Montage

BBC Local Live: North-east England

Live Reporting

Lloyd Watson

All times stated are UK

  1. Good evening

    Lloyd Watson

    BBC News

    That's all from BBC Local Live today. We'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday. David Whinham sent us this picture of waves crashing on the coast near Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland.

    Dunstanburgh Castle
    Copyright: David Whinham

  2. Rain and drizzle

    Paul Mooney

    BBC Weather presenter

    There will be a little light rain and drizzle around through the evening. It should become dry with some cloud breaks developing, allowing a little patchy mist to form in light winds.

    Weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    Minimum temperature: 11C (52F). Check the forecast near you.

  4. Late start for Dinwiddie

    BBC Sport

    County Durham-based golfer Robert Dinwiddie will be in the day's final group when he makes his Open Championship debut at St Andrews on Thursday.

    The 32-year-old Scotsman, who is attached to Barnard Castle Golf Club, will tee off at 16:13 BST, accompanied by Japan's Taichi Teshima and Sweden's Rikard Karlsberg.

  6. Bus to replace Metro section

    Newcastle Airport tweets: This weekend (18/19 July) there will be no @My_Metro service between the airport and South Gosforth - socsi.in/QUYDD

    A replacement bus service, number 900, will call at or close to all stations in the affected area.

  9. Attempted murder: Glyn Sullivan guilty

    A man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a pensioner, who was found stabbed and battered at his home in East Cleveland.

    Harry Campbell, 67, was found with stab wounds and head injuries at his house in Brookside, Boosbeck, in October.

    View of the area
    Copyright: Google

    A jury at Teesside Crown Court heard chef Glyn Sullivan, 41, from Whitby, was motivated by a need for cash to fund a heroin habit. Sullivan, who had denied the charge, is due to be sentenced later.

  11. Pair critically ill after crash

    An elderly couple from Durham are in a critical condition after a crash on the A66.

    A black BMW Convertible and a silver Citroen C3 collided at about 12:30 yesterday on the A66 Eastbound outside the Smallways café.

    A66
    Copyright: Google

    The 80-year-old male driver and 73-year-old female passenger in the Citroen, suffered serious injuries and were taken to James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance and are in a stable condition. The pair, both 34, in the BMW had minor injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

  13. Calls to 'make bridge safer'

    Amy Oakden

    BBC Tees

    Residents in Coatham in Redcar are calling on the council to make the Kirkleatham Lane bridge safer.

    They say the bridge's "narrow" path, which is used regularly by children walking to the nearby Coatham Primary School, is dangerous because it runs close to a road which is often busy with traffic.

    Kirkleatham Lane bridge
    Copyright: Google

    Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council says the bridge cannot be extended as there is no further land available to widen the footpath, but it will meet with parents and Coatham Primary School.

  14. Boro's Baptiste suffers double fracture

    Summer signing Alex Baptiste has begun his recovery and rehabilitation after suffering a double fracture of his leg, the club has said.

    Middlesbrough signed the defender from fellow Championship club Bolton Wanderers on a three-year deal last week.

    Alex Baptiste
    Copyright: Getty Images

    "Baptiste underwent a successful operation over the weekend, and is now on the road to recovery," a club spokesman said.

  15. McClaren expects 'top eight finish'

    BBC Sport

    Here's a snippet from today's gossip column:

    New boss Steve McClaren expects Newcastle to finish in the top eight of the Premier League after the club record £14.4m signing of Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 24, from PSV Eindhoven. (Guardian)

  18. Mum's plea to find missing son

    A County Durham mum has made a distraught appeal to find her son.

    Darren Lawler from Ferryhill has been missing since 11 June. He said he was going to visit his father in Wheatley Hill but never arrived.

    Darren Lawler
    Copyright: Durham Constabulary

    His mum Julie Bennett told BBC Tees: "It's been over a month now and it's hard not knowing. He needs to be found. It's completely out of character for him to go missing."

  19. One lane closed after accident

    BBC Travel

    One lane is closed and there's very slow traffic on A167 Ponteland Road southbound in Newcastle between the Howat Avenue junction and Cowgate Roundabout because of an accident and people slowing to look at it.

  22. Your photos: Lindisfarne Castle

    Bob Walker from Leicestershire sent us this photo of Lindisfarne Castle which was taken during his "annual break in the wonderful North East".

    Lindisfarne Castle
    Copyright: Bob Walker

  23. O2 Academy sold at auction

    BBC Newcastle

    Newcastle's O2 Academy has been sold at auction for more than £900,000.

    Newcastle City Council has sold the freehold to the building on Westgate Road for £915,000. It was built back in 1927 as a cinema but has also been a ballroom and a bingo hall before becoming, for the last decade, a concert venue.

    It will still continue as a music venue after the sale.

  24. The big clean-up

    Jonathan Swingler

    BBC Look North

    Organisers say this weekend saw the biggest Durham Miners' Gala since the early 1960s.

    The event, now in its 131st year, celebrates the region's heritage, more than 20 years after the closure of the last local pit.

    Man in a field
    Copyright: BBC

    Thousands enjoyed the sunshine in Durham but spare a thought for the teams of people who had to clean up the aftermath. I've been to meet them - watch my report on BBC Look North at 13:30 on BBC One.

  25. Cricket affected by rain

    Martin Emmerson

    BBC Newcastle

    Rain has restricted play to just 4.2 overs today but in that time Chris Rushworth has taken three wickets and Warwickshire have found themselves struggling on 20-3.

    None of the players out managed a run today. Varun Chopra went second ball of the morning LBW while offering no shot to a Rushworth ball. He didn't add to his overnight score of six.

    In his next over Rushworth removed Jonathan Webb (he lasted five balls) and Laurie Evans (first ball) in consecutive deliveries for none too, but Sam Hain saw off the hat-trick ball.

  26. McClaren's style 'perfect'

    Matthew Raisbeck

    BBC Newcastle

    Newcastle's new signing Georginio Wijnaldum says the style of football Steve McClaren wants to play will be "perfect" for him.

    Wijnaldum completed his move from PSV Eindhoven to Tyneside on Saturday and is the third most expensive player in United's history.

    Georginio Wijnaldum
    Copyright: Newcastle United FC

    The Dutch international has agreed a five-year deal.

  28. Driver detained after crash

    Three men have been taken to hospital after police received reports of a car being driven dangerously in Sunderland.

    Between 04:00 and 05:20 police received a number of reports from the Hylton Dene area, including that it had collided with another vehicle.

    The vehicle was found to have crashed in the area of Hylton Dene and its driver was detained by police.

  29. Turning humid later

    Kay Crewdson

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    Rain will become lighter and much less widespread this afternoon, eventually becoming confined to the east. It'll feel humid too.

    Weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 17C (63F). Check the forecast near you.

  30. Digital research centre to be setup

    Rebecca O'Neill

    BBC Newcastle

    A £12m digital research centre is being set up in Newcastle.

    It'll look at how digital technology can improve local government services in planning, health, social care and education.

    It's part of a £23m Government investment announced by the Chancellor George Osborne in his Budget last week. Six similar centres will be created across the country.

  31. Durham v Warwickshire

    Martin Emmerson

    BBC Newcastle

    We're looking good to go now that the weather has improved. Durham's bowlers have 314 to defend going into the second day of their County Championship match with Warwickshire at Chester-le-Street.

    The Bears will resume their first innings on 10 for 0 after a day in which Mark Stoneman made 112, his second consecutive Championship century.

    Cricketers warming up
    Copyright: BBC

    Listen to full match commentary here from 12:00, it'll be on 5live sports extra and keep up with the latest scorecard.

  32. Attempted rape: Teenager charged

    A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted rape.

    Northumbria Police has been investigating after a woman was grabbed at about 22:00 on Saturday near Rickgarth on Leam Lane Estate in Wardley.

    He is due to appear at Gateshead Magistrates' Court later.

  33. Boro fly to Spain

    Mark Drury

    BBC Tees

    Middlesbrough's players fly to Spain this morning to continue their preparations for the new Championship season.

    Alex Baptiste won't be with them though after breaking his leg on his first appearance for the club. He was stretchered off during the 1-0 win at York on Saturday.

    Boro will spend all week in Marbella and head coach Aitor Karanka hopes to play three matches while they're there.

  35. Woman in hospital after crash

    A woman is in hospital after a crash in Northumberland.

    A Mercedes and a Peugeot 206 collided on the B6341 at the Alnwick Moor junction at about 19:50 yesterday, police say.

    The driver of the Mercedes, a 79-year-old woman, suffered injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where she is still receiving treatment. Her condition is described as comfortable. The road was closed for two hours.

  36. Ship becomes 'oldest warship afloat'

    A warship berthed in Hartlepool has become the oldest still afloat in the world.

    HMS Trincomalee has gained the title temporarily after the USS Constitution was moved to dry dock until 2017 for a major restoration.

    HMS Trincomalee
    Copyright: BBC

    The vessel, built in India in 1817, lies afloat at Hartlepool's Maritime Experience where it has been a tourist attraction for nearly 30 years.

  39. In the news today

    Northern Echo editor Peter Barron

    Here's today's Northern Echo front page and a link to the top story:

    Northern Echo front page
    Copyright: Northern Echo

  40. NE 'has not made enough progress'

    Fergus Hewison

    BBC Newcastle political reporter

    The Chancellor, George Osborne, didn't mention our region in a section of last week's budget speech on the Northern Powerhouse.

    That's because there's disagreement among council leaders here over the idea of having a mayor as the Government favours.

    The Government says those areas that haven't made enough progress on devolution were left out of the budget speech but argues it's up to each area to decide how it wants to take on devolved powers.

  41. Three to appear in court

    Three men will appear in court later charged with robbery after an elderly man was pulled from his car before it was driven away.

    Eden view on map
    Copyright: BBC

    The 91-year-old was on his way home in Shotton Colliery on Friday evening when the incident happened leaving him with an arm injury.

  44. Teenager held after attempted rape

    Catching up on a story from the weekend... A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following an attempted rape in Gateshead.

    At about 22:00 on Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was approached and grabbed near Rickgarth on Leam Lane Estate in Wardley.

    The woman was not injured in the incident but was left shaken, police said.

  45. In the news today

    The Gazette

    Here is today's Gazette front page and a link to the story:

    The Gazette front page
    Copyright: The Gazette

  47. Mayor 'shouldn't be imposed'

    Fergus Hewison

    BBC Newcastle political reporter

    An elected mayor shouldn't be imposed on the North East against people's wishes, according to Labour leadership contender Andy Burnham.

    He said the government's trying to implement devolution by putting "a gun" to the region's head when speaking after a hustings event in Newcastle yesterday.

    His fellow leadership contender Jeremy Corbyn also believes a mayoral system shouldn't be introduced without a referendum.

  48. Holy Island safe crossing times

    Following the previous update about four people being rescued from the Holy Island causeway on Sunday - it's safe to cross the causeway from 04:05 until 11:35 and 16:35 until 00:00 (Tue).

    Holy sialdn
    Copyright: BBC

    Here's a link to the rest of the month's crossing times.

  49. Four people rescued from Holy Island causeway

    Holy Island Coastguard tweets: Tasked this afternoon by Humber Coastguard to assist two cars with 4 persons onboard cut off by the tide

    Holy Island Causeway
    Copyright: Holy Isand Coastguard

  51. Rain will become lighter

    Kay Crewdson

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    Rain at first, locally heavy, especially over high ground. Later this morning, and especially this afternoon, the rain will become lighter and much less widespread, eventually becoming confined to the east around Durham and Sunderland. Feeling humid.

    Weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 17C (63F). Check the forecast near you.

  52. Slow on A1

    BBC Travel

    There's slow traffic on the A1 Western Bypass southbound in Gateshead at The Metro Centre junction in the roadworks area.

    The traffic is building up on the A167 in both directions in Darlington between the A1(M) J59 Aycliffe junction and the A1150 Salters Lane North junction.

  53. Good morning

    Lloyd Watson

    BBC News

    Welcome to BBC Local Live. I'll be bringing you news, sport, weather and travel updates from across the North East.

