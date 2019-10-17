Paul Gascoigne
Latest updates from Paul Gascoigne train kiss trial

  1. Verdict expected later as case breaks for lunch

    Peter Harris

    BBC Look North

    The Paul Gascoigne case has now broken for lunch.

    No further verdict is expected before 14.00.

    The former England footballer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on a train in August 2018.

    The jury is still considering a lesser charge of assault by beating.

  3. Jury resumes deliberations

    Peter Harris

    BBC Look North

    The jury at Teesside Crown Court has continued its deliberations after clearing former England footballer Paul Gascoigne of sexual assault.

    Mr Gascoigne had been accused of “forcefully” kissing a woman on a train in August of last year.

    The jury is now considering an alternative count of assault by beating.

  4. Gascoigne 'weeping' as not guilty verdict delivered

    Fiona Trott

    BBC News

    Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne appeared to be weeping as a jury found him not guilty of sexual assault.

    Shouts of "yes" were heard from public gallery.

    The jury is still deliberating on a lesser charge of assault by beating.

    The 52-year-old had denied "forcefullly and sloppily" kissing a woman on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.

  5. BreakingPaul Gascoigne not guilty of sexual assault

    Peter Harris

    BBC Look North

    Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexual assault.

    The 52-year-old was accused of "forcefully and sloppily" kissing a woman on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.

    The jury at Teesside Crown Court is now considering an alternative count of assault by beating

