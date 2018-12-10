North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A chilly, bright start this morning with plenty of early sunshine. There's a risk of a few showers across parts of West and South Yorkshire at first, but these will die out to leave a dry day. Through tonight, cloud will steadily build, though most places will stay dry.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Over 20 arrested in single week in drink-drive crackdown
More than 20 people have been arrested in one week as part of a Christmas drink-drive campaign in North Yorkshire.
One driver in Scarborough was more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Police say: "On average, those arrested have recorded breathalyser readings of almost twice the legal drink-drive limit."
Five motorists were arrested within the first 24 hours of the campaign – three in York, one in Scarborough and one in Harrogate. The youngest was aged 17.
The number of drivers caught has prompted traffic officers to reiterate their warning: "If you drink and drive, we will catch you."
They've also appealed to people who see motorists they suspect are about to drink-drive to contact them.
So far, eight people have been charged and bailed to appear in front of magistrates.
