North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An amateur rugby league player has died after becoming unwell during a Yorkshire Men's League match.

HEWORTH ARLFC

Max Blakeley was playing for Bradford-based club Birkenshaw Bluedogs in a match at Heworth near York on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old came off the pitch at half time and become unwell before collapsing.

The Rugby League Benevolent Fund said paramedics were called but were unable to revive him.