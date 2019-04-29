North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

This morning any mist will slowly lift to allow some sunshine. This afternoon will be dry with lengthy periods of sunshine. The top temperature will be about 15C (59F):
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
This morning any mist will slowly lift to allow some sunshine.
This afternoon will be dry with lengthy periods of sunshine.
The top temperature will be about 15C (59F):
York city centre river safety under scrutiny
The deaths of five people in York's rivers this month are due to be discussed later.
The city's river safety group, made up of the emergency services, local universities, the city council and other organisations, is set to meet.
Among those to have died is 19-year-old Sonny Ferry whose parents have said they want to see safety around the city's rivers improved.
David Horn, senior operations manager for the York Rescue Boat, says today's meeting will scrutinise everything.
"If a person gets into the river, have they the capability to self-rescue? Do we put barriers or walls up? Is there enough lighting and is camera coverage in the area appropriate?" he asks.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
