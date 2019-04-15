North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

It's a cold and fine start this morning and it will be a mainly dry day with some sunny spells, although there's the chance of an odd shower. It will be breezy and chilly at times with cloud thickening through the day and into the evening when it will be mainly dry. It will be a milder night and it will be mainly dry, although it will remain breezy overnight with the brisk easterly winds continuing:
Today's Yorkshire weather forecast
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Body found in River Ouse in York
Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.
Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.
His family has been informed, according to police.
It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.