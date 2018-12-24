North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Early areas of mist and fog will tend to lift to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine, but fog and low cloud will form widely and quickly later this afternoon and into the evening. It should remain dry through tonight with a lot of low cloud and fog around, although the fog is likely to start to lift later in the night.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Yorkshire's weather
BBC Weather
Early areas of mist and fog will tend to lift to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine, but fog and low cloud will form widely and quickly later this afternoon and into the evening.
It should remain dry through tonight with a lot of low cloud and fog around, although the fog is likely to start to lift later in the night.
Appeal for dashcam footage after Lamborghini smash
Police in Harrogate are appealing for motorists to come forward with dashcam footage after a collision between a grey Lamborghini and a whiite Kia.
The driver of a Lamborghini was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with "serious injuries."
The incident happened on Friday morning at about 09:30 on the B6161 at Beckwithshaw on the outskirts of the town.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: