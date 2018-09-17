North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Some evening sunshine is expected to develop for a time
Overnight cloud will build from the southwest, with the threat of rain at times:
Homes plan sparks fears over York ancient bog site
Proposals to build 500 homes and a school next to an ancient peat bog in York "will end a hidden jewel", members of a city wildlife trust fear.
The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT), which manages Askham Bog, is concerned the scheme will lead to a lowering of the water table and will dry it out.
Prof Alastair Fitter, an ecology specialist at YWT, said Askham Bog, a 120-acre site that was left behind by a retreating glacier 15,000 years ago, "really is a hidden jewel - for its size it's the richest place in Yorkshire for wildlife."
Developers Barwood Land said it had "taken on board" the comments made by the YWT.
A spokesman said: "We have spent six years undertaking a significant amount of technical work to understand and develop the scheme proposed."
The revised plans would have "no adverse impact on the bog", the developers added.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
The 08:00 Bradford Interchange to York service has been cancelled
The 08:02 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
