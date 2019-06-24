Live

North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    A largely cloudy but dry morning with showers developing.

    More persistent bands of rain are expected to develop later, with the chance of a few thunderstorms.

    Tonight, any lingering rain will clear to leave it dry and cloudy for much of the night:

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Bodies of missing climbers recovered in Himalayas

    The bodies of seven climbers who went missing last month have been recovered in the Himalayas, officials say.

    Nandi Devi
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A rescue team is searching for the body of an eighth climber, according to Indian officials who spoke to the BBC.

    Four Britons, including University of York lecturer Richard Payne, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian made up the group, who had been attempting to climb India's second highest peak.

    They went missing in a ridge between two glaciers near Nanda Devi last month.

    The group was led by experienced British mountain guide Martin Moran, whose Scotland-based company, Moran Mountain, has run numerous expeditions in the Indian Himalayas.

    Their bodies were spotted by an Indian rescue mission earlier this month, but attempts to retrieve them were postponed after a helicopter failed multiple times to drop rescuers on the peak.

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 06:31 York to London Kings Cross is currently running 43 minutes late
    • The 06:54 Doncaster to London Kings Cross is running 40 minutes late
    • The 06:53 from Wakefield to London Kings Cross is posted as delayed

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top