North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The family of a woman from York who disappeared 10 years ago today are making a new plea for information. Claudia Lawrence was 35 when she went missing on 18 March 2009 in York. North Yorkshire Police believe she was murdered and that the answer lies within the local community. Her father says he can't believe they still don't know what happened to her. The North Yorkshire force says it "strongly suspects key and vital information is being withheld that could provide the breakthrough that we all want to see, not least Claudia's heartbroken family." Officers said a man seen near her home remains a key person to trace 10 years on.
Appeal on 10-year anniversary of missing York woman
North Yorkshire flood warnings after weekend downpour
Areas across North Yorkshire are still at risk of flooding after persistent heavy rain on Saturday led to flood warnings.
There are 15 flood warnings in place across the county and a number of roads remaining closed.
The Rivers Nidd, Ouse, Swale and Ure all have warnings in place.
York's Foss Barrier is in operation and city centre flood gates have been closed.
The Environment Agency says the River Ouse in the city peaked in the early hours of this morning at around four metres and will remain high through today, before starting to fall slowly tonight.
