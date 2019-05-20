Live

North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Delays on A1(M) in North Yorkshire after collision

    An accident is affecting parts of the A1(M) southbound this morning.

    Police say two lanes are closed and there's queuing traffic on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire after the incident involving a car and minibus.

    Only one of three southbound lanes is currently open between J48 A6055 (Boroughbridge) and J47 A59 (Allerton Park).

    Traffic is queuing as far back as J49 at the moment.

  2. Monday's Yorkshire weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    There should be some sunny spells today, but along with the sun, some showers.

    The showers will be most widespread this afternoon when some will be heavy and thundery.

    The rain will slowly die away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods:

  3. Man dead in crash near Scarborough

    A man has died and a woman seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire.

    A Suzuki Ignis and a Kia Sportage towing a caravan collided on the A165 at Cayton Bay near Scarborough at about 09:25 yesterday morning.

    The Ignis driver, a 62-year-old man from Nottinghamshire, died and the 55-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries.

    The driver of the Kia, a 59-year-old man from Whitby, was unhurt but a woman in the car suffered chest injuries.

    North Yorkshire Police say inquiries are continuing and are appealing to anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

    However:

    • The 07:06 Leeds to Brighouse service has been cancelled
    • The 07:30 Bradford Interchange to Huddersfield service has been cancelled
    • The 07:38 Leeds to Lincoln service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

