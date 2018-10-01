North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A teenage girl from South Yorkshire who had been missing for more than a week has been found "safe and well" in Scotland, police said.

Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at about 23:00 on 22 September after failing to return home to her family in Stainforth, Doncaster.

She had been in the Harrogate area before boarding a train to Edinburgh at York railway station.

She was found in the Scottish capital, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A force spokesperson thanked the public and Police Scotland for their support during the search.