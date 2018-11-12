North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man who admitted killing a North Yorkshire mum is due to be sentenced later.

The body of Angela Rider, who was 51, was discovered at a house in Cawood, near Selby, last March.

Adrian Rodi, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Leeds Crown Court in September.

At the time of Ms Rider's death, her family described her as a "beautiful mum" and "wonderful daughter".