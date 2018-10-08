North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J48 for A6055 to J47 for .

A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound from J48, A6055 (Boroughbridge) to J47, Allerton Park, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time