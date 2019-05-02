North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Voters will head to the polls later for council and mayoral elections across Yorkshire and the whole of the country.

EPA Copyright: EPA

Elections are being held for 248 English councils and six mayors.

Polling stations for the vote - spanning metropolitan and district councils and unitary authorities - open at 07:00 and close at 22:00.

This is the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 seats being contested.

For details of elections in your area click this link, scroll down to the bottom of the page and type your postcode in the box provided.