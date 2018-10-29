North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Teenager in hospital after car rolls over

    A teenager is being treated in hospital for suspected neck and spine injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire.

    Beckwith Road
    Copyright: Google

    It happened at about 10:00 on Sunday on Beckwith Road in Harrogate.

    It's thought a Vauxhall Astra hit a parked car and then rolled onto its side.

    The driver, a woman in her 40s, was also taken to hospital after going into shock.

  2. Fossil collector rescued following Staithes landslide

    A fossil collector had to be rescued after becoming trapped up to his waist in mud following a landslide in North Yorkshire.

    Rescuers winch a man out of the mud
    Copyright: @HM Coastguard NE

    Fishermen called emergency services at about 20:15 on Saturday after spotting the man trapped near Staithes.

    Staithes Coastguard said the fishermen had helped free the man from the mud and debris by the time they arrived.

    The coastguard said it had been an "extremely challenging rescue" and appealed for people not to risk their lives collecting fossils from cliff faces which are "prone to land slips".

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A659 West Yorkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A659 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, around Old Pool Road.

    A659 West Yorkshire - A659 Pool Road in Pool blocked and queuing traffic eastbound around the Old Pool Road junction, because of a jackknifed lorry.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:00 Leeds to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:13 Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross service is delayed
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is cancelled

    Meanwhile, in the east of the region, Hull Trains says it's continuing to run a "reduced" service today. Click here for the latest details of affected services.

