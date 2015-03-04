BBC News NI Live

Posted at 19:00 Signing off with a lovely shot of LisburnThat's it for tonight. It's great to see the evenings getting longer. Thanks to Rebecca McKee for this Lisburn sunset.Rebecca McKeeBack at 7am tomorrow.
Live Reporting
By Conor Macauley and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Signing off with a lovely shot of Lisburn
That's it for tonight. It's great to see the evenings getting longer. Thanks toRebecca McKee for this Lisburn sunset.
Back at 7am tomorrow.
Pollock set for championships:
BBC Sport NI
Holywood man Paul Pollock willrun in this weekend's European Indoor Championships after receiving treatment on an ankle injury that threatened his involvement.
"Thankfully the problem seems to have cleared up and it's all systems go for this weekend," Pollock told BBC Sport NI.
The new Land League:
A bitter court battle over one of Ireland's most expensive homes hashighlighted a new protest group with an old name.
Calling itself the Land League, the group has become embroiled in a campaign to stop an Irish bank from repossessing the home of a high-profile lawyer.
Vet defends cat death decision:
Newtownabbey Times
A veterinary surgery in Newtownabbey has defended a decision to euthanize a cat that was taken to its store after being mistaken for a stray,the Newtownabbey Times reports.
Murder conviction quashed:
A Londonderry man who was jailed for life for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend has had hisconviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in Dublin.
Stephen Cahoon, 42, with a last address at Harvey Street, Derry, admitted strangling Jean Quigley in 2008 but denied murder.
Transport costs:
Translink's Chief Executive David Strahan earlier briefed a Stormont committee on job losses andwarned it could go out of existence.
Above is a breakdown of the firm's figures that emerged today.
Workers say firm was `on the up`
Workers at a west Belfast companywhich looks set to lose more than 200 jobs, say they'd been told their jobs were secure.
Employee Christopher McNally said they were told Belfast was an `integral part` of the company's plans.BBC Newsline is live at the company at 18.30.
Pensioner murder appeal:
A woman convicted of murdering a pensioner may not have intended to kill her, theCourt of Appeal has been told.
Karen Walsh is seeking to overturn her conviction for murdering Maire Rankin on Christmas Day in 2008.
Virtual correction:
Earlier, we reported some serious news - a cardboard virtual reality box that is in the newsroom had broken down.
But we're glad to say we were wrong, a colleague tells us it's in perfect working order. Now we just have to figure out how best to use virtual reality for reporting the news. Any ideas, let us know.
'State of shock':
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
A representative from the union Unite says there is a "state of shock" overwarnings about the financial future of Translink.
David McMurray said: "I think it means they're getting ready to privatise Translink through the back door. I think there could be anything up to 200 plus job losses."
Court stops payout to sex offender:
A convicted sex offender who featured on a Facebook page set up to monitor alleged paedophiles has haddamages of £20,000 stopped by a high court injunction.
The sex offender is now also being sued by one of his victims, it has emerged.
Sullivan win hockey title:
BBC Sport NI
Sullivan Upper School has won the Girls' Senior Schools Cup in hockey after defeating Banbridge Academy in the final.
They will now represent Ulster in the All-Ireland Kate Russell Tournament.
Famed photographer dies:
Tributes have been paid to well known Derry Journal photographer Larry Doherty, who has died aged 85.
In his fifty year career he captured some of the most iconic photographs of the Troubles. He retired as the newspaper's chief photographer in 1995.
Brockwell three released:
Irish police say that thethree people arrested in connection with the escape of Derek Brockwell were released last night.
Police say that a file is being prepared for the Irish director of public prosecutions. Meanwhile, the PSNI say Brockwell has been released from hospital and transferred to a prison in England.
Cannabis plants seized:
PSNI
Twelve cannabis plants were discovered at address in St James Road, Belfast following a search yesterday at around 00:10am.
Staff sent home:
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
More than 200 jobs go in west Belfast
Hundreds of jobs go in west Belfast
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
220 jobs are to go in west Belfast
Ageas Retail operates a call centre in the Springvale Business Park for clients in the insurance industry.
Virtual reality news:
Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI
Here at the Beeb, we're at the cutting-edge of technology - to prove it, here's BBC News NI's Mervyn Jess trying out a cardboard virtual reality box.
New frontier of journalism? Well, maybe not quite. The box broke down shortly after. We'll stick to the traditional methods for now.
Burst water main:
BBC NI Travel
There's a burst water main on the A2 at Seapark - one lane is now closed Bangor-bound and it's causing a tailback through Holywood.
Protest song not mean to 'upset':
News Letter
The writer of a protest song campaigning for two men convicted of murdering a police officer said he "didn't write the song to upset anyone",the News Letter reports.
Pól MacAdaim says that he believes Constable Stephen Carroll's widow Kate has been "denied the justice of having the real killers of her husband convicted".