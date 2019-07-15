North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A water main has burst in York this morning causing "severe damage to the road and pavement". It's happened on Walmgate in the city centre. Station Manager at York fire station, Bob Hoskins, says "crews are currently protecting local businesses from flooding".
Watch: 'Severe damage' caused as water main bursts
Severe accident: A6068 North Yorkshire both ways
A6068 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at B6172 Station Road.
A6068 North Yorkshire - A6068 Main Street in Cross Hills closed and queues in both directions at the B6172 Station Road junction, because of an accident.
Man arrested over York cyclist death
A motorist has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a car in York.
The cyclist, a 29-year-old local man, died at the scene of the crash at 01:00 on Stockton Lane near Heworth, said North Yorkshire Police.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, said the force.
Police are asking for witnesses to the collision involving a black Toyota to get in touch.
Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Good morning, it's going to be a dry and fine day for most of us with temperatures reaching 23C in places:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time, however:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Yorkshire trio's World Cup glory
Three of Yorkshire's finest have helped England's cricketers to World Cup glory.
Sheffield's Joe Root and Bradford's Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid were part of the England team which beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time.
In an emotional and electric atmosphere at Lord's, both sides scored 241 in their 50 overs and were level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.
It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundary fours and sixes - 26 to New Zealand's 17 - in the entire match.
Joe Root, pictured above in the arms of a celebrating Bairstow, said:"Wow! What a day, what a tournament.
"Everyone has done everything asked of them - we have performed under pressure."
Yorkshire's sunny Monday weather forecast
It will be fine, dry and warm today, with sunny periods and only a little fair-weather cloud developing and a small chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tonight will be dry and mainly clear with light winds:
