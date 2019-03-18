North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The family of a woman from York who disappeared 10 years ago today are making a new plea for information.

Claudia Lawrence was 35 when she went missing on 18 March 2009 in York.

North Yorkshire Police believe she was murdered and that the answer lies within the local community.

Her father says he can't believe they still don't know what happened to her.

The North Yorkshire force says it "strongly suspects key and vital information is being withheld that could provide the breakthrough that we all want to see, not least Claudia's heartbroken family."

Officers said a man seen near her home remains a key person to trace 10 years on.