North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Killer of 'beautiful mum' due to be sentenced

    A man who admitted killing a North Yorkshire mum is due to be sentenced later.

    The body of Angela Rider, who was 51, was discovered at a house in Cawood, near Selby, last March.

    Adrian Rodi, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Leeds Crown Court in September.

    At the time of Ms Rider's death, her family described her as a "beautiful mum" and "wonderful daughter".

  2. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells and brisk southerly winds.

    There'll be some more sunshine this afternoon, but a scattering of showers is likely to develop .

    This evening will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times, but any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear.

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However, there are also several cancellations:

    • The 06:45 York to Plymouth via Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:09 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:10 Leeds to Plymouth service has been cancelled
    • The 07:23 Wakefield Westgate to Plymouth service has been cancelled
    • The 07:28 Leeds to Knottingley service has been cancelled
    • The 07:42 Wakefield Westgate to Knottingley service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:48 Leeds to Hull service has been cancelled
    • The 07:53 Sheffield to Plymouth service has been cancelled

    Also, Hull Trains is running a "reduced service" today. Get all the latest details here.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J53 for to J52 for .

    A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound from J53, / (Scotch Corner) to J52, / (Catterick), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

