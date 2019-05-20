North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An accident is affecting parts of the A1(M) southbound this morning.

Police say two lanes are closed and there's queuing traffic on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire after the incident involving a car and minibus.

Only one of three southbound lanes is currently open between J48 A6055 (Boroughbridge) and J47 A59 (Allerton Park).

Traffic is queuing as far back as J49 at the moment.