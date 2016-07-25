Four dead in North Yorkshire crash

All four occupants - two men aged 58 and 63 and two women aged 57 and 60 - who were travelling towards Scarborough were killed when the Suzuki car they were travelling in collided with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.
Here's the scene today:
Traffic and travel: Slow traffic on A64 York Bypass
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Five things we learnt today in North Yorkshire
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
Thanks for being with us today, we'll be back at 07:00 on Tuesday morning.
In the meantime, let's look back at five things we learnt today...
Let's end today with a slice of summer. This view from the recently re-opened lighthouse on the main pier in Whitby, was sent in by BBC Weather Watcher Gary Gimmick.
An attraction to nature in Northallerton
Joanita Musisi
Reporter, BBC Radio York
Meet Zach Hayes, a nature blogger from Northallerton.
I first spoke to him in January when he'd completed a personal challenge to write something about nature every day for a year.
As a result, he's recently picked up a couple of really exciting awards.
He's been surprised by the team behind the "Unsprung" bit of the BBC's Springwatch porgramme, who congratulated him on his communication skills.
And he's also won a place at the final of a big national competition next March.
Judging from this pic, I'd say he definitely has an affinity with wildlife!
Rolling back the years: A colour fit for a mansion?
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
Earlier I told you about how you can play your part in deciding what colour York's Mansion House should be painted during its current restoration.
I thought a little background information might add some context and perhaps colour your decision about the Lord Mayor of York's official residence:
BBC Weather Watchers: Making the most of the coast
BBC Weather Watchers
It's a bit cloudy inland today in the county, but that doesn't seem to be the case on the coast.
Two glorious pics have just appeared in the BBC Weather Watchers file.
The view over Filey Brigg comes from Mitch and Katie Boots sent us the sand and sun of Cayton.
If you're out and about today you can do the same. Get in touch and send your photos via Twitter, Facebook or email.
A64 deaths: Crash victims 'on way home from a wedding'
BBC Radio York
Four people killed in a head-on car crash between a car and a lorry on the A64 were travelling back from a wedding, police have revealed.
The collision happened on Friday on the A64 near Scampston. Police have only released details of the deaths today.
One of the couples was in their 60s and from Scarborough, the other couple was from Leeds.
Spectacular Hole of Horcum caught on camera
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
How about this for North Yorkshire in all its glory...
Andrew Bradbury sent it to us. He says he snapped it at the Hole of Horcum on his way home from Whitby at the weekend. Thanks Andrew!
Review: Deer Shed Festival 2016
YorkMix
Is the Deer Shed Festival the best family festival? Here's our review.
How to spend a Roman soldier's wage: 2,000 fish, 700 chickens or 11,000 beers?
Georgey Spanswick
Presenter, BBC Radio York
Earlier we told you about an appeal to save one of the largest Roman hoards ever found in the north of England.
More than 1,800 Roman coins dating back to 307AD were discovered by a metal detectorist at Wold Newton in the Yorkshire Wolds in 2014.
The coins are currently on display at the Yorkshire Museum in York, but £44,000 needs to be raised to keep the collection there.
Andrew Woods, from the museum, says the coins are classed as "treasure" and so have to be split between the person who found it and the landowner.
Andrew also has another interesting financial fact.
He told me the coins "were a year's wages for a soldier and would have bought 2,000 fish, 700 chickens or 11,000 beers".
Your headlines this lunchtime
Sarah Urwin
BBC Radio York News
The latest headlines from our York newsroom this lunchtime include:
A64 deaths: At the scene of the fatal crash
Ian White
Journalist, BBC Look North
I'm out at the scene of the fatal crash on the A64 at Scampston on Friday afternoon in which four people died.
All four occupants - two men aged 58 and 63 and two women aged 57 and 60 - who were travelling towards Scarborough were killed when the Suzuki car they were travelling in collided with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.
Here's the scene today:
Traffic and travel: Slow traffic on A64 York Bypass
BBC Travel
Drivers are being warned of slow traffic on the A64 York Bypass northbound in York between Grimston Bar Interchange and the Hopgrove Roundabout because of an abnormal load.
England v Pakistan: Joe Root says Lord's failures made him 'hungrier'
Yorkshire and England batsman Joe Root says his failures in the first Test against Pakistan made him "hungrier", after he scored a career-best 254 in the second.
Root made 48 and nine in the defeat at Lord's, twice falling to loose shots.
He made a Test-best 254 at Old Trafford as England amassed 589-8 before reducing Pakistan to 57-4 on day two.
"They were poor dismissals. I've worked hard this week to take them out of my game. It was very satisfying to finally make one count.
"To be able to bounce back straightaway and make a really big score, that's what you dream of," he told BBC's Test Match Special.
Doctor Kate Granger dies after hitting £250k cancer charity goal
A terminally-ill doctor who raised £250,000 for a Yorkshire cancer charity has died, her husband has confirmed.
Doctor Kate Granger set about fundraising for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2011.
Her husband Chris Pointon announced her death on social media.
He said the 34-year-old died on Saturday "peacefully & surrounded by loved ones". He added: "RIP my soul mate & TY. Love u 4ever."
Doctor Granger, who had been receiving care at St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds, achieved her fundraising target just three days ago.
What colour would you like York's Mansion House to be?
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
From today you can help decide what colour York's landmark Mansion House should be painted.
The Mansion House, the Lord Mayor's residence in York which originally opened in 1732, is currently red and white and is undergoing a £1.6m restoration.
A two-week consultation's begun to decide which colour option, of three available, should be chosen for its redecoration.
Here are the three options (pictured) from left to right:
You can let the council know your thoughts by sending them a message via Facebook or Twitter - using the hashtag #MHYpaint.
Your headlines this morning
Sarah Urwin
BBC Radio York News
The latest headlines from our newsroom in York include:
A64 deaths: Police appeal for witnesses
Anyone who witnessed a fatal crash on the A64 at Scampston on Friday afternoon is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
All four occupants of a car travelling towards Scarborough, two men aged 58 and 63 and two women aged aged 57 and 60, were killed when it collided with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the lorry, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured.
A second car, a Honda Jazz, sustained damaged from the debris from the collision.
Witnesses to the collision itself, or anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the crash, are being asked to get in touch with police.
A64 deaths: Crash victims were from Scarborough and Leeds
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
More details have been released about the four occupants of a car who died after their car collided with a lorry on the A64 at Scampston on Friday.
The car, a Suzuki, was travelling towards Scarborough and the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided, police say.
The four occupants of the Suzuki, two men aged 58 and 63 and two women aged 57 and 60, died at the scene of the collision.
Two of those who died – the 63-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman - were from Scarborough, and the other man and woman were from Leeds.
A64 deaths: Police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire all attended scene
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
A further update on the accident on Friday afternoon on the A64 at Scampston which killed all four of the occupants of a car they were travelling in.
All three emergency services were called to the scene, police have confirmed.
The fire and rescue service, road ambulance and air ambulance all attended.
The road was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the collision and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened early on Saturday.
A64 deaths: Vehicles 'were travelling in opposite directions'
Andrew Barton
BBC Local Live, York
Police have released more details about a fatal crash on the A64 between Malton on Scarborough in which four people died on Friday afternoon.
I've just spoken to North Yorkshire Police and they tell me the crash, between a car and a lorry, happened at Scampston.
The Suzuki car was travelling towards Scarborough and the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided, police have confirmed.
A64 smash kills four
BBC Radio York
More on the news that four people have died following a collision on the A64 near Scampston between Malton and Scarborough.
The accident happened at about 15:40 on Friday and involved a Suzuki Ignis saloon car and a HGV, police say.