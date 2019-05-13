Live

North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most.

    Winds will be mostly light.

    Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

    However, the 07:37 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  3. Investigation into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death

    A police investigation is continuing this morning following the death of a 15-year-old girl in North Yorkshire who had apparently taken ecstasy.

    The girl was found collapsed in Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton at about 21:30 on Saturday.

    She was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.

    Det Insp Jon Sygrove warned other people "to be cautious and aware of the potential consequences of taking the drug".

    "This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police inquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl's death," he said.

    Mr Sygrove appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.

