That's all from us at BBC News NI Live. We'll be back with more news, sport, weather and travel from 07:00 tomorrow.
Fast SydCopyright: Fast Syd
Fast Syd tweets us this dramatic sunset from Culcavy. There's more snow and ice due tonight though, so safe travels home.
Not Dad's Army:
Did you catch our latest BBC Radio Ulster documentary on the Ulster Home Guard? In Not Dad's Army - Northern Ireland's Home Guard, Chris Capper looks at the controversial unit and asks why Catholics didn't join up.
Ten cattle have been put down after the trailer they were in crashed near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Police and officials from the Department of Agriculture are at the scene.
Spring snow:
Despite the snowy conditions, it's officially spring and nature has been getting on with its seasonal business.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Clockwise from top left we have buffalo in Ballynagarrick, daffodils in Newry, birds in Newtownards and a quiet scene in Hillsborough Forest. Thanks to Alistair Stevenson, John Patton, Joyce Dunlop and Mervyn Robb for the pics.
Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has called on Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny to engage on proposals for an all-island process to address the handling of cases of sexual abuse during the Troubles.
PACopyright: PA
Martin McGuinness said: "I have yet to receive a satisfactory reply to the proposals or even a detailed response or discussion on how to proceed on this matter."
Irish Rugby intends to host the tournament pool stages at University College Dublin before moving to Belfast for semi-finals and finals at Queen's University Sport and the newly developed Kingspan Stadium.
Police say a small fire broke out in the cab of a lorry that jack-knifed on the Slievenaboley road in Dromara, County Down. The fire was caused by an electrical fault in the engine.
Carson HarteCopyright: Carson Harte
The fire service attended the scene and put the blaze out. The driver was not injured.
MP says businesses leaving east Belfast:
Belfast Telegraph
The Belfast Telegraph reports that East Belfast MP Naomi Long says business owners are leaving east Belfast to set up elsewhere because of the level of control loyalist paramilitaries have in the area.
PAcemakerCopyright: PAcemaker
Ms Long said that jobs and financial investment have been lost because a number of employers felt they had no other choice but to sell up.
Departments streamlined:
BBC News NI political editor Mark Devenport tweets:
There are long queues in both directions on the A1 after a crash between Banbridge and Dromore. There are diversions in place at Blackskull Road on the northbound route and through Dromore on the southbound.
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBC News NI's Conor Macauley sends us this photo of lorries going back to Banbridge, unable to drive the northbound diversion route.
Teenagers in illegal street parties:
Belfast Telegraph
The Belfast Telegraph reports that more than 200 teenagers who gathered in north Belfast to drink and party came from as far away as Bangor.
Police had to deal with the huge crowd on Friday night in what was the latest in a spate of illegal outdoor parties in the city being organised on social media.
More snow forecast:
Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
BBC News NI weather presenter Barra Best tweets: More snow and ice expected in places on Monday night. A warning has been issued by @metoffice
BBCCopyright: BBC
Lorry overturned
Carson Harte has sent us this picture of an overturned lorry on the Slievenaboley road in Dromara, County Down.
Carson HarteCopyright: Carson Harte
The search continues...
Ciaran Daly
BBC News NI
Our colleagues at BBC Earth are running a live blog where they're searching for signs of spring. and asking people to send in their pictures to reflect the new season.
Richard FoxCopyright: Richard Fox
After the snowy weather we've had across Northern Ireland this morning, it seems like our search for spring is going to continue for some time yet but if you do spot anything give them a shout.
£13m contract for NI firm:
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI
Belfast building contractor Gilbert Ash has been awarded a £13m contract to refurbish and extend the National Army Museum in Chelsea.
Gilbert AshCopyright: Gilbert Ash
The construction firm is aiming for the work to be completed in 2016.
A1 queues:
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI
BBC News NI's Conor Macauley tweets: Long queues A1 northbound after bad crash between Banbridge and Dromore.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Motorists diverted:
Portadown Times
The Portadown Times reports that hundreds of motorists were forced to divert after a one-vehicle collision just outside Portadown this morning.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The crash happened close to Stonebridge roundabout on the Portadown Road, Richhill, County Armagh.
Jay collects goal of the month award:
The 11-year-old boy from County Armagh who won the Scottish Premiership goal of the month award for January was presented with his honour during half-time of Celtic's home game against Aberdeen.
PACopyright: PA
Jay Beatty, from Lurgan, hit the back of the net at half-time during Celtic's victory over Hamilton Academical.
School closure:
St. Mary's Primary school in Maghera, County Londonderry, is closed due to snow.
You can find a full list of school closures in Northern Ireland here.
Traffic is heavily congested on the A1 northbound with vehicles being diverted onto Blackskull Road after a serious two-car collision outside Dromore, County Down. Police have suggested leaving the A1 at Banbridge, travelling to Moira and onto the M1 from there.
The A1 is also closed southbound with traffic being diverted through Dromore town.
Fleadh encore bid:
Derry Journal
The Derry Journal reports that councillors in Londonderry are bidding to bring the all-Ireland fleadh back to Derry.
The move was confirmed in a statement to the Stock Exchange on Monday. An extraordinary general meeting is being held at Ibrox on Friday, when the future of the current board is to be decided.
Flight diverted:
A Flybe flight from Manchester airport to George Best Belfast City airport was diverted to Belfast International airport this morning due to weather conditions.
Belfast International AiportCopyright: Belfast International Aiport
Snow snaps:
Thanks for sending us in your snow pictures. From Carrickfergus to north Belfast to Portadown, it seems the white stuff has been lying across the country this morning.
OtherCopyright: Other
Working clockwise from the top: The BBC's own Arthur Strain sends us his picture of Carrickfergus, Ellie Gaston captured the icy conditions in Ardoyne, Paul Cornett sends us snowy scenes at Portadown railway station and Grace has sent us a snap of Glengormley.
More school closures:
Markethill Primary school in County Armagh is now closed due to snow, as is Milltown Primary school in Banbridge in County Down.
Thousands without power:
Northern Ireland Electricity
Several thousand homes and businesses are without power in the Ballymena and Portglenone areas of County Antrim.
There is a fault at the main substation in the area. Engineers are on their way.
School closure:
Markethill High School in County Armagh is closed due to snow.
25 new jobs at software firm:
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI
A Newry-based tech company that makes workflow management software for smartphones has created 25 new jobs since the start of 2015.
BBCCopyright: BBC
In the past two years, Fieldmotion has gone from employing five people to more than 30 across sales, marketing and operations. The company expects further growth in 2015.
Serious collision diverts traffic:
PSNI
Due to a serious two-vehicle collision between Dromore and Banbridge, traffic is being diverted onto the Blackskull Road. Long delays expected.
Power cuts:
Northern Ireland Electricity
There are power cuts in Ahoghill, Cullybackey and Ballymena in County Antrim.
Temperatures will manage just 3C or 4C but with westerly winds it'll feel colder than that. There could be a risk of further ice and snow tonight especially in the north and west.
Burst water main
NI Water are dealing with a burst water main on the King's Bridge in south Belfast as a high priority.
BBCCopyright: BBC
NI Water says it has known of a fault in the area for some time and a part required to fix the issue is on its way. No customers are off supply but for that to remain the case, NI Water cannot turn off the burst mains pipe.
Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI
Set that alarm:
It's been a fine weekend for Irish sport, but can the cricketers keep the run going?
They play South Africa at 03:30 tonight in the Cricket World Cup. You can hear all the action on BBC 5 live sports extra.
Trio injury doubts:
BBC Sport NI
Sean O'Brien, Jared Payne and Jonathan Sexton are injury concerns for Ireland ahead of the Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on 14 March.
Tiger tale:
Just how did a tiger skin once owned by an Indian maharaja end up in a east Belfast bungalow?
This video package from BBC News NI's Mark Simpson explains all.
Another cold night:
Cecilia Daly
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
The latest snapshot of snow showers, with temperatures now dropping to freezing in places. Warnings for snow and ice are in force.
Controversial name back on agenda:
The controversial naming of a playground is back on the agenda for Newry and Mourne District Council tonight.
The full council will debate the naming of the park after a committee voted to call it after IRA man Raymond McCreesh. BBC Newsline will have more at 18:30.
Londonderry Bands Forum for Ard Fhéis
The Londonderry Bands Forum has confirmed it'll give a presentation at the Sinn Féin Ard Fhéis in Derry this weekend.
There's lot more detail in an extensive post on the organisation's Facebook page.
When Paulie met Willie John:
BBC Sport NI
Irish rugby captain Paul O'Connell has revealed he was nervous meeting Willie John McBride during a Lions tour - partly because he was afraid the legendary second row would detect he was hungover.
You can see more in the documentary, Willie John, on BBC One NI at 22:45 tonight.
Loyalist bands for SF Ard Fhéis
Martin McGuinness tweets:
Push for Birmingham inquest:
Belfast Telegraph
Campaigners for victims of the Birmingham pub bombings will meet Home Secretary Theresa May this week to ask for a new inquest, the Belfast Telegraph reports.
'Barricaded' in Dublin home:
A high-profile Irish solicitor has barricaded himself into his home in Killiney near Dublin to stop it from being possessed.
In 2011, a court ordered Brian O'Donnell and his wife to repay loans of more than 70m euros (£59.8m) to the Bank of Ireland.
Irish dancing world set for Glasgow:
Glasgow have won the right to host the World Irish Dancing Championships in 2018 ahead of Belfast, Dublin and Killarney.
From Lord Mayor to mum:
Looks like Belfast's Lord Mayor Nichola Mallon is set to have another big year ahead after handing over the chain of office next month:
Pitch perfect Padraig:
Padraig Harrington has won his first PGA Tour title since 2008 after beating Daniel Berger in a play-off in the Honda Classic in Florida.
Harrington held his nerve on the second play-off hole to land an approach to five feet, while Berger put his tee-shot in the water to hand the title to the Dubliner.
SF speaker to head up NI Commonwealth body
Speaker of the Assembly, Mitchel McLaughlin, is to head up the Northern Ireland Assembly branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association
The Sinn Féin speaker says it's not part of his politics but he wants his time in office to be marked by respect for all traditions.
Harrington in sudden-death play-off
Irish golfer Padraig Harrington is into a sudden death play-off with American Daniel Berger in the Honda Classic
They're on the first hole. Follow the scoreboard here
DARD officials at scene of cattle truck crash
More detail on that cattle truck crash in Co Fermanagh from our reporter at the scene, Julian Fowler.
Cattle put down after crash
Spring snow:
More on crash victim:
Police say the man who died in a fatal crash this morning was 55-year-old and a woman has also been taken to hospital.
Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Insp Leslie Badger said: "The A1 remains closed and we would ask motorists to be patient as we carry out our investigations into the collision."
A1 northbound still closed:
BBC NI Travel
Police say that the A1 southbound from Dromore to Banbridge is in the process of being reopened but the northbound road stays closed after a fatal crash this morning.
Harrington in front:
BBC Sport NI
Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is eyeing up his first PGA Tour victory in 2008 - he leads the Honda Classic in Florida by one shot with three holes to play.
You can follow the live scoreboard on the PGA Tour website.
More Belfast to Dublin delays:
AA Roadwatch tweets that a truck has jack-knifed on the M1 from Belfast to Dublin between junction five and junction four at Donabate.
There is already serious disruption on the Belfast to Dublin road as the A1 is closed after a fatal crash this morning.
New Stormont departments announced:
First Minister Peter Robinson has formally announced the names of the nine new Stormont departments that will replace the current 12 in 2016.
Power back on:
Northern Ireland Electricity
NIE say that 25,000 customers have had their power restored in the Ballymena area after a fault this morning.
It says that three customers are still have no power because of a broken overhead line.
Man dies in A1 crash:
Police say a man in his 50s has died following a two-car collision on the A1 between Dromore and Banbridge this morning.
The A1 remains closed in both directions.
Harrington in the hunt:
BBC Sport NI
Padraig Harrington is one off the lead in the final round of the Honda Classic in Florida.
He sits on five under with six holes to play, one shot behind joint leaders Patrick Reed and Ian Poulter. You can follow the live scoreboard on the PGA Tour website.
Industrial action planned
Public sector workers who belong to the GMB union have voted for industrial action on 13 March over proposed cuts in the public sector in Northern Ireland.
There are GMB union members in Translink, in education, in the Northern Ireland civil service, in the road service, the rivers agency, the forestry service and the Northern Ireland environment agency.
A1 diversions:
Diversions remains in place on the A1 in both directions following a two-vehicle crash between Dromore and Banbridge in County Down.
The diversion on the southbound route is highly localised while northbound lanes remain closed, with traffic being diverted onto the Blackskull Road.
Car cleared from Westlink
Trafficwatch NI reports that the broken down car on the Westlink towards the M1 has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
FIFA tribute to penalty inventor:
BBC Talkback tweets that FIFA has agreed to pay to refurbish the grave of William McCrum - the County Armagh man who first proposed the penalty kick.
As a feature from our archive explains, the Milford man was to create what would become the bane of many a manager's life.
Irish high five:
BBC Sport
Jeremy Guscott has included five Irish players in his Six Nations team of the week.
In his review of the weekend he says Ireland are playing "World Cup winning rugby", but that Wales are favourites for their game in just less than two weeks.
Winter spring?
It's officially spring - not that you'd know judging from all the snow that landed on our doorsteps this morning.
It means some parts of Northern Ireland were looking more winter wonderland than sunny springtime. Clockwise from top is County Antrim (thanks Alistair Hamill), Clady in County Armagh and Ballyclare.
McGuinness challenges Kenny:
Westlink delays:
BBC NI Travel tweets:
Churches call for donors:
Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin and Church of Ireland Archbishop Richard Clarke are launching a new 'Flesh and Blood Ireland' campaign to help increase the number of blood and organ donors.
People who have given or received blood or organs in the past will be at today's launch at St Patrick's Catholic cathedral in Armagh city.
Women's rugby growing:
Ireland are bidding to host the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 and no wonder - the women's game has grown hugely in recent years.
BBC Sport's Patrick Gearey looks at how the game has developed and what's next for the successful Irish team.
SDLP backs Elliott's Bill:
BBC News NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon tweets:
Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott plans to introduce legislation to prevent public facilities being named after people convicted of terror offences.
Women's rugby world cup bid:
The Irish Rugby Football Union has announced that it has submitted a bid to host the Women's Rugby World Cup in August 2017 at locations in Dublin and Belfast.
Irish Rugby intends to host the tournament pool stages at University College Dublin before moving to Belfast for semi-finals and finals at Queen's University Sport and the newly developed Kingspan Stadium.
Fewer MLAs mooted:
First Minister Peter Robinson tweets:
Jack-knifed lorry fire:
MP says businesses leaving east Belfast:
Belfast Telegraph
Departments streamlined:
BBC News NI political editor Mark Devenport tweets:
Desertcreat concern:
A delegation from Cookstown has given a letter of concern over the long-delayed Desertcreat training college to the first and deputy first ministers.
Cookstown District Council tweeted a photo of the group handing over the letter to Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness.
A1 southbound traffic moving:
BBC News NI reporter Mervyn Jess reports from the scene of the A1 crash that traffic has started to move southbound.
The northbound lanes, where the two-car collision happened, remain closed.
Footage of A1 crash:
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI
Here's footage of the scene on the A1 at Banbridge where a two-vehicle crash has closed the road in both directions.
Civil service redundancy scheme:
BBC News NI political editor Mark Devenport tweets:
A1 crash:
BBC News NI's @tvconormac is at the scene of a crash on A1 northbound at Dromore. The road is closed on both directions.
SA wary of Ireland:
BBC Sport NI
Former Ireland coach Adrian Birrell says South Africa are fully aware of the threat Ireland will pose in Tuesday's World Cup match in Canberra.
The 54-year-old was in charge of the Irish at the 2007 World Cup when they reached the Super Eight stage.
Anything to declare?
BBC Talkback
On BBC Talkback today - should police officers have to declare if they are members of the Orange Order?
We'll be talking to the DUP's Jonathan Craig, the SDLP's Dolores Kelly and Dr David Hume from the Orange Order. Let us know your views by tweeting @BBCTalkback and calling 08459555678.
A1 diversions:
BBC NI Travel
Teenagers in illegal street parties:
Belfast Telegraph
More snow forecast:
Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
Lorry overturned
The search continues...
Ciaran Daly
BBC News NI
£13m contract for NI firm:
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI
A1 queues:
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI
Motorists diverted:
Portadown Times
Jay collects goal of the month award:
School closure:
Winning weekend:
BBC Sport NI
An Irish rugby team beat an English rugby team for the second time in one weekend yesterday when the men's side won 19-9. On Friday, Ireland's women defeated world champions England 11-8 at Ashbourne.
The achievements of the women are every bit as impressive as the men but women still face sexism within sport, even when they are coaching (and winning) in the men's game.
Another road closed:
Church Road in Holywood has been closed because of a collision.
Power mostly restored:
Electricity has been restored to most of the homes in and around Ballymena that were without supply for a while this morning.
NIE engineers were called to a fault at its main substation in Ballymena. Around 20 customers are still without power.
Ireland on track for Rio:
BBC Sport NI
Ireland's hockey players have kept their Olympics qualification campaign on track by beating Austria 3-1 in their second World League 2 match in San Diego.
Having already hammered Chile 8-0, the Irish face Italy in their final pool game and look set to top their section.
Snowfall near the Foyle:
Keiron Tourish
BBC News NI
BBC News NI reporter Keiron Tourish has sent us some snaps of the snowfall near Londonderry.
You can send us your pictures by emailing bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk.
Accident causing diversions:
BBC NI Travel
Fleadh encore bid:
Derry Journal
The Derry Journal reports that councillors in Londonderry are bidding to bring the all-Ireland fleadh back to Derry.
Mother won't face charges:
Irish News
The Irish News reports that a mother whose five-year-old daughter was pictured with a sectarian slogan written on her forehead will not be prosecuted.
Delays near Newtownabbey:
Newtownabbey Times
The Newtownabbey Times reports that snow is causing long tailbacks on many roads across the Newtownabbey borough.
Power cut update:
Northern Ireland Electricity
Two thousand homes are still without power in Cullybackey, County Antrim. All other areas that had been affected by a power cut this morning have had their service restored.
Primary school closed due to power cut:
Gracehill Primary School in Ballymena, County Antrim is closed due to power cuts in the area.
Road closed due to accident:
PSNI Holywood tweets:
Rocky Road closed:
Rocky Road in east Belfast is closed due to the weather.
Crawling traffic:
BBC NI Travel
There is a long crawling line of traffic from Richhill roundabout to Portadown. Traffic is moving at about five mph.
Rangers chairman steps down:
BBC Sport
David Somers has resigned as Rangers chairman only days before his future in the position was due to be voted on by shareholders.
Flight diverted:
Snow snaps:
More school closures:
Thousands without power:
Northern Ireland Electricity
School closure:
25 new jobs at software firm:
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI
Serious collision diverts traffic:
PSNI
Power cuts:
Northern Ireland Electricity
Belfast tiger:
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
How has an Indian tiger skin that used to belong to the Maharaja of Bundi ended up in East Belfast for the last 50 years?
Ruth Shaw, a young woman from Castlereagh got more than she ever thought possible from a pen pal in the in late 1950s. You can get the full story on BBC Newsline this evening at 18:30.
Snow havoc on roads
PSNI Road Policing tweets:
Frampton wants Quigg fight:
Belfast's Carl Frampton wants a fight with WBA champion Scott Quigg following Frampton's first successful defence of his IBF super-bantamweight title.
Frampton, 28, stopped Californian Chris Avalos midway through the fifth round of the contest at the Odyssey Arena.
Snowy spring:
BBC News NI's intrepid weather man Barra Best has braved the conditions on the roof of BBC's Broadcasting House to show you the snowy conditions around Belfast at the minute.
You can watch Barra's vine here. Thanks to Nicola K for sending in her picture of the snow in Armagh above.
Winter clings on:
Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
Prepare yourself for a chilly day as winter clings on. A weather warning is in place as there are some icy conditions and snow showers.
Burst water main
Snow on M1:
BBC NI Travel
Lots of snow lying on the M1 between J11 & J15, it's also bad at J8 Blaris with delays from there right the way through to Broadway.
Blizzard conditions:
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI
BBC News NI's Conor Macauley tweets: Blizzard in Banbridge.
Send us your snow pics by emailing bbcnewsni@bbc.co.uk.
Two vehicle collision:
Motorists should expect delays northbound on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore near the Halfway House due to a two-vehicle collision.
Drug driving tests:
A new law to target drug driving comes into force in parts of the UK today - but not Northern Ireland.
Gary McCutcheon from Randox Testing Services has just told Good Morning Ulster that introducing the law here could save lives.
Crash in the snow:
BBC NI Travel tweets:
Snow on the roads:
BBC Travel NI tweets:
Burst water main
A water main has burst on Governors Bridge in the Stranmillis area of south Belfast.
Civil service redundancy scheme opens:
An application process opens on Monday for volunteers for redundancy from the Northern Ireland Civil Service.
The executive is seeking to close around 2,400 posts between September and next March. The intention is to save almost £90m per year in salaries.
Naming ban bid:
The Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott plans to introduce legislation to prevent publicly funded facilities being named after people convicted of terror offences.
He will launch a private member's bill later today.
Ireland's experience was key:
BBC Sport NI
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says the fact his side had more experience in their ranks proved crucial in their Six Nations win over England in Dublin.
The 19-9 victory keeps the Irish on course for a possible Grand Slam.
Family of eye injury man hopeful
The father of a man who was injured in an explosion in south Armagh has said he should find out this week if his eye can be saved.
Francis McCabe Junior suffered injuries to his chest and face in the blast outside Crossmaglen on Wednesday.
Good morning!
Ciaran Daly
BBC News NI
Good morning and welcome to BBC News NI Live on Monday 2 March. We'll be bringing you all of the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across Northern Ireland up until 19:00 this evening.