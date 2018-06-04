BBC Local Live: North East England

Four people have been arrested after a road was blockaded at the site of an opencast coal mine, police said.

Officers were called to the Banks opencast site near Dipton, County Durham, on Saturday after reports protesters were "locked" to a vehicle.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and two men are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Protesters believe the work will damage the environment and harm wildlife.