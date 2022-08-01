Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird and former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu are both at the service today. Dr Sentamu was pictured outside sharing a moment with Mr Bird - the pair were both friends with and popular interviewees of Harry. Former Yorkshire cricketer Geoffrey Boycott is also in attendance.
People start to arrive for thanksgiving service
What is happening today?
This morning, a service will take place to remember the life of Harry Gration.
A cortege is expected to make its way through the streets towards York Minster ahead of the service starting at 11:30.
It will travel along Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to Duncombe Place, and the minster.
People are encouraged to line the streets ahead of it arriving.
We'll be bring you updates as the morning goes on.
A service of thanksgiving for Harry Gration
We're at York Minster this morning for a service of thanksgiving for former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.
Harry was a well-known face on screen fronting the nightly bulletins, but also across the county as a huge cricket fan and supporter of the region.
He died on 24 June, aged 71.
Friends and former colleagues are to gather this morning to remember him.
The public is expected to turn out to say goodbye to the TV personality.