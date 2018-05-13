BBC Local Live: North East England

The Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen gave his keynote one-year-on speech today.
One year ago Conservative Mr Houchen caused something of a political earthquake when he beat favourite candidate, Labour's Redcar and Cleveland Council leader, Sue Jeffrey, to become the first mayor of the Tees Valley.
From a stage at the depot of Teesside-based logistics firm AV Dawson, the mayor spoke about a range of subjects including his campaign pledge to bring Durham Tees Valley Airport back into public ownership, a new multibillion-pound energy plant and the future of the region after Brexit.
He said: "While I am the first person to hold this office, I am not responsible for creating it. We're here because of 20 years of collaboration between MPs, local authorities, businesses, and central government.
"We're here because the leaders of our local councils put aside party-politics and worked with our government to secure what we have today.
"We're here because James Wharton, the former Northern Powerhouse Minister, demanded the Tees Valley had its own deal - not for us to get sucked into Newcastle.
"We're here because Greg Clark - our Teessider in Whitehall - put devolution right at the heart of government thinking."
Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen have steadied the ship for Derbyshire after they lost three wickets in just four overs after lunch.
For the second game in a row Durham put their opponents in and then watched them put on more than 100 without loss.
But it only took nine balls after the break to get a breakthrough as Ben Slater drove at a Nathan Rimmington ball and was caught on 55 at point. He’d put on 110 for the opening stand with Luis Reece, who was then caught behind on 48, an over later off James Weighell’s bowling.
And Alex Hughes perished after eight deliveries, yorked by Weighell for a duck. But since then Godleman and Madsen have taken Derbyshire to within touching distance of their first batting point.
Landlord says police 'told men to make slavery allegations against him'
A Northumberland landlord who is accused of enslaving men and making them work in his takeaway has told Newcastle Crown Court the police encouraged the men to make the allegations.
Hargit Bariana, 46, denies Modern Day Slavery offences against local addicts
who were staying in his property in Blyth, Northumberland, and would otherwise
have been homeless.
He is accused of supplying drink and drugs,
then telling them they owed him cash for what they had used.
Bariana, known as Harry, would exploit local men and threatened or beat them if
they did not comply, the jury was told.
He denies eight slavery charges, robbery and supplying diazempam between 2010 and 2016.
The father-of-four said in court he has had previous disagreements with Northumbria Police,
including an accusation by officers that he had stolen his own car.
Describing his tenants, he said: "All of them in their heart know I have done
a lot of good for them.
"They are good people, they have just changed."
The trial continues.
Julio Arca retires from football with immediate effect
South Shields captain Julio Arca has announced his retirement with immediate effect.
The 37-year-old played for Sunderland and Middlesbrough before joining South Shields in 2015. During his time at the club, he won three league titles, three promotions and six trophies.
Arca has decided to retire so he can spend spend more time with his young family.
The club remain in discussions with him as to a potential coaching role.
Mariners chairman Geoff Thompson said: “Julio has been an inspirational figure since joining the club almost three years ago.
“He has played a key role in transforming the club’s fortunes and provided some unforgettable moments, and we cannot thank him enough for his incredible efforts.
“Everyone at the club hoped he would be able to continue his playing career for one more year, but we are fully respectful of his decision, which has been made for family reasons.
“He ends his playing days having won a league title in each of his three seasons here, and departs with his powers undimmed.
“It goes without saying that he and his family will always be welcome at Mariners Park.”
Benitez - 'Pre-season plans under way'
Newcastle v Chelsea (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Good news for Newcastle supporters hoping that Rafael Benitez remains with the club next season regardless of what happens with the club's ownership.
He's already planning for pre-season.
"I said so many times, it has been a great season," he said. "At the beginning, the target was to stay up. To do that with five games to go is amazing.
“The key has been the unity and togetherness between fans, players and staff, and the work-rate of the players.
“We need to finish on a high. The team deserve that and the fans need to see that at home.
“We will return to pre-season in July and go to Ireland. It’s all organised."
More than 130 people evacuated in Gateshead flat fire
More than 138 people have been evacuated after a fire broke out in Gateshead flat block yesterday.
They were provided with an emergency accommodation after the blaze took hold of the 10-storey Regent Court on High Street.
The housing company which manages the building has said it could take several days before the gas is reconnected and tenants are able to return home.
Fire crews left the scene of the fire just after 07:00 this morning.
At one point yesterday there were 40 firefighters tackling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said it had been a very "complex" incident.
The flats were undergoing renovation work on the heating systems when the fire broke out.
Regent Court is the only high rise flat block with a gas supply in Gateshead and therefore has a sprinkler system.
Benitez - 'Top 10 is target next term'
Newcastle v Chelsea (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says the club must aim higher next season.
The Magpies are currently 10th on goal difference,one of four clubs on 41 points.
But the Spaniard said: “It’s clear that after staying up, the potential is to fight and be in the top ten (next season). Being in the top ten and challenging for something more important.
“The atmosphere has been really good. The positive atmosphere is always good for the team - singing and the flags. You can see the passion and it affects the players in a positive way.”
He added that Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu remain injured and unavailable. On loan Chelsea winger Kenedy is ineligible to face his parent club.
8 Dame Margaret and Helen Barbour and family £355m - Up £10m
9 Duncan Bannatyne £280m - Up £55m
10 Sir Peter Vardy and family £197m - Up £20m
11 Steve Gibson £195m - No change
12 Sting £190m Up - £5m
13 Duncan Davidson and family £175m - Up £32m
14 Michael Cannon £170m - No change
15= Raj Sehgal and Sanjeev Mehan and family £160m - No change
15= Graham Wylie £160m - No change
17 Phil Cronin and family £153m - Up £18m
18 Christopher Maughan £152m - New entry
19 Stuart Monk and family £142m - Down £43m
20= Aran and Arvan Handa and family £140m - Up £3m
20= Philip Noble and family £140m - No change
22 Carol Kane £120m New entry
.
Mike Ashley tops North East rich list
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is the richest person in the North East with an estimated fortune of £2.437bn, while Ellis Short just hangs on to his billionaire status according the latest Sunday Times Rich List.
The Sunderland owner's fortune dropped by £200m after a disastrous season in which the Black Cats suffered back to back relegations.
Just over a year ago, Short said he would sell the then Premier League club for £170m.
Then earlier this year, he indicated he would be willing to give the club away if someone took on its debts, before finally he found someone willing to take the failing club on late last month after he agreed to clear its £120m of debts himself.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United Chairman Mike Ashley has seen his fortune go up £277m on last year.His main source of wealth is his Sports Direct business, which is worth £2.05bn.
Recent windfalls from the sale of shop leases he owned on 32 stores raised nearly £87m.
However, the 53-year-old's wealth remains well down on the £3.75bn he reached four years ago.
Thousands to run in support of children fighting cancer
About 8,500 runners from across the North East will pick up the pace next weekend for the 36th annual Children’s Cancer Run.
The event, hosted by the North of England Children’s Cancer Research Fund (NECCR), is one of the largest single charity run events in Europe and raises hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.
Runners of all ages and abilities can take part in a five-mile, three-mile or ‘mini mile’ cross country track.
Chairman of the NECCR and founder of the event, Chris Peacock, said: “The unwavering support of the thousands of fundraisers from across the North of England year-on-year is testament to the generosity and determination of people in the North East.
The run takes place at Newcastle Racecourse on Sunday, 20 May.
Police continue investigation into missing Hartlepool man
The family of a man who disappeared seven years ago are appealing for information.
Scott Fletcher, a father of one, was 27 when he went missing. He was last seen on 11 May 2011 at 20:20 near to a garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill in Durham.
Scott’s mother, Julie Fletcher, said: “It is hell on earth not knowing what happened to my son. Scott is not the only victim, we are left living a nightmare day after day.
“Scott’s daughter is now 11 and this has had a devastating effect on her. She is heartbroken. Scott’s dad, who he was always close to, has suffered greatly health wise since he went missing.
“There are people out there with information that do not want to come forward and I would plead with them to end our suffering.”
Detectives launched a murder investigation in December 2015, despite his body never being found. Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have subsequently been released without charge.
Det Insp Jim Allen said: “I believe that there are people out there who know what happened and I would urge them to come forward in order to end the nightmare that Scott’s family are living through.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.
Chief Insp Emily Harrison said: "Football is a family event and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Those found to be engaging in such behaviour will be dealt with robustly and could face banning orders from all football matches for up to five years.
"We are currently still pursuing those who invaded the pitch at the last Middlesbrough vs Millwall match and although we understand football can at times cause tensions, we have to clamp down on disorder to protect the thousands of people that go out to enjoy a game of football."
A Middlesbrough Football Club spokesman said: "We are requesting the cooperation and assistance of all genuine Boro supporters to prevent the type of behaviour that can damage the club's reputation."
Sunderland to become the entertainment capital of the North East for the Tall Ships
Sunderland has unveiled a four-day festival line up to take place during the Tall Ships Races in the summer.
The city will welcome 55 sailing vessels and their crews along with an estimated 1.5 million visitors from 11 to 14 July.
The crowd will be able to enjoy everything from fairgrounds and markets to live music, art workshops, exhibitions and displays.
The festival will kick-off on Wednesday 11 July when all ships taking part in the races will be lined up in the River Wear, with crews including young people from Sunderland and around the world.
The festival will also feature Extraordinary Bodies – a circus troupe of disabled and able-bodied people, Finnish all female circus act Sisus Sirkus and world famous Danish clown Paulo Nani.
Cllr John Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, said: “The Tall Ships Races Sunderland will be the biggest, most ambitious festival the city has ever hosted."
Roads reopen after crash on A1231
An accident between Washington and Sunderland has now been cleared and all roads are open:
The Tees Valley Mayor claims a deal is nearer over the running Durham Tees Valley Airport.
He says a non disclosure agreement has been signed between the Tees Valley Combined Authority and current owners Peel.
"What a non-disclosure agreement gives us, it gives the business and the combined authority comfort that we can negotiate openly and freely to get the best deal without worrying about certain details being leaked that may not end up in the final deal," he said.
The news about a potential deal comes 12 months since he was elected and was one of his manifesto pledges.
He added: "We've also signed another non-disclosure agreement with an airport operator who has committed themselves to come along with us on this journey for the airport.
"They see what we're going to do, they see the potential in Teesside airport and they want to take over the running of the airport when we take over ownership of the airport in due course."
Welcome to our live coverage
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage, it's Friday!
We'll being you all the latest travel and weather updates along with other news and sport.
A Middlesbrough couple who were caught with almost 140,000 illegal
cigarettes at their home and a storage unit have been handed a suspended jail terrm.
Khlas Hassan, 29, and Karwan Latif Abu-Baker, 30 were caught after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers raided a storage unit in Stockton and found 99,400 cigarettes, 107 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco and 30 kilos of shisha tobacco.
A subsequent search of their home in Ayresome Park Road and two vehicles owned by Hassan uncovered a further 38,797
cigarettes and nine kilos of hand-rolling tobacco.
They pleaded guilty to excise fraud during an earlier hearing at Teesside Crown Court and have now each been sentenced to 16-months suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.
The goods, worth
£61,527 in unpaid duty, were seized by HMRC.
Get involved
Third Charlton brother, aged 72, to play for England
Tommy Charlton is following in the footsteps of brothers Sir Bobby and Jack by playing for England, at the age of 72.
His famous siblings were in the World Cup winning team in 1966.
Grandfather-of-six Tommy is to play for his country in the first ever international walking football match on Sunday at Brighton's Amex Stadium.
Tommy will wear the number nine shirt, the same as his brother Sir Bobby.
He secured his place in the over-60s squad after a trial at Solihull Football Centre, in the West Midlands.
Seafront blaze 'suspected arson attack'
Severe accident: A19 North Yorkshire southbound
A19 North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between A66 and A1130 Levick Crescent.
A19 North Yorkshire - Heavy traffic on A19 southbound in Middlesbrough between the A66 junction and the A1130 Levick Crescent junction, because of an accident involving 5 vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cigarette smuggler ordered to repay £16,000
A Stockton woman who hid thousands of illegal cigarettes inside Dr Dre headphone boxes has been ordered to repay £16,000.
Shuk Yi Chan, of Fontwell Close, was involved in smuggling 68,000 illegal cigarettes into the UK, an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) found.
Between October 2016 and January 2017, Border Force seized nine parcels sent to her - most of them from China.
Officers found 4,560 Marlboro Gold cigarettes hidden inside the headphone boxes in the boot of her car.
The 52-year-old was arrested in December 2016. In total, she smuggled 68,360 cigarettes, worth £17,390 in duty.
She was sentenced to a year in jail in December last year and today at Teesside Crown Court has now been ordered to repay £16,000.
If she does not pay the money back she will serve a 21-month prison sentence.
Severe disruption: A68 County Durham both ways
A68 County Durham both ways severe disruption, at A6072 Coatsay Moor Lane.
A68 County Durham - A68 West Auckland Road in Walworth closed in both directions at Swan House Roundabout, because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police officer in court over wounding charge
A police officer has appeared in court accused of wounding a man while off duty in Workington.
Stephen William Light, 44, of Bede Close, Newcastle, denied wounding Andrew John Grant and breaking a window belonging to him during an incident in the Fountains Avenue area in April this year.
The court heard Mr Light is attached to Northumbia Police. The force said they were aware an officer was facing charges and he had been suspended from duty. They did not disclose his rank.
Mr Light was bailed to appear before Carlisle Crown Court for a trial in August.
Geordie Shore stars investigated for gambling 'ads'
Three Geordie Shore stars are being investigated by the UK's advertising watchdog for apparently promoting gambling websites.
BBC Radio 5 live has discovered that Gary Beadle, Scott Timlin and Aaron Chalmers do not say their social media posts are adverts.
The Advertising Standards Authority said this was a potential breach of advertising rules.
Beadle, Timlin and Chalmers did not respond to requests for comment.
Gary 'Gaz' Beadle, 'Scotty T' Timlin and Aaron Chalmers have a combined 15.3 million followers across all the various social media platforms.
Their posts advertise appealing odds on sports fixtures and encourage followers to link to betting websites Coral and Ladbrokes.
Derbyshire recover after post-lunch wobble
Derbyshire 203-3 (58.4 overs) v Durham
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle at Derby
Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen have steadied the ship for Derbyshire after they lost three wickets in just four overs after lunch.
For the second game in a row Durham put their opponents in and then watched them put on more than 100 without loss.
But it only took nine balls after the break to get a breakthrough as Ben Slater drove at a Nathan Rimmington ball and was caught on 55 at point. He’d put on 110 for the opening stand with Luis Reece, who was then caught behind on 48, an over later off James Weighell’s bowling.
And Alex Hughes perished after eight deliveries, yorked by Weighell for a duck. But since then Godleman and Madsen have taken Derbyshire to within touching distance of their first batting point.
Julio Arca retires from football with immediate effect
South Shields captain Julio Arca has announced his retirement with immediate effect.
The 37-year-old played for Sunderland and Middlesbrough before joining South Shields in 2015. During his time at the club, he won three league titles, three promotions and six trophies.
Arca has decided to retire so he can spend spend more time with his young family.
The club remain in discussions with him as to a potential coaching role.
Mariners chairman Geoff Thompson said: “Julio has been an inspirational figure since joining the club almost three years ago.
“He has played a key role in transforming the club’s fortunes and provided some unforgettable moments, and we cannot thank him enough for his incredible efforts.
“Everyone at the club hoped he would be able to continue his playing career for one more year, but we are fully respectful of his decision, which has been made for family reasons.
“He ends his playing days having won a league title in each of his three seasons here, and departs with his powers undimmed.
“It goes without saying that he and his family will always be welcome at Mariners Park.”
Benitez - 'Pre-season plans under way'
Newcastle v Chelsea (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Good news for Newcastle supporters hoping that Rafael Benitez remains with the club next season regardless of what happens with the club's ownership.
He's already planning for pre-season.
"I said so many times, it has been a great season," he said. "At the beginning, the target was to stay up. To do that with five games to go is amazing.
“The key has been the unity and togetherness between fans, players and staff, and the work-rate of the players.
“We need to finish on a high. The team deserve that and the fans need to see that at home.
“We will return to pre-season in July and go to Ireland. It’s all organised."
More than 130 people evacuated in Gateshead flat fire
More than 138 people have been evacuated after a fire broke out in Gateshead flat block yesterday.
They were provided with an emergency accommodation after the blaze took hold of the 10-storey Regent Court on High Street.
The housing company which manages the building has said it could take several days before the gas is reconnected and tenants are able to return home.
Fire crews left the scene of the fire just after 07:00 this morning.
At one point yesterday there were 40 firefighters tackling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said it had been a very "complex" incident.
The flats were undergoing renovation work on the heating systems when the fire broke out.
Regent Court is the only high rise flat block with a gas supply in Gateshead and therefore has a sprinkler system.
Benitez - 'Top 10 is target next term'
Newcastle v Chelsea (Sun, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says the club must aim higher next season.
The Magpies are currently 10th on goal difference,one of four clubs on 41 points.
But the Spaniard said: “It’s clear that after staying up, the potential is to fight and be in the top ten (next season). Being in the top ten and challenging for something more important.
“The atmosphere has been really good. The positive atmosphere is always good for the team - singing and the flags. You can see the passion and it affects the players in a positive way.”
He added that Ciaran Clark and Christian Atsu remain injured and unavailable. On loan Chelsea winger Kenedy is ineligible to face his parent club.
Full details of The Sunday Times Rich List for the North East
See who else made the The Sunday Times Rich List for the North East below:
.
Mike Ashley tops North East rich list
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is the richest person in the North East with an estimated fortune of £2.437bn, while Ellis Short just hangs on to his billionaire status according the latest Sunday Times Rich List.
The Sunderland owner's fortune dropped by £200m after a disastrous season in which the Black Cats suffered back to back relegations.
Just over a year ago, Short said he would sell the then Premier League club for £170m.
Then earlier this year, he indicated he would be willing to give the club away if someone took on its debts, before finally he found someone willing to take the failing club on late last month after he agreed to clear its £120m of debts himself.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United Chairman Mike Ashley has seen his fortune go up £277m on last year.His main source of wealth is his Sports Direct business, which is worth £2.05bn.
Recent windfalls from the sale of shop leases he owned on 32 stores raised nearly £87m.
However, the 53-year-old's wealth remains well down on the £3.75bn he reached four years ago.
Thousands to run in support of children fighting cancer
About 8,500 runners from across the North East will pick up the pace next weekend for the 36th annual Children’s Cancer Run.
The event, hosted by the North of England Children’s Cancer Research Fund (NECCR), is one of the largest single charity run events in Europe and raises hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.
Runners of all ages and abilities can take part in a five-mile, three-mile or ‘mini mile’ cross country track.
Chairman of the NECCR and founder of the event, Chris Peacock, said: “The unwavering support of the thousands of fundraisers from across the North of England year-on-year is testament to the generosity and determination of people in the North East.
The run takes place at Newcastle Racecourse on Sunday, 20 May.
Police continue investigation into missing Hartlepool man
The family of a man who disappeared seven years ago are appealing for information.
Scott Fletcher, a father of one, was 27 when he went missing. He was last seen on 11 May 2011 at 20:20 near to a garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill in Durham.
Scott’s mother, Julie Fletcher, said: “It is hell on earth not knowing what happened to my son. Scott is not the only victim, we are left living a nightmare day after day.
“Scott’s daughter is now 11 and this has had a devastating effect on her. She is heartbroken. Scott’s dad, who he was always close to, has suffered greatly health wise since he went missing.
“There are people out there with information that do not want to come forward and I would plead with them to end our suffering.”
Detectives launched a murder investigation in December 2015, despite his body never being found. Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have subsequently been released without charge.
Det Insp Jim Allen said: “I believe that there are people out there who know what happened and I would urge them to come forward in order to end the nightmare that Scott’s family are living through.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.
Middlesbrough fans warned not to invade the pitch
Boro fans are being warned to stay off the pitch ahead of the play-off match vs Aston Villa match tomorrow.
It comes after last month's game against Millwall when fans invaded the pitch following Middlesbrough's win, which police say "put thousands of spectators' safety at risk".
Chief Insp Emily Harrison said: "Football is a family event and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Those found to be engaging in such behaviour will be dealt with robustly and could face banning orders from all football matches for up to five years.
"We are currently still pursuing those who invaded the pitch at the last Middlesbrough vs Millwall match and although we understand football can at times cause tensions, we have to clamp down on disorder to protect the thousands of people that go out to enjoy a game of football."
A Middlesbrough Football Club spokesman said: "We are requesting the cooperation and assistance of all genuine Boro supporters to prevent the type of behaviour that can damage the club's reputation."
Sunderland to become the entertainment capital of the North East for the Tall Ships
Sunderland has unveiled a four-day festival line up to take place during the Tall Ships Races in the summer.
The city will welcome 55 sailing vessels and their crews along with an estimated 1.5 million visitors from 11 to 14 July.
The crowd will be able to enjoy everything from fairgrounds and markets to live music, art workshops, exhibitions and displays.
The festival will kick-off on Wednesday 11 July when all ships taking part in the races will be lined up in the River Wear, with crews including young people from Sunderland and around the world.
The festival will also feature Extraordinary Bodies – a circus troupe of disabled and able-bodied people, Finnish all female circus act Sisus Sirkus and world famous Danish clown Paulo Nani.
Cllr John Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, said: “The Tall Ships Races Sunderland will be the biggest, most ambitious festival the city has ever hosted."
Roads reopen after crash on A1231
An accident between Washington and Sunderland has now been cleared and all roads are open:
Arrests after armed officers sent to Newbiggin Hall
A "number of people" have been arrested after armed officers were called to an house in the Newbiggin Hall area of Newcastle last night.
Northumbria Police says it follows an "intelligence-led operation" but can't give any further information at the moment.
No guns were fired. A small cordon remains in place and extra officers are on patrol in the area.
Weather forecast: Dry and fine day
It will be a chilly and sunny start today.
It will then be a mainly dry and fine day with long spells of sunshine.
However, cloud is expected to start to build from the west later this afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 12C to 15C (54F to 59F)
Check the forecast where you are here.
'Deal nearer' over Durham Tees Valley Airport
BBC Tees
The Tees Valley Mayor claims a deal is nearer over the running Durham Tees Valley Airport.
He says a non disclosure agreement has been signed between the Tees Valley Combined Authority and current owners Peel.
"What a non-disclosure agreement gives us, it gives the business and the combined authority comfort that we can negotiate openly and freely to get the best deal without worrying about certain details being leaked that may not end up in the final deal," he said.
The news about a potential deal comes 12 months since he was elected and was one of his manifesto pledges.
He added: "We've also signed another non-disclosure agreement with an airport operator who has committed themselves to come along with us on this journey for the airport.
"They see what we're going to do, they see the potential in Teesside airport and they want to take over the running of the airport when we take over ownership of the airport in due course."
Severe disruption: A1 Tyne And Wear southbound
A1 Tyne And Wear southbound severe disruption, between A1 and A696.
A1 Tyne And Wear - Lane closed on A1 Western Bypass southbound in Newcastle Upon Tyne between Gosforth Park and Kenton Bar Roundabout, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Illegal cigarette stash couple sentenced
Illegal cigarette stash couple sentenced
A Middlesbrough couple who were caught with almost 140,000 illegal cigarettes at their home and a storage unit have been handed a suspended jail terrm.
Khlas Hassan, 29, and Karwan Latif Abu-Baker, 30 were caught after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers raided a storage unit in Stockton and found 99,400 cigarettes, 107 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco and 30 kilos of shisha tobacco.
A subsequent search of their home in Ayresome Park Road and two vehicles owned by Hassan uncovered a further 38,797 cigarettes and nine kilos of hand-rolling tobacco.
They pleaded guilty to excise fraud during an earlier hearing at Teesside Crown Court and have now each been sentenced to 16-months suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.
The goods, worth £61,527 in unpaid duty, were seized by HMRC.