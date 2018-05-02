North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Trains on the Settle Carlisle rail line are being disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge at Culgaith.
Traffic near Langwathby station is also being delayed.
York failing people leaving hospital - Social care boss
York hasn't done enough to get people out of hospital with the care they need, the social care boss of City of York Council has admitted, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Martin Farran, director of adult social care, has told senior councillors the whole system hasn't been effective at getting people home from hospital - with a "catastrophic effect" on older people in particular.
It comes after senior councillors in the city agreed to put another £1.2m into social care work.
The money will be used to try and stop bed-blocking, which is when older people are stuck in hospital with nowhere else to go.
Listen: Northallerton parade marks 100 years of RAF
Hundreds of people have been lining the streets of Northallerton as staff from RAF Leeming parade through the town.
The "One Yorkshire" proposal has the backing of 18 out of 20 council leaders and the new Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis.
However, former Treasury Minister Lord Jim O'Neill has said he does not believe a Yorkshire-wide proposal would deliver the necessary benefits to the economy.
Lord O'Neill also said it was "quite unlikely" the government would allow the One Yorkshire plan to go ahead in its current form.
O'Neill, who is now on the board of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has also questioned the commitment of the council leaders to the plan.
He's told the BBC: "Those who are most passionate obviously now publicly talk about everybody as being of one mind, but I'm pretty sure if you delve a little bit below the surface it’s not actually really true."
The Northern Powerhouse Partnership later said that it will offer to work closely with the proponents of One Yorkshire to make their case as strong as possible.
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16
Two 15-year-old boys deny conspiracy to murder and other charges over the alleged plot at a school in Northallerton, North Yorkshire last year.
Teachers told a jury at Leeds Crown Court how the plot had been uncovered after one of the accused had messaged a fellow pupil in September to tell her he and his co-accused would "shoot up" the school.
The court heard how the older of the two defendants, both of whom were 14 at the time, made "denials about the allegation" that the plan was real.
A teacher told Leeds Crown Court the younger of the boys told him potential targets were "infecting the gene pool".
He said it was "the most dreadful thing a student had ever said" to him.
The trial continues.
Fresh rail strike dates announced
Workers on Northern train services will stage two fresh strikes on 24 and 26 May in
the row over guards on trains, the RMT union has announced.
Great Yorkshire Show to host Blue Peter time capsule
The carriages, which date between 1930 and 1950, were used in the filming of the TV drama Downton Abbey.
All eight teenagers pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage:
Mollie Dawson, 18, of Keld Head Orchard, Kirkbymoorside, received a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay fines and costs totaling £635.88
Benjamin Terry, 19, of Jute Road, York, was also given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay fines and costs of £135.88
A 17-year-old boy, from Lendales Lane, Pickering, was ordered to pay compensation of £530 and will have to complete a 12 month youth offending panel contract
Two 17-year-old boys, from Pickering, who cannot be named because of their age, were given a youth offending panel contract for six months and will have to pay fines and costs totalling £135 each
A 17-year-old girl from Pickering and a 17-year-old boy, both from Ampleforth, who cannot be named, were ordered to pay compensation of £535 and complete a twelve-month youth offending panel contract
A 17-year-old boy, from Malton, was ordered to pay compensation of £535 and will have to complete a 12 month youth offending panel contract.
In addition to the financial outlay, it must have been heart breaking for all those who had invested a considerable amount of time and hard work to see it destroyed in this way by these mindless vandals."
Severe disruption: M62 North Yorkshire eastbound
M62 North Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J34 for A19 Selby and J35 for M18.
M62 North Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J34, A19 (Selby) and J35, M18 (Langham), because of Police training exercise. Traffic is coping well.
Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs
Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.Read more
Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?
Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds
Huge C-17 plane touches down in Leeds
The landing marks the start of a week-long military exercise involving international air forces.Read more
Severe accident: A19 North Yorkshire both ways
A19 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Union Lane and Westbourne Road.
A19 North Yorkshire - A19 Brook Street in Selby blocked in both directions between the Union Lane junction and the Westbourne Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Pope century gives Surrey the edge
Ollie Pope's unbeaten century helps Surrey take the edge against Yorkshire on day one of their County Championship match.Read more
School gun plot accused 'would play God'
A student accused of a Columbine-style school shooting plot said the human condition was "a curse".Read more
Is this Britain's most scenic bus route?
Jonny McGuigan
Social Media Specialist, BBC Yorkshire
What's the prettiest bus journey you've ever been on?
I'm asking because there is actually a competition to find Britain’s most scenic bus route.
Yorkshire is in the running so I hopped on board to find out what all the fuss is about.
The 840 Coastliner service certainly provides some breathtaking views and stunning scenery.
It travels from Leeds to Whitby in just four hours and the journey takes in historic York, before crossing the North York Moors National Park.
The winner will be announced later this month.
Roadwork relief for A64 motorists
Some good news for drivers who've been enduring a five mile stretch of roadworks, with a 40mph speed restriction, on the A64 between York and Leeds
Highways England say, after feedback from drivers, the next phase of work will be carried out in two separate stages of three miles each, rather than doing the full six miles in one go.
Engineers are replacing 11 miles of the central reservation as part of improvement work.
Listen: Parents deserve paid leave after loss of a child
A bill, which is being discussed in the Commons today, would introduce paid parental bereavement leave of at least two weeks for parents grieving the loss of a child.
Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, has sponsored the Parental Bereavement Bill, which is due to have its third reading today:
Boycott over mayor-making 'junket'
Councillors and dignitaries will receive a free meal at the Scarborough mayoral inauguration.Read more
Travel: Bridge strike disrupts Settle-Carlisle trains
It's part of a special event to celebrate the Freedom of the County Town and 100 years of the Royal Air Force.
There are also various stands displaying equipment used by the RAF and a flypast of Hawk aircraft from 100 Squadron, based at RAF Leeming, is also due to take place.
David Arthurton, the base's Station Commander, says the RAF has "a real affinity" for Northallerton.
Police racial discrimination of 'gravest concern'
An employment tribunal ruling that a police officer was subjected to racial discrimination is of the "gravest concern", according to North Yorkshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable.
An employment tribunal ruled Sgt Zaheer Ahmed had been subjected to unconscious race discrimination and two instances of direct discrimination, due to his Pakistani ethnic origin.
The tribunal decided a white sergeant, who had passed his or her inspectors’ exams, would have faced fewer promotion obstacles than Mr Ahmed experienced.
Listen: Harrogate Town 'deserve' to be in play-off final
Harrogate Town face the biggest match in the club's history this Sunday.
They're playing Brackley in the play-off finals - the prize being promotion to the National League.
Town manager Simon Weaver says promotion would mean a lot not just to the club but to the town as a whole:
There is full coverage of the match on BBC Radio York from 14:00 on Sunday.
Watch: Yorkshire's Friday weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A chilly and sunny start followed by a mainly dry and fine day with long spells of sunshine.
Watch my forecast here:
Ex-minister criticises 'One Yorkshire' devolution plan
Kevin Larkin
Political reporter, BBC Yorkshire
A former government minister has criticised the economic case for a Yorkshire-wide devolution plan.
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund beats David Goffin in last 16
British number one Kyle Edmund backed up his win over Novak Djokovic with a stylish victory over world number 10 David Goffin at the Madrid Open.
Edmund, 23, who's from Beverley, overpowered the Belgian to win 6-3 6-3 in the third round, putting him on course to climb into the world's top 20 for the first time.
The Yorkshireman, currently ranked at 22, won in just an hour and 12 minutes.
In the quarter-finals Edmund will face teenager Denis Shapovalov, who beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.
'Bloodier than I thought' - York candidate stands down
One of the Labour Party's parliamentary candidates for York has stood down.
Fiona Derbyshire, who is also a councillor for Holgate Ward, was only selected for the York Outer constituency five months ago.
Ms Derbyshire said it was a huge honour to be chosen, but it had become clear the position was going to demand more than she could give,
"Experienced in the knocks you get in politics, this has been a lot bloodier than I thought," she said.
Friday's weather: Breezy with sunny intervals
It's a cooler start this morning, but temperatures will rise throughout the day.
There will be some sunshine:
How's your train running this morning in Yorkshire?
Rail services from Yorkshire's main stations seem to be running pretty much on time at the moment.
For all the latest updates, click on the links below to get the latest from National Rail Enquiries:
Train fire causes rail disruption
Fire crews tackled a "deep-seated fire" in the engine compartment of a train to London.Read more
NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area
Use our tracker to check whether your local services are meeting strict waiting-time targets for cancer, routine operations and A&E.Read more
Campaign to share children's Tour de Yorkshire land art
Lot's of people created some spectacular land art on the route of this year's Tour de Yorkshire.
Ryedale School transformed their playing field, but it didn't end up on TV because the helicopter taking images form above had to refuel.
This has meant a lot of the children were left disappointed and now there's a campaign to make sure lots of people see it:
Great Yorkshire Show to host Blue Peter time capsule
A Blue Peter time capsule accidentally dug up by construction workers is going to visit Harrogate this summer.
The Millennium Time Capsule has been kept in a secret location after it was unearthed 33 years earlier than planned.
It's now going to travel around the UK, as part of the 60th birthday celebrations of Blue Peter.
You can see it at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate in July.
School shooting plot 'service to society'
A boy accused of planning a mass shooting at a school said it would be a "service to society", a jury hears.Read more
Travel update: East Coast delays after train fire
There are some serious delays on the East Coast mainline this afternoon.
The delays have been caused by a train fire at Stevenage.
Many of the services to and from Yorkshire are delayed by about an hour.
You can check your journey here.
Northallerton woman named as crossing crash victim
A woman who died after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing has been named.
Shantelle Kirkup, from Northallerton, was hit on St Cuthbert's Way, Darlington, on Sunday afternoon.
The 29-year-old was with her five-year-old son, who was injured in the crash.
Listen: Rail changes 'all about passengers'
Network Rail bosses and transport secretary Chris Grayling are in York to announce plans to introduce digital technology across the rail network over the next decade.
They say modernising the signalling system will allow more trains an hour to use the same stretches of track and will improve reliability.
Network Rail boss Mark Carne says changes need to be made to the way the railways operate:
But the RMT rail union in the north of England says it's heard too many announcements which have then not been backed up by delivery.
Pedestrian crossing crash victim named
Shantelle Kirkup's five-year-old son remains in a stable condition in hospital having also been hit.Read more
Teens sentenced for heritage railway carriage vandalism
Eight teenagers who caused thousands of pounds of damage to heritage railway carriages have been sentenced.
Light fittings, furniture and fixings on the eight carriages, belonging to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, were damaged in the vandalism in Pickering last July.
The carriages, which date between 1930 and 1950, were used in the filming of the TV drama Downton Abbey.
Severe disruption: M62 North Yorkshire eastbound
Listen: Scratchcard art helps autistic teenager
An autistic teenager says creating art from discarded scratchcards acts as a form of therapy.
The pictures, by James Owen Thomas, are on show at Bradford Industrial Museum until July.
The teenager, from Pateley Bridge, say art has made an enormous difference to his life:
Watch: Yorkshire's Thursday forecast
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A cooler feel to things throughout the day across Yorkshire with plenty of sunny spells and brightness to come.
Watch my forecast here: