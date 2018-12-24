Live

North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Yorkshire's weather

    BBC Weather

    Early areas of mist and fog will tend to lift to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine, but fog and low cloud will form widely and quickly later this afternoon and into the evening.

    It should remain dry through tonight with a lot of low cloud and fog around, although the fog is likely to start to lift later in the night.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Appeal for dashcam footage after Lamborghini smash

    Police in Harrogate are appealing for motorists to come forward with dashcam footage after a collision between a grey Lamborghini and a whiite Kia.

    B6161 at Beckwithshaw
    Copyright: Google

    The driver of a Lamborghini was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with "serious injuries."

    The incident happened on Friday morning at about 09:30 on the B6161 at Beckwithshaw on the outskirts of the town.

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top