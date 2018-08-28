North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Check your Yorkshire train journey

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

However:

  • The 07:13 Leeds-Middlesbrough service is currently running about 30 minutes late
  • The 07:45 Bradford-Leeds service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

