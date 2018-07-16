North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An amateur rugby league player has died after becoming unwell during a Yorkshire Men's League match. Max Blakeley was playing for Bradford-based club Birkenshaw Bluedogs in a match at Heworth near York on Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old came off the pitch at half time and become unwell before collapsing. The Rugby League Benevolent Fund said paramedics were called but were unable to revive him.
