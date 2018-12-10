North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

More than 20 people have been arrested in one week as part of a Christmas drink-drive campaign in North Yorkshire.

One driver in Scarborough was more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Police say: "On average, those arrested have recorded breathalyser readings of almost twice the legal drink-drive limit."

Five motorists were arrested within the first 24 hours of the campaign – three in York, one in Scarborough and one in Harrogate. The youngest was aged 17.

The number of drivers caught has prompted traffic officers to reiterate their warning: "If you drink and drive, we will catch you."

They've also appealed to people who see motorists they suspect are about to drink-drive to contact them.

So far, eight people have been charged and bailed to appear in front of magistrates.