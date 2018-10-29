North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A teenager is being treated in hospital for suspected neck and spine injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire. It happened at about 10:00 on Sunday on Beckwith Road in Harrogate. It's thought a Vauxhall Astra hit a parked car and then rolled onto its side. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was also taken to hospital after going into shock.
Fossil collector rescued following Staithes landslide
A fossil collector had to be rescued after becoming trapped up to his waist in mud following a landslide in North Yorkshire.
Fishermen called emergency services at about 20:15 on Saturday after spotting the man trapped near Staithes.
Staithes Coastguard said the fishermen had helped free the man from the mud and debris by the time they arrived.
The coastguard said it had been an "extremely challenging rescue" and appealed for people not to risk their lives collecting fossils from cliff faces which are "prone to land slips".
Severe disruption: A659 West Yorkshire eastbound
A659 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, around Old Pool Road.
A659 West Yorkshire - A659 Pool Road in Pool blocked and queuing traffic eastbound around the Old Pool Road junction, because of a jackknifed lorry.
