BBC News NI Live

  1. Updates for Wednesday 4 March 2015
By Conor Macauley and Ciaran McCauley

Signing off with a lovely shot of Lisburn

That's it for tonight. It's great to see the evenings getting longer. Thanks to

Rebecca McKee for this Lisburn sunset.

sunset
Rebecca McKee

Back at 7am tomorrow.

Pollock set for championships:

BBC Sport NI

Holywood man Paul Pollock will

run in this weekend's European Indoor Championships after receiving treatment on an ankle injury that threatened his involvement.

Paul Pollock
Inpho

"Thankfully the problem seems to have cleared up and it's all systems go for this weekend," Pollock told BBC Sport NI.

The new Land League:

A bitter court battle over one of Ireland's most expensive homes has

highlighted a new protest group with an old name.

Land League
RTÉ

Calling itself the Land League, the group has become embroiled in a campaign to stop an Irish bank from repossessing the home of a high-profile lawyer.

Vet defends cat death decision:

Newtownabbey Times

A veterinary surgery in Newtownabbey has defended a decision to euthanize a cat that was taken to its store after being mistaken for a stray,

the Newtownabbey Times reports.

Murder conviction quashed:

A Londonderry man who was jailed for life for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend has had his

conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in Dublin.

Stephen Cahoon
(C) British Broadcasting Corporation

Stephen Cahoon, 42, with a last address at Harvey Street, Derry, admitted strangling Jean Quigley in 2008 but denied murder.

Transport costs:

Translink's Chief Executive David Strahan earlier briefed a Stormont committee on job losses and

warned it could go out of existence.

Translink infographic
BBC

Above is a breakdown of the firm's figures that emerged today.

Workers say firm was `on the up`

Workers at a west Belfast company

which looks set to lose more than 200 jobs, say they'd been told their jobs were secure.

worker and site
BBC

Employee Christopher McNally said they were told Belfast was an `integral part` of the company's plans.

BBC Newsline is live at the company at 18.30.

Pensioner murder appeal:

A woman convicted of murdering a pensioner may not have intended to kill her, the

Court of Appeal has been told.

Karen Walsh
BBC

Karen Walsh is seeking to overturn her conviction for murdering Maire Rankin on Christmas Day in 2008.

Virtual correction:

Earlier, we reported some serious news - a cardboard virtual reality box that is in the newsroom had broken down.

Virtual reality box
BBC

But we're glad to say we were wrong, a colleague tells us it's in perfect working order. Now we just have to figure out how best to use virtual reality for reporting the news. Any ideas, let us know.

'State of shock':

Mark Simpson

BBC News NI

A representative from the union Unite says there is a "state of shock" over

warnings about the financial future of Translink.

Translink
BBC

David McMurray said: "I think it means they're getting ready to privatise Translink through the back door. I think there could be anything up to 200 plus job losses."

Court stops payout to sex offender:

A convicted sex offender who featured on a Facebook page set up to monitor alleged paedophiles has had

damages of £20,000 stopped by a high court injunction.

Facebook
Reuters

The sex offender is now also being sued by one of his victims, it has emerged.

Sullivan win hockey title:

BBC Sport NI

Sullivan Upper School has won the Girls' Senior Schools Cup in hockey after defeating Banbridge Academy in the final.

They will now represent Ulster in the All-Ireland Kate Russell Tournament.

Famed photographer dies:

Tributes have been paid to well known Derry Journal photographer Larry Doherty, who has died aged 85.

Larry Doherty
Derry Journal

In his fifty year career he captured some of the most iconic photographs of the Troubles. He retired as the newspaper's chief photographer in 1995.

Brockwell three released:

Irish police say that the

three people arrested in connection with the escape of Derek Brockwell were released last night.

Derek Brockwell
Garda (Irish police) photo

Police say that a file is being prepared for the Irish director of public prosecutions. Meanwhile, the PSNI say Brockwell has been released from hospital and transferred to a prison in England.

Cannabis plants seized:

PSNI

Twelve cannabis plants were discovered at address in St James Road, Belfast following a search yesterday at around 00:10am.

Cannabis plants
BBC

Hundreds of jobs go in west Belfast

John Campbell

BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

220 jobs are to go in west Belfast

Ageas Retail operates a call centre in the Springvale Business Park for clients in the insurance industry.

Virtual reality news:

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

Here at the Beeb, we're at the cutting-edge of technology - to prove it, here's BBC News NI's Mervyn Jess trying out a cardboard virtual reality box.

Cardboard virtual reality
BBC

New frontier of journalism? Well, maybe not quite. The box broke down shortly after. We'll stick to the traditional methods for now.

Burst water main:

BBC NI Travel

There's a burst water main on the A2 at Seapark - one lane is now closed Bangor-bound and it's causing a tailback through Holywood.

Protest song not mean to 'upset':

News Letter

The writer of a protest song campaigning for two men convicted of murdering a police officer said he "didn't write the song to upset anyone",

the News Letter reports.

Stephen Carroll
(C) British Broadcasting Corporation
Constable Carroll was shot in the head after responding to an emergency call

Pól MacAdaim says that he believes Constable Stephen Carroll's widow Kate has been "denied the justice of having the real killers of her husband convicted".

