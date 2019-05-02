Live

North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Thursday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Election 2019: Council polls take place across Yorkshire

    Voters will head to the polls later for council and mayoral elections across Yorkshire and the whole of the country.

    Polling station sign
    Elections are being held for 248 English councils and six mayors.

    Polling stations for the vote - spanning metropolitan and district councils and unitary authorities - open at 07:00 and close at 22:00.

    This is the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 seats being contested.

    For details of elections in your area click this link, scroll down to the bottom of the page and type your postcode in the box provided.

