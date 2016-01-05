BBC News NI Live

Belfast Islamic Centre: 'Freedom of expression does not justify offence'
The Belfast Islamic Centre has issued a statement about the not guilty verdict for Pastor James McConnell - it says it disagrees with the verdict that his remarks about Islam were "not grossly offensive" but that it has "always been ready to implement the values of forgiveness and pardon".
"Freedom of expression does not justify offending others' faith and beliefs - that in its turn leads to an unhealthy atmosphere of disunity and mistrust," it says.
Funeral of Belfast Telegraph journalist takes place
The funeral of renowned journalist Liam Clarke has taken place in Belfast.
Mourners included MPs Sammy Wilson and Lady Sylvia Hermon. Mr Clarke, who worked at the Belfast Telegraph, died suddenly on Saturday.
Glug-toran: From pitch to pool
Carrick Rangers waterlogged football pitch has captured attention recently, but here's another pitch that's taken on a bit too much rain.
The Oval in east Belfast is usually home of Glentoran, but these pics show that it might be better off being used by a rowing or sailing team.
Weather warning in place for tomorrow
Ulster could have Cave and Gilroy back this weekend
BBC Sport NI
Ulster are back in European Championship Cup action this weekend and may have Craig Gilroy and Darren Cave in contention for selection.
Stuart Olding and Jared Payne, however, will miss the game in France against Oyannax on Sunday.
Man charged over cocaine seizure near Hillsborough in 2014
A man has been arrested in Manchester and charged in relation to the seizure of £372,000 worth of cocaine on the A1 near Hillsborough in May 2014.
The 38-year-old will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow.
New faces on the Arts Council board
Arts Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has announced new appointments to the board of the Arts Council NI.
Katy Radford has been appointed as the new vice-chair of the council while Jarlath Kearney, Roisin Mohan and Cian Smyth have been appointed to the board.
Man arrested over road crash death
Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the death of an elderly woman in a road crash between Bangor and Holywood yesterday.
The 33-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Coming up on BBC Newsline tonight
Belfast City Council voting on football civic reception
Belfast City Council has begun debating a controversial motion for a civic reception for both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football teams.
The council will vote on the motion later - you can watch proceedings live on the Belfast City Council website.
RAF pilot hit by rocket in south Armagh speaks of 'respect' for IRA
A former RAF pilot shot down by the IRA in south Armagh in the 1970s has returned to find the person who fired the rocket - and says he has the "greatest respect" for the professionalism and belief of the IRA members who tried to kill him.
Mike Johnston was speaking to the Nolan Show this morning - he said he escaped injury in the gun and rocket attack but said the trauma had stayed with him for many years.
Swans were 'swimming past my window'
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Environment Correspondent
This is 72-year-old Jimmy Quinn, from Derrytresk near Coalisland. Authorities have been pumping water from his house since Boxing Day after flooding.
"You know you're in a bad way when you see swans swimming past your window when you're watching Coronation Street," says Jimmy.
NI fan to stay away from matches after Birdie Song
A football fan who performed the Birdie Song at the side of the pitch during a Northern Ireland match is not allowed to attend a home fixture in the next year.
James Burns, from Hydepark Manor, Newtownabbey, admitted unlawfully going on to an area where football spectators are not allowed, but contested a bid to impose a five-year match banning order on him.
Bus diversions due to Beersbridge Road fire
Packed programme on Evening Extra tonight
Derry Journal: Health hub proposal for former factory site
Ryanair set to confirm Belfast flights
Business correspondent Julian O'Neill tweets that Ryanair will make an announcement about flights from Belfast later this week...
Irish News: More Irish passports issued in London than NI
Retiring but not shy: Press will miss media-friendly Alban
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
The retirement of SDLP veteran Alban Maginness goes to show the extent to which a new generation of politicians will emerge in next May's elections.
The North Belfast MLA was a media-friendly presence in the halls of Stormont - my latest blog looks at whether the next generation of MLAs will be just as willing to put themselves into the spotlight.