North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A teenage girl from South Yorkshire who had been missing for more than a week has been found "safe and well" in Scotland, police said. Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at about 23:00 on 22 September after failing to return home to her family in Stainforth, Doncaster. She had been in the Harrogate area before boarding a train to Edinburgh at York railway station. She was found in the Scottish capital, according to South Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson thanked the public and Police Scotland for their support during the search.
