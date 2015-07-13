A black BMW Convertible and a silver Citroen C3 collided at about 12:30 yesterday on the A66 Eastbound outside the Smallways café.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The 80-year-old male driver and 73-year-old female passenger in the Citroen, suffered serious injuries and were taken to James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance and are in a stable condition. The pair, both 34, in the BMW had minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.
New boss Steve McClaren expects Newcastle to finish in the top eight of the Premier League after the club record £14.4m signing of Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 24, from PSV Eindhoven. (Guardian)
His mum Julie Bennett told BBC Tees: "It's been over a month now and it's hard not knowing. He needs to be found. It's completely out of character for him to go missing."
One lane closed after accident
BBC Travel
One lane is closed and there's very slow traffic on A167 Ponteland Road southbound in Newcastle between the Howat Avenue junction and Cowgate Roundabout because of an accident and people slowing to look at it.
Newcastle's O2 Academy has been sold at auction for more than £900,000.
Newcastle City Council has sold the freehold to the building on Westgate Road for £915,000. It was built back in 1927 as a cinema but has also been a ballroom and a bingo hall before becoming, for the last decade, a concert venue.
It will still continue as a music venue after the sale.
The big clean-up
Jonathan Swingler
BBC Look North
Organisers say this weekend saw the biggest Durham Miners' Gala since the early 1960s.
The event, now in its 131st year, celebrates the region's heritage, more than 20 years after the closure of the last local pit.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine in Durham but spare a thought for the teams of people who had to clean up the aftermath. I've been to meet them - watch my report on BBC Look North at 13:30 on BBC One.
Cricket affected by rain
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
Rain has restricted play to just 4.2 overs today but in that time Chris Rushworth has taken three wickets and Warwickshire have found themselves struggling on 20-3.
None of the players out managed a run today. Varun Chopra went second ball of the morning LBW while offering no shot to a Rushworth ball. He didn't add to his overnight score of six.
In his next over Rushworth removed Jonathan Webb (he lasted five balls) and Laurie Evans (first ball) in consecutive deliveries for none too, but Sam Hain saw off the hat-trick ball.
McClaren's style 'perfect'
Matthew Raisbeck
BBC Newcastle
Newcastle's new signing Georginio Wijnaldum says the style of football Steve McClaren wants to play will be "perfect" for him.
A Mercedes and a Peugeot 206 collided on the B6341 at the Alnwick Moor junction at about 19:50 yesterday, police say.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 79-year-old woman, suffered injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where she is still receiving treatment. Her condition is described as comfortable. The road was closed for two hours.
Durham County Council said delays and congestion, particularly on other routes in and around the city, will be "unavoidable".
Rain will become lighter
Kay Crewdson
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Rain at first, locally heavy, especially over high ground. Later this morning, and especially this afternoon, the rain will become lighter and much less widespread, eventually becoming confined to the east around Durham and Sunderland. Feeling humid.
Live Reporting
Lloyd Watson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
David WhinhamCopyright: David Whinham BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Hartlepool MailCopyright: Hartlepool Mail BBCCopyright: BBC GoogleCopyright: Google GoogleCopyright: Google
- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted rape following an attack in Gateshead
- Newcastle's O2 academy has sold at auction for £915,000
- The family of a missing County Durham man make an appeal for help to find him
GoogleCopyright: Google Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Durham ConstabularyCopyright: Durham Constabulary The ChronicleCopyright: The Chronicle
- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted rape following an attack in Gateshead
- Newcastle's O2 academy has sold at auction for £915,000
- The family of a missing County Durham man make an appeal for help to find him
Bob WalkerCopyright: Bob Walker BBCCopyright: BBC Newcastle United FCCopyright: Newcastle United FC Shields GazetteCopyright: Shields Gazette BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Sunderland EchoCopyright: Sunderland Echo BBCCopyright: BBC
- Three men will appear in court later charged with robbery after an elderly man was pulled from his car which was then driven away
- A 15-year-old boy is being questioned by police following an attempted rape in Gateshead
- Newcastle's new signing Georginio Wijnaldum says the style of football Steve McClaren wants to play will be "perfect" for him
Northern EchoCopyright: Northern Echo BBCCopyright: BBC Drew HarpeCopyright: Drew Harpe The GazetteCopyright: The Gazette
- Three men will appear in court later charged with robbery after an elderly man was pulled from his car which was then driven away
- A 15-year-old boy is being questioned by police following an attempted rape in Gateshead
- Middlesbrough new signing Alex Baptiste won't fly with the rest of the team to Spain after breaking his leg on his first appearance during a 1-0 win at York
BBCCopyright: BBC Holy Isand CoastguardCopyright: Holy Isand Coastguard BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Good evening
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
That's all from BBC Local Live today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday. David Whinham sent us this picture of waves crashing on the coast near Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland.
You can send your pictures by email: northeast.locallive@bbc.co.uk or tweet @BBCNewsNE and we may feature them on BBC Local Live tomorrow.
Rain and drizzle
Paul Mooney
BBC Weather presenter
There will be a little light rain and drizzle around through the evening. It should become dry with some cloud breaks developing, allowing a little patchy mist to form in light winds.
Minimum temperature: 11C (52F). Check the forecast near you.
Women's Football Show
BBC Two
The Women's Football Show returns tonight at 23:20, with England internationals Lucy Bronze from Northumberland and Claire Rafferty joining Tina Daheley to reflect on the World Cup and look back on the weekend action from the WSL.
SAFC Ladies resumed their 2015 FAWSL 1 campaign with a stunning 2-1 win against Notts County.
In Durham, it finished Durham WFC 0 - 5 Reading FC Women.
Late start for Dinwiddie
BBC Sport
County Durham-based golfer Robert Dinwiddie will be in the day's final group when he makes his Open Championship debut at St Andrews on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Scotsman, who is attached to Barnard Castle Golf Club, will tee off at 16:13 BST, accompanied by Japan's Taichi Teshima and Sweden's Rikard Karlsberg.
Calls to save Hartlepool pier
Hartlepool Mail
Hartlepool MP Iain Wright has asked a Government minister to help to protect a town pier that is vital in stopping waves from crashing into coastal areas of the town.
Bus to replace Metro section
Newcastle Airport tweets: This weekend (18/19 July) there will be no @My_Metro service between the airport and South Gosforth - socsi.in/QUYDD
A replacement bus service, number 900, will call at or close to all stations in the affected area.
Behind the scenes at Stockton Cycling Festival
BBC Tees
Here's a behind-the-scenes look back at Stockton Cycling Festival. that took place this weekend.
People travelled from all over the UK for amateur and professional cycling events across the three days.
Thornaby attack, one week on
Police investigating the attempted rape of a woman walking her dog in Thornaby say they're making good progress a week on from the attack.
The incident happened as the 43-year-old made her way along the River Tees.
Detectives say they'd like to speak to two people who were in the area at the time.
Attempted murder: Glyn Sullivan guilty
A man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a pensioner, who was found stabbed and battered at his home in East Cleveland.
Harry Campbell, 67, was found with stab wounds and head injuries at his house in Brookside, Boosbeck, in October.
A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard chef Glyn Sullivan, 41, from Whitby, was motivated by a need for cash to fund a heroin habit. Sullivan, who had denied the charge, is due to be sentenced later.
Nine jailed after drugs plot
The Northern Echo
Nine men have been sentenced to more than 38 years between them for their involvement in a drugs racket which a judge said had the potential to generate "enormous sums of money".
Pair critically ill after crash
An elderly couple from Durham are in a critical condition after a crash on the A66.
A black BMW Convertible and a silver Citroen C3 collided at about 12:30 yesterday on the A66 Eastbound outside the Smallways café.
The 80-year-old male driver and 73-year-old female passenger in the Citroen, suffered serious injuries and were taken to James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance and are in a stable condition. The pair, both 34, in the BMW had minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Latest headlines
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
Here are today's top stories on Local Live:
Calls to 'make bridge safer'
Amy Oakden
BBC Tees
Residents in Coatham in Redcar are calling on the council to make the Kirkleatham Lane bridge safer.
They say the bridge's "narrow" path, which is used regularly by children walking to the nearby Coatham Primary School, is dangerous because it runs close to a road which is often busy with traffic.
Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council says the bridge cannot be extended as there is no further land available to widen the footpath, but it will meet with parents and Coatham Primary School.
Boro's Baptiste suffers double fracture
Summer signing Alex Baptiste has begun his recovery and rehabilitation after suffering a double fracture of his leg, the club has said.
Middlesbrough signed the defender from fellow Championship club Bolton Wanderers on a three-year deal last week.
"Baptiste underwent a successful operation over the weekend, and is now on the road to recovery," a club spokesman said.
McClaren expects 'top eight finish'
BBC Sport
Here's a snippet from today's gossip column:
New boss Steve McClaren expects Newcastle to finish in the top eight of the Premier League after the club record £14.4m signing of Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 24, from PSV Eindhoven. (Guardian)
'Dad put daughter’s head in bucket of bleach'
Sunderland Echo
A family man flung his daughter head-first into a bucket of bleach after she tried to help her mother who was being assaulted.
Listen to appeal by mother of missing man
BBC Tees
Listen to part of our interview with Julie Bennett who has made a plea to help find her missing son.
She told BBC Tees: "I knew when Darren didn't come home the next day that something was wrong. I think he's took his life. He's lying out there in a field somewhere I know he is."
Mum's plea to find missing son
A County Durham mum has made a distraught appeal to find her son.
Darren Lawler from Ferryhill has been missing since 11 June. He said he was going to visit his father in Wheatley Hill but never arrived.
His mum Julie Bennett told BBC Tees: "It's been over a month now and it's hard not knowing. He needs to be found. It's completely out of character for him to go missing."
One lane closed after accident
BBC Travel
One lane is closed and there's very slow traffic on A167 Ponteland Road southbound in Newcastle between the Howat Avenue junction and Cowgate Roundabout because of an accident and people slowing to look at it.
More on BBC Travel News for Teesside and Tyne and Wear.
In the news today
The Chronicle
Newspaper
North Tyneside Council has put the former Wallsend Library, on Ferndale Avenue, up for sale.
Latest headlines
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
Here are today's top stories on Local Live:
Your photos: Lindisfarne Castle
Bob Walker from Leicestershire sent us this photo of Lindisfarne Castle which was taken during his "annual break in the wonderful North East".
You can send your pictures by email to northeast.locallive@bbc.co.uk or tweet @BBCNewsNE.
O2 Academy sold at auction
BBC Newcastle
Newcastle's O2 Academy has been sold at auction for more than £900,000.
Newcastle City Council has sold the freehold to the building on Westgate Road for £915,000. It was built back in 1927 as a cinema but has also been a ballroom and a bingo hall before becoming, for the last decade, a concert venue.
It will still continue as a music venue after the sale.
The big clean-up
Jonathan Swingler
BBC Look North
Organisers say this weekend saw the biggest Durham Miners' Gala since the early 1960s.
The event, now in its 131st year, celebrates the region's heritage, more than 20 years after the closure of the last local pit.
Thousands enjoyed the sunshine in Durham but spare a thought for the teams of people who had to clean up the aftermath. I've been to meet them - watch my report on BBC Look North at 13:30 on BBC One.
Cricket affected by rain
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
Rain has restricted play to just 4.2 overs today but in that time Chris Rushworth has taken three wickets and Warwickshire have found themselves struggling on 20-3.
None of the players out managed a run today. Varun Chopra went second ball of the morning LBW while offering no shot to a Rushworth ball. He didn't add to his overnight score of six.
In his next over Rushworth removed Jonathan Webb (he lasted five balls) and Laurie Evans (first ball) in consecutive deliveries for none too, but Sam Hain saw off the hat-trick ball.
McClaren's style 'perfect'
Matthew Raisbeck
BBC Newcastle
Newcastle's new signing Georginio Wijnaldum says the style of football Steve McClaren wants to play will be "perfect" for him.
Wijnaldum completed his move from PSV Eindhoven to Tyneside on Saturday and is the third most expensive player in United's history.
The Dutch international has agreed a five-year deal.
In the news today
The Shields Gazette
A report revealing "higher than expected" mortality rates at South Tyneside District Hospital is "misleading", according to health bosses.
Driver detained after crash
Three men have been taken to hospital after police received reports of a car being driven dangerously in Sunderland.
Between 04:00 and 05:20 police received a number of reports from the Hylton Dene area, including that it had collided with another vehicle.
The vehicle was found to have crashed in the area of Hylton Dene and its driver was detained by police.
Turning humid later
Kay Crewdson
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Rain will become lighter and much less widespread this afternoon, eventually becoming confined to the east. It'll feel humid too.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F). Check the forecast near you.
Digital research centre to be setup
Rebecca O'Neill
BBC Newcastle
A £12m digital research centre is being set up in Newcastle.
It'll look at how digital technology can improve local government services in planning, health, social care and education.
It's part of a £23m Government investment announced by the Chancellor George Osborne in his Budget last week. Six similar centres will be created across the country.
Durham v Warwickshire
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
We're looking good to go now that the weather has improved. Durham's bowlers have 314 to defend going into the second day of their County Championship match with Warwickshire at Chester-le-Street.
The Bears will resume their first innings on 10 for 0 after a day in which Mark Stoneman made 112, his second consecutive Championship century.
Listen to full match commentary here from 12:00, it'll be on 5live sports extra and keep up with the latest scorecard.
Attempted rape: Teenager charged
A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted rape.
Northumbria Police has been investigating after a woman was grabbed at about 22:00 on Saturday near Rickgarth on Leam Lane Estate in Wardley.
He is due to appear at Gateshead Magistrates' Court later.
Boro fly to Spain
Mark Drury
BBC Tees
Middlesbrough's players fly to Spain this morning to continue their preparations for the new Championship season.
Alex Baptiste won't be with them though after breaking his leg on his first appearance for the club. He was stretchered off during the 1-0 win at York on Saturday.
Boro will spend all week in Marbella and head coach Aitor Karanka hopes to play three matches while they're there.
In the news today
Sunderland Echo
A greedy thief stole hundreds of pounds belonging to a young baby whose "gutted" single mother had scrimped and saved for.
Woman in hospital after crash
A woman is in hospital after a crash in Northumberland.
A Mercedes and a Peugeot 206 collided on the B6341 at the Alnwick Moor junction at about 19:50 yesterday, police say.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 79-year-old woman, suffered injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where she is still receiving treatment. Her condition is described as comfortable. The road was closed for two hours.
Ship becomes 'oldest warship afloat'
A warship berthed in Hartlepool has become the oldest still afloat in the world.
HMS Trincomalee has gained the title temporarily after the USS Constitution was moved to dry dock until 2017 for a major restoration.
The vessel, built in India in 1817, lies afloat at Hartlepool's Maritime Experience where it has been a tourist attraction for nearly 30 years.
Durham cricket latest
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
The covers are on here at Chester-le-Street and it is rather soggy.
The rain is set to clear later so fingers crossed we don't lose too much play on day two of Durham v Warwickshire.
Once up and a running you can listen to full match commentary here, it'll be on 5live sports extra and keep up with the latest scorecard.
Latest headlines
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
Here are today's top stories on Local Live:
In the news today
Northern Echo editor Peter Barron
Here's today's Northern Echo front page and a link to the top story:
NE 'has not made enough progress'
Fergus Hewison
BBC Newcastle political reporter
The Chancellor, George Osborne, didn't mention our region in a section of last week's budget speech on the Northern Powerhouse.
That's because there's disagreement among council leaders here over the idea of having a mayor as the Government favours.
The Government says those areas that haven't made enough progress on devolution were left out of the budget speech but argues it's up to each area to decide how it wants to take on devolved powers.
Three to appear in court
Three men will appear in court later charged with robbery after an elderly man was pulled from his car before it was driven away.
The 91-year-old was on his way home in Shotton Colliery on Friday evening when the incident happened leaving him with an arm injury.
In the news today
Hartlepool Mail
A new temporary school will be built while a development with 500 new homes is created.
Gala attracts tens of thousands
Tens of thousands of people, including former pit workers, have attended the Durham Miners' Gala.
Thanks to Drew Harpe of Billingham for this photo.
The event, now in its 131st year, celebrates the region's heritage, more than 20 years after the closure of the last local pit.
Teenager held after attempted rape
Catching up on a story from the weekend... A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following an attempted rape in Gateshead.
At about 22:00 on Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was approached and grabbed near Rickgarth on Leam Lane Estate in Wardley.
The woman was not injured in the incident but was left shaken, police said.
In the news today
The Gazette
Here is today's Gazette front page and a link to the story:
Latest headlines
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
Here are today's top stories on Local Live:
Mayor 'shouldn't be imposed'
Fergus Hewison
BBC Newcastle political reporter
An elected mayor shouldn't be imposed on the North East against people's wishes, according to Labour leadership contender Andy Burnham.
He said the government's trying to implement devolution by putting "a gun" to the region's head when speaking after a hustings event in Newcastle yesterday.
His fellow leadership contender Jeremy Corbyn also believes a mayoral system shouldn't be introduced without a referendum.
Holy Island safe crossing times
Following the previous update about four people being rescued from the Holy Island causeway on Sunday - it's safe to cross the causeway from 04:05 until 11:35 and 16:35 until 00:00 (Tue).
Here's a link to the rest of the month's crossing times.
Four people rescued from Holy Island causeway
Holy Island Coastguard tweets: Tasked this afternoon by Humber Coastguard to assist two cars with 4 persons onboard cut off by the tide
Millburngate Bridge work: Delays 'unavoidable'
Anthony Day
BBC Newcastle
There's queuing traffic on the A690 Millburngate Bridge westbound in Durham between the Walkergate junction and The Gates Roundabout. Congestion is back to Gilesgate Roundabout.
Major renovation work to Milburngate Bridge will continue for about seven weeks from 07:00 to 22:00.
Durham County Council said delays and congestion, particularly on other routes in and around the city, will be "unavoidable".
Rain will become lighter
Kay Crewdson
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Rain at first, locally heavy, especially over high ground. Later this morning, and especially this afternoon, the rain will become lighter and much less widespread, eventually becoming confined to the east around Durham and Sunderland. Feeling humid.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F). Check the forecast near you.
Slow on A1
BBC Travel
There's slow traffic on the A1 Western Bypass southbound in Gateshead at The Metro Centre junction in the roadworks area.
The traffic is building up on the A167 in both directions in Darlington between the A1(M) J59 Aycliffe junction and the A1150 Salters Lane North junction.
More on BBC Travel News for Teesside and Tyne and Wear.
Good morning
Lloyd Watson
BBC News
Welcome to BBC Local Live. I'll be bringing you news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the North East.
If you'd like us to feature your comments or pictures, send them to us by email, tweet us @BBCNewsNE or join our Facebook page.