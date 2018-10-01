North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Missing teen found 'safe and well' in Scotland

    A teenage girl from South Yorkshire who had been missing for more than a week has been found "safe and well" in Scotland, police said.

    Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at about 23:00 on 22 September after failing to return home to her family in Stainforth, Doncaster.

    She had been in the Harrogate area before boarding a train to Edinburgh at York railway station.

    She was found in the Scottish capital, according to South Yorkshire Police.

    A force spokesperson thanked the public and Police Scotland for their support during the search.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations.

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top