Latest updates from North East England Live

Darlington railway station was open on Tuesday amid the national rail strike but services were few.

Northern was only running trains between the town and Saltburn, while LNER was only running 38% of its usual trains.

Outside Darlington station RMT members were joined on the picket line by Elizabeth Thompson from teaching union NASUWT who wanted to show support.

The former science teacher at Bishopsgarth School in Stockton said: "Like teachers the rail workers have worked throughout the pandemic and they deserve a pay rise for their hard work during the past two years.

"It's not all about the pay rise they also are unhappy about terms and conditions, proposed job losses, increased working hours and reductions to maintenance regime, so the mood is uncertain, they don't know what the future is going to hold."

BBC Copyright: BBC

But not everyone was supporting the strike - Maureen from Stockton contacted BBC Radio Tees, unhappy about the action.

She said: "A strike like this affects everyone, where do the rail workers think the money is going to come from?

"They're lucky to have a job so they can strike, there's plenty of people who need to get to work and they need to think of others and not just themselves."