'Complacency' warning after slight rise in coronavirus cases
People in North Tyneside have been warned to avoid "complacency" after a small rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The 24 cases over the past 14 days is the highest number of
cases over the same time period since mid-June.
In comparison with other areas of the UK the rates are significantly lower, but one health official has issued a warning to all residents to take
action now.
Wendy
Burke, North Tyneside Council director of public health, said: “It
is easy for us to become complacent, but the rise in
cases is a reminder that coronavirus has not gone away.
“We
have seen a particular rise in cases among those aged 18 to 49 and my plea to
those people who are socialising is to please take extra precautions."
She urged people to continue to observe
government and public health guidelines, including socially distancing,
following good hygiene practices, wearing face coverings as per the national
guidance and recognising symptoms.
Anyone with symptoms must self-isolate and get tested.
Wildlife thrives on 'floating islands'
Floating islands installed as part of a major flood reduction scheme in North Tyneside are teeming with wildlife, one year on.
The three structures fixed to the centre of Killingworth Lake are made from biodegradable
coconut coir, recycled water pipes and stainless steel connections.
As a wetland ecosystem, the aim was to improve biodiversity by creating new nesting areas for water birds, and a natural habitat and food for
a variety of wildlife and fish.
They also help to keep
the lake's water clear naturally, with the growing plant roots sucking up
excess nutrients and cleansing the water.
Installed in 2019, they are now home to almost 20 different species of native shrubs and aquatic plants.
The islands are part of a £6m flood reduction project, carried out
by Northumbrian Water, North Tyneside Council, the Environment Agency, to protect more than 3,500 homes in
Killingworth and Longbenton.
The benefits have already been seen during heavy rainfall, where grassed storage basins helped reduce the impact of
surface water flooding locally.
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has published its delayed results - the second time in two years sales figures have failed to arrive on time - and painted a bullish picture for the future of the high street at a time when others are fleeing.
Frasers, which includes House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Evans, among others, said the emptying of the high street and shopping centres could prove lucrative for the firm, with more space available to expand.
The company also plans to invest "in excess" of £100m on upgrading its digital platforms and pushing its designer label business Flannels.
Revenues for the year to 26 April were up 6.9% to £3.96bn, but pre-tax profits were down 12.9% to £101m. Mr Ashley has traditionally used the company results to make scathing attacks on anyone he perceives as a threat, often writing long, rambling statements about how his company has been mistreated by critics.
In today results, however, the bombastic tycoon and Newcastle United FC owner published a more measured statement, although he was keen to point out that a legal wrangling with a Jack Wills landlord had been resolved.
North East weather: A sunny and breezy afternoon with showers
Newcastle's English midfielder Matty Longstaff, 20, has been persuaded to sign a new contract. The 20-year -old looked set to leave this summer, with Italian club Udinese leading the chase.(Times - subscription required)
Ms Rutherford said: "We are lost, we are devastated and we feel an overwhelming loss.
"Somehow we are expected to get through life without her, without our baby girl, and it just feels impossible. There is always that empty chair where she should be."
"As a family we need answers - we are destroyed," she told the court.
School conversion plan approved
Plans to transform a former school building in Sunderland into luxury apartments and offices have been given the go-ahead by planning chiefs.
Earlier this year, plans were revealed to bring the Grade II-listed Simpson Street School back to life after it was severely damaged by fire.
Although it was feared the site was beyond repair, Sunderland City Council confirmed a deal to rescue the property – which has stood empty since 2016.
Durham-based architectural and civil engineering business, BDN Ltd, submitted a planning application in March outlining its vision for the Deptford site. The company – which was in advanced talks with the council before the blaze – aimed to convert the building into its own headquarters, as well as developing eight loft-style apartments.
Planning officers said the plans would "secure the long-term conservation of a significant listed building at serious risk and provide it with a sustainable future through sensitive adaptation and conversion works that overall will have a positive impact on its significance”.
Newcastle sign midfielder Hendrick
Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle United after leaving Burnley.Read more
Crayfish plague detected after 40 crustaceans died
The Environment Agency is warning people to avoid part of the River Leven during August.
Additional person allowed during pregnancy scans
Health bosses in Newcastle have said that women undergoing a pregnancy scan will be able to bring another person from their social bubble with them.
The change at Newcastle's RVI will comes into effect from Monday.
'There is always that empty chair where she should be'
Families of those who died in the Manchester arena attack speak of their grief and loss.Read more
Military families in training exercise near misses
There have been hundreds of near misses in Catterick since lockdown began, the MoD says.Read more
200 suspected cannabis plants seized
Suspected cannabis farms, with an estimated street value of thousands of pounds, have been discovered in Middlesbrough.
Officers uncovered around 200 mature plants in properties in Jubilee Street, North Ormesby, on Tuesday.
The plants are thought to have a potential value of £1,000 each, according to Cleveland Police.
No arrests have been made.
Newcastle start season with West Ham trip
Newcastle United will start the new Premier League season with a trip to West Ham on 12 September.
They will then host Brighton & Hove Albion a week later before heading back to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur, followed by home games against Burnley and Manchester United.
You can find the full new season details here.
'Life is not a life' after son's bomb attack death
A woman whose son was killed in the Manchester Arena attack said her life now "is not a life".
Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, died in the 2017 blast alongside his 17-year-old girlfriend Chloe Rutherford. His mother Caroline Curry held up a photo of her son as she addressed the sentencing hearing of Hashem Abedi for his part in the attack carried out by his brother.
"You took from me something more precious than gold, a beautiful boy, inside and out," Ms Curry told the court.
"Life now is not a life, it's an existence I tolerate."
"He would have been an amazing husband to Chloe and that has all been taken from me, from them, and the wider family."
'Heart snapped' at bombing death
A woman whose daughter was killed in the Manchester Arena attack said her "heart snapped" when she was told of the death.
Chloe Rutherford, 17, from South Shields, was one of 22 killed in the bomb attack in 2017. Her mother Lisa Rutherford was one of the relatives to give a statement at the sentencing hearing of Hashem Abedi for his part in the attack carried out by his brother.
Ms Rutherford said: "We are lost, we are devastated and we feel an overwhelming loss.
"Somehow we are expected to get through life without her, without our baby girl, and it just feels impossible. There is always that empty chair where she should be."
"As a family we need answers - we are destroyed," she told the court.
School conversion plan approved
Plans to transform a former school building in Sunderland into luxury apartments and offices have been given the go-ahead by planning chiefs.
Earlier this year, plans were revealed to bring the Grade II-listed Simpson Street School back to life after it was severely damaged by fire. Although it was feared the site was beyond repair, Sunderland City Council confirmed a deal to rescue the property – which has stood empty since 2016.
Durham-based architectural and civil engineering business, BDN Ltd, submitted a planning application in March outlining its vision for the Deptford site. The company – which was in advanced talks with the council before the blaze – aimed to convert the building into its own headquarters, as well as developing eight loft-style apartments.
Planning officers said the plans would "secure the long-term conservation of a significant listed building at serious risk and provide it with a sustainable future through sensitive adaptation and conversion works that overall will have a positive impact on its significance”.
