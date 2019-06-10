North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A wet day as persistent rain spreads from the south, turning rather heavy at times . The rain is forecast to continue through the night, with just a few drier interludes possible:
Yorkshire's wet Monday weather forecast
North Yorkshire schools lead York Pride parade
Hundreds of pupils from 25 schools and colleges in and around York led the city's Pride parade at the weekend.
The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is organised by a charity and run by volunteers.
The event set off from York Minster at 12:00 on Saturday, making its way through the city to the Knavesmire racecourse.
Schools in Selby, Tadcaster, Malton and Ryedale were among those taking part.
York Pride said it was "fantastic" to see schools supporting the event.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
