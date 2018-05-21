North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.
'Real damage for Selby'
Round 2: Selby v Warrington
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road
There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A684 North Yorkshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.
A684 North Yorkshire - A684 Stokesley Road in Northallerton closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Northallerton Road junction and the Lead Lane junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Have you seen missing 13-year-old Cameron Hayden-Baker?
She was last seen on Chatsworth Grove in Harrogate at about 18:55 on Wednesday 16 May.
Police are "extremely concerned" for her safety and believe she could be with a 13-year-old boy in the Skipton area.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper, pale skinny jeans, a black Nike baseball cap and a bright red jacket.
Officers say Cameron is about 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has green eyes.
In pictures: Roof with a view
Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and
woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.
It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.
It’s the first major work in decades.
Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and
hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.
It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work
won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.
The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the
scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York
Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.
Bus project could cost £200,000 to save 90 seconds
Questions have been raised over the cost of a proposed scheme to reduce bus journey times on a road in York.
The £200,000 project, which would reduce bus journey times by 90 seconds on Wigginton Road, had been given the green light - but City of York councillors questioned whether the cost would be "worth it".
Instead a public consultation will be opened on the North York Bus Improvement Project.
Severe accident: A165 North Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
A165 North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between Somerset Terrace and A64 Westborough.
A165 North Yorkshire - A165 Valley Bridge Road in Scarborough closed northbound between the Somerset Terrace junction and the A64 Westborough junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net
There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
Rail delays continue on East Coast Main Line
Network Rail is hoping to re-open the East Coast Main Line route through Northallerton soon following an earlier incident.
Train services have been at a standstill for some time and there are some replacement bus services in operation:
The children of Marcin and Angelika Klis (pictured), a York couple who were among those killed in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert, will be at the service along with other families.
The screening of the live service will take place between 14:00 and 15:00 at York Minster, as well as at Glasgow Cathedral and Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, because many of the victims came from across the north of England and Scotland.
The Archbishop of York, Doctor John Sentamu, who will join the Bishop of Manchester and other leaders at the commemoration service, says everyone will stand together in shared solidarity and commitment to peace and the well being of all:
Love is stonger than hate, light is stronger than darkness, life is stronger than death."
Yorkshire's Kyle Edmund in dramatic exit from Italian Open
British number one Kyle Edmund, from Yorkshire, saved seven match points before eventually losing to rising German star Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open last 16.
Edmund, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, who moved into the world's top 20 this week, lost 7-5 7-6 (13-11) to the 21-year-old third seed.
The 23-year-old has claimed eye-catching scalps in 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov this year, helping the Yorkshireman rise into the top 20 for the first time in his career.
Yorkshire's Friday forecast
It is a chilly but sunny start across Yorkshire.
It will be warmer today than it was yesterday, with light winds and sunny intervals:
'Head should quit over horror film row' - York teacher
Power plant aims to cut biomass gases
Drax power station announces a new scheme to capture the CO2 emissions from burning wood pellets.Read more
Moors bus service takes to roads
A bus service organised by volunteers giving access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.Read more
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pig muck store 'not conducive to tourism'
A craft centre and tourist attraction in the North York Moors objects to a nearby pig muck store.Read more
Yorkshire's headlines today
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
School gun plot accused boy 'is caring'
Two boys accused of a Columbine-style plot will not give evidence at their trial, a court hears.Read more
LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman
York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.
This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.
He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.
BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.
Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died from complications following stomach surgery, an inquest has heard.
Nilsen, who murdered at least 15 people in the 1970s and 80s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire, on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital in York two days before suffering with abdominal pains, Hull Coroner's Court heard.
The 72-year-old, who spent 34 years behind bars, underwent an operation but later suffered a blood clot.
Serial killer Nilsen died after surgery
The 72-year-old admitted killing at least 15 men in the 1970s and 1980s.Read more
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
England's Ballance takes break from game
England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".Read more
Forest hut sculpture plan deferred
Artist Rachel Whiteread's sculpture in Dalby Forest has been deferred to try for another location.Read more
Trains at a standstill on East Coast Main Line
Trains running north from Yorkshire are currently at a standstill near Northallerton.
Emergency services are dealing with an incident.
It is affecting Virgin East Coast, CrossCountry and Transpennine Express services:
Transplants in Yorkshire's BAME communities double
The number of organ donations from Black and Asian communities in Yorkshire has more than doubled.
It's thanks to a campaign to get families talking about the issue.
But doctors say the consent rate is still very low when compared the number of white families agreeing to donation when they lose a loved one.
In the last year consent for organ donation from Ethnic minority groups in Yorkshire has more than doubled from 16% to over 40%, the rate is 70% in white families.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Can you help police identify this man?
Do you recognise this man from Scarborough?
Police want to speak with him following the theft of alcohol from a shop in Cayton.
It happened at about 22:50 on 12 May.
Officers say the man in the CCTV image above could have information that would "assist the investigation".
Listen: Green light for thousands of new homes in York
After years of wrangling, a plan to build 20,000 homes in York over the next 20 years has been backed by city councillors.
York's Local Plan was supported by Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors last night, although the Labour group voted against it.
It means the plan is on track to meet a government deadline and will be handed to a planning inspector by the end of the month.
The Conservative leader of City of York Council, Ian Gillies, says he accepts there have been compromises in the plan and changes are still likely:
Listen: Gale hopes for Yorkshire Vikings T20 success
Yorkshire Vikings begin their One Day Cup campaign away at Durham today.
You can listen to ball by ball commentary here.
Head coach Andrew Gale is hoping this is the year the Vikings can finally win the competition:
College staff stage second day of strikes
Staff at Hull College Group sites in Yorkshire are striking again today over plans to cut more than 200 jobs.
The group, which runs colleges in Hull, Goole and Harrogate, says it needs to make the changes to help deal with faces a £10m deficit.
But the University and College Union argues the proposals would lead to "fewer learning opportunities for local people".
College staff staged the first day of their planned 48-hour strike yesterday.
Police force's history goes under the hammer
Historical items from the old North Yorkshire Police headquarters at Newby Wiske are being auctioned off.
So far, more than 100 things have been sold, raising more than £4,000, with money from the sales goes to the Police Treatment Centre and Police Welfare Fund.
Newby Wiske was sold last year to an adventure holiday firm and is due to open as an outdoor education centre in 2019.
Watch: Yorkshire's weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry and fine day today with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud.
Watch my full forecast here
York Minster to screen Manchester attack commemoration
A National Service of Commemoration to mark the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack will be screened live at York Minster.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.
Check your Yorkshire train journey here
If you're heading out to catch the train this morning, rail services from Yorkshire's main stations are running on time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from National Rail Enquiries, click on the links below:
'Head should quit' over horror film row
Philip Grosset, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, won £646,000 from an employment tribunal.Read more
Updates on breaking news will continue throughout the night
No to 'arming rural police' in North Yorkshire
The woman in charge of policing North Yorkshire says she can't support the idea of routinely arming front line officers in rural areas.
The National Police Chief's Council has been discussing the possibility, in order for officers in remote communities to deal with terror threats.
It says it would be a last resort.
Julia Mulligan is North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner:
Government wants fracking decisions to be made easier
The government is announcing plans to speed up the decision making process for fracking applications.
It's an issue that affects North Yorkshire where there's been a long fight against a company's plans to frack in Ryedale.
Third Energy is still waiting for final government approval to carry out the controversial technique of drilling for shale gas at a site near Kirby Misperton.
Business Secretary Greg Clark is setting out a series of actions to support what he says is the development of shale gas extraction.
Decade-long minster window work complete
Police officer 'repeatedly raped girl'
The officer denies rape and other assault charges.Read more