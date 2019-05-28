North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Tuesday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far. However, be aware that trains between Sheffield and Doncaster may be delayed, revised or cancelled due to vandalism. National Rail Enquiries has the latest details . And: For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Tuesday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However, be aware that trains between Sheffield and Doncaster may be delayed, revised or cancelled due to vandalism. National Rail Enquiries has the latest details.
And:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: