.
Doddington Dairy near Wooler is down to the final three in the Best Producer category of this years BBC Food and Farming Awards. The dairy - known for it's cheese and ice cream - has been run by the Maxwell family for more than 50 years.
The last confirmed sighting was at the River Tees Watersports Centre at around 23:25 last Saturday.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Council to hand-deliver voting packs
Following the news that postal ballot packs could be invalid, Colette Longbottom, from Durham County Council said: "We would like to reassure people that there are only around 265 postal ballot packs believed to be affected and anyone who has been sent one of these packs will receive a new one with a letter advising them to use the replacement. No other packs have been affected.
"All voters are reminded that they can deliver their postal vote to their local polling station on polling day."
She said council staff would hand-deliver the replacement postal voting packs to residents before the weekend.
Printing error on postal ballot packs
More than 250 postal ballot packs delivered in parts of County Durham could be invalid, the council has said.
New postal voting packs will be hand-delivered to some residents in the Barnard Castle west, Ferryhill, Sherburn and Willington and Hunwick areas.
It comes after a printing error was discovered among a small batch of postal votes which meant some ballot papers contained incorrect numbers, which would invalidate the vote.
There were 113 objections to the application for six floodlights at Durham's cricket ground, many from people who live near the Riverside at Chester-le-Street who argued the lights would shine into their homes and look unattractive.
But the club says the lights will help create 25 full-time jobs as well as generating more than £1m. The plan was approved this afternoon.
A Tyneside Foodbank has accused a supermarket chain of showing a lack of community spirit.
A fifth of donations for Newcastle East Foodbank in Heaton comes from their collection basket in their local Sainsbury's but the chain says it is changing the way it fundraises.
In a statement Sainsbury's told us: "Supporting charities that provide food to vulnerable people remains a priority for us, and we have tried to make contact with Newcastle East Food Bank to discuss ways in which we can continue to support them."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good evening
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
That's all from BBC Local Live today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Friday. Philip Benton snapped these sheep on the road between Belford and Wooler in Northumberland.
You can send your pictures by email:northeast.locallive@bbc.co.uk or tweet @BBCNewsNE and we may feature them on BBC Local Live tomorrow.
Dry and clear night
Paul Mooney
BBC Weather presenter
Any residual showers will die away this evening to leave a dry night with some long clear spells and light winds, leading to a frost by Friday morning particularly in sheltered spots towards Bishop Auckland.
Minimum temperature: -1C (30F).Check the forecast near you.
Sunderland quake couple reunited
A Sunderland man has beenreunited with his pregnant wife after arriving home from Nepal.
Grahame Jobes was in Kathmandu when the quake struck and came back on the flight this morning.
He was greeted by Holly, who's seven months pregnant.They've been speaking to BBC Look North, hear their story here.
MH17 salvage mission to end
Anna Holligan
BBC News, The Hague
It's been 10 months since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine.
Newcastle United fans John Alder and Liam Sweeney were killed when the flight came down last July. Since then, forensic teams have been working - in the middle of a conflict zone - to try to find and salvage the remains of all 298 victims.
This afternoon, it's been announced that the salvage operation will end on Saturday.
Property scam victims in £1.3m payout
A Teesside property fraudster has beenordered to return £1.3m of his assets to his victims in a court ruling.
Gary Robb defrauded 57 people into buying houses through his property business, AGA Developments. The 52-year-old failed to complete a single house in the Amaranta Valley development in northern Cyprus.
Now civil recovery action at the Royal Courts of Justice against Robb, has led to about £1.6m of assets being frozen and £1.3m shared among his victims.
'I would love it if we beat them'
Former Newcastle managers Kevin Keegan and Joe Kinnearappear in a feature about managers' rants.
It follows Leicester manager Nigel Pearson's "ostrich rant" during a bizarre post-match news conference.
It focuses on the "I would love it" speech from Keegan and Kinnear's rant at the press four days after he took charge of the Magpies.
Dairy up for an award
Helen Richardson
BBC Newcastle
A Northumberland dairy is in the running for what is considered an Oscar of the food industry tonight.
Doddington Dairy near Wooler is down to the final three in the Best Producer category of this years BBC Food and Farming Awards. The dairy - known for it's cheese and ice cream - has been run by the Maxwell family for more than 50 years.
Listen live to the awards ceremony from 19:00 onBBC Newcastle and BBC Tees.
Missing man: CCTV released
CCTV of the last confirmed sighting ofmissing man Lee Brown has been released by detectives investigating his disappearance.
The last confirmed sighting was at the River Tees Watersports Centre at around 23:25 last Saturday.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Council to hand-deliver voting packs
Following the news that postal ballot packs could be invalid, Colette Longbottom, from Durham County Council said: "We would like to reassure people that there are only around 265 postal ballot packs believed to be affected and anyone who has been sent one of these packs will receive a new one with a letter advising them to use the replacement. No other packs have been affected.
"All voters are reminded that they can deliver their postal vote to their local polling station on polling day."
She said council staff would hand-deliver the replacement postal voting packs to residents before the weekend.
Printing error on postal ballot packs
More than 250 postal ballot packs delivered in parts of County Durham could be invalid, the council has said.
New postal voting packs will be hand-delivered to some residents in the Barnard Castle west, Ferryhill, Sherburn and Willington and Hunwick areas.
It comes after a printing error was discovered among a small batch of postal votes which meant some ballot papers contained incorrect numbers, which would invalidate the vote.
Latest headlines
Here's the top news on Local Live:
Lights to 'generate £1m'
Katie Cole
BBC Newcastle
There were 113 objections to the application for six floodlights at Durham's cricket ground, many from people who live near the Riverside at Chester-le-Street who argued the lights would shine into their homes and look unattractive.
But the club says the lights will help create 25 full-time jobs as well as generating more than £1m. The plan was approved this afternoon.
In the news today
The Gazette
Carcraft goes bust
Rik Martin
BBC Newcastle News Editor
The Rochdale-based firm has 10 showrooms around the country - including one at Birtley in Gateshead.
About 550 jobs are at risk.
DCCC to get floodlights
Katie Cole
BBC Newcastle
Plans for six floodlights at Durham's cricket ground have been given the go-ahead.
This could mean the ground at Chester-le-Street will be able to host World Cup cricket matches in future.
The lights are 55m (180ft) tall - and the plans attracted more than 100 objections - including one from the Earl of Scarborough who owns nearby Lumley Castle.
But councillors approved the application in the hope that the matches which should come as a result will attract thousands of extra visitors to County Durham.
Latest headlines
Here's the top news on Local Live:
Description of found body
Detectives are trying to identify a female body which was found in the River Wear this morning.
Police say the woman is described as being white, in her 20s and has shoulder length dark brown hair.
She was wearing a dark green Regatta zip up fleece top, a blue and red checked shirt, dark coloured skinny jeans and brown ankle boots with laces. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Body found near River Wear
A woman's body has been found near the River Wear.
The body was recovered by police at about 07:30 this morning on the riverside by the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.
Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish the woman's identity and how she died.
In the news today
Sunderland Echo
Today's front page.Here's a link to the main story:
'Lack of community spirit'
Stephanie Finnon
BBC Newcastle
A Tyneside Foodbank has accused a supermarket chain of showing a lack of community spirit.
A fifth of donations for Newcastle East Foodbank in Heaton comes from their collection basket in their local Sainsbury's but the chain says it is changing the way it fundraises.
In a statement Sainsbury's told us: "Supporting charities that provide food to vulnerable people remains a priority for us, and we have tried to make contact with Newcastle East Food Bank to discuss ways in which we can continue to support them."