Latest updates from Paul Gascoigne train kiss trial

The Paul Gascoigne case has now broken for lunch. No further verdict is expected before 14.00. The former England footballer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on a train in August 2018. The jury is still considering a lesser charge of assault by beating.
Verdict expected later as case breaks for lunch
Peter Harris
BBC Look North
Gascoigne cleared of sex assault on train
Jury resumes deliberations
Peter Harris
BBC Look North
Gascoigne 'weeping' as not guilty verdict delivered
Fiona Trott
BBC News
BreakingPaul Gascoigne not guilty of sexual assault
Peter Harris
BBC Look North
