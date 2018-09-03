North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a North Yorkshire road at the weekend.

The collision happened at about 15:30 on Saturday on the B6255.

A 57-year-old man from Wetherby who was travelling with a second motorcyclist towards the Ribblehead Viaduct was involved in a collision with a white camper van.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.