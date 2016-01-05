Roe Valley

BBC News NI Live

Live Reporting

Ciaran McCauley and Fiona Murray

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Goodnight

    Ciaran McCauley

    BBC News NI

    That's all from us at BBC News NI Live for another day. We'll be back from 07:00 on Wednesday - looks like it'll be a wet one so prepare the waterproofs. 

    Until tomorrow, have a great evening.

  3. Ulster could have Cave and Gilroy back this weekend

    BBC Sport NI

    Ulster are back in European Championship Cup action this weekend and may have Craig Gilroy and Darren Cave in contention for selection.

    Craig Gilroy Darren Cave
    Copyright: Press Eye

    Stuart Olding and Jared Payne, however, will miss the game in France against Oyannax on Sunday.

  4. Man charged over cocaine seizure near Hillsborough in 2014

    A man has been arrested in Manchester and charged in relation to the seizure of £372,000 worth of cocaine on the A1 near Hillsborough in May 2014.

    PSNI
    Copyright: BBC

    The 38-year-old will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

  5. New faces on the Arts Council board

    Arts Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has announced new appointments to the board of the Arts Council NI.

    Arts Council NI
    Copyright: BBC

    Katy Radford has been appointed as the new vice-chair of the council while Jarlath Kearney, Roisin Mohan and Cian Smyth have been appointed to the board.

  6. Man arrested over road crash death

    Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the death of an elderly woman in a road crash between Bangor and Holywood yesterday.

    Road crash
    Copyright: BBC

    The 33-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

  9. RAF pilot hit by rocket in south Armagh speaks of 'respect' for IRA

    A former RAF pilot shot down by the IRA in south Armagh in the 1970s has returned to find the person who fired the rocket - and says he has the "greatest respect" for the professionalism and belief of the IRA members who tried to kill him.

    Pilot
    Copyright: BBC

    Mike Johnston was speaking to the Nolan Show this morning - he said he escaped injury in the gun and rocket attack but said the trauma had stayed with him for many years.

  10. Swans were 'swimming past my window'

    Conor Macauley

    BBC News NI Environment Correspondent

    This is 72-year-old Jimmy Quinn, from Derrytresk near Coalisland. Authorities have been pumping water from his house since Boxing Day after flooding

    Flooding
    Copyright: BBC

    "You know you're in a bad way when you see swans swimming past your window when you're watching Coronation Street," says Jimmy.

  11. NI fan to stay away from matches after Birdie Song

    A football fan who performed the Birdie Song at the side of the pitch during a Northern Ireland match is not allowed to attend a home fixture in the next year.

    Red Card
    Copyright: Thinkstock

    James Burns, from Hydepark Manor, Newtownabbey, admitted unlawfully going on to an area where football spectators are not allowed, but contested a bid to impose a five-year match banning order on him.

  13. Belfast Islamic Centre: 'Freedom of expression does not justify offence'

    The Belfast Islamic Centre has issued a statement about the not guilty verdict for Pastor James McConnell -  it says it disagrees with the verdict that his remarks about Islam were "not grossly offensive" but that it has "always been ready to implement the values of forgiveness and pardon".

    Pastor McConnell
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    "Freedom of expression does not justify offending others' faith and beliefs  -  that in its turn leads to an unhealthy atmosphere of disunity and mistrust," it says.

  14. Funeral of Belfast Telegraph journalist takes place

    The funeral of renowned journalist Liam Clarke has taken place in Belfast.

    Liam Clarke funeral
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    Mourners included MPs Sammy Wilson and Lady Sylvia Hermon. Mr Clarke, who worked at the Belfast Telegraph, died suddenly on Saturday.

  15. Glug-toran: From pitch to pool

    Carrick Rangers waterlogged football pitch has captured attention recently, but here's another pitch that's taken on a bit too much rain.

    Oval
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    The Oval in east Belfast is usually home of Glentoran, but these pics show that it might be better off being used by a rowing or sailing team.

  20. Retiring but not shy: Press will miss media-friendly Alban

    Mark Devenport

    BBC News NI Political Editor

    The retirement of SDLP veteran Alban Maginness goes to show the extent to which a new generation of politicians will emerge in next May's elections.

    Alban Maginness
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    The North Belfast MLA was a media-friendly presence in the halls of Stormont - my latest blog looks at whether the next generation of MLAs will be just as willing to put themselves into the spotlight.

