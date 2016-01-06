BBC News NI Live

It's the second time in a year that 24-year-old Murray has asked for a move - the last time Cliftonville were favourites to snap him up. Other Irish Premiership teams and Derry City are expected to be interested this time around.
Trevor Reaney, the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Assembly, is retiring. The assembly has advertised the post on its website and says it hopes a replacement will take over in June.
Mr Reaney was appointed in August 2008. In his time in office, he's had to deal with controversies including fallout from a BBC Spotlight investigation into alleged abuse of Stormont's expenses system and unionist anger over the unauthorised flying of an Irish tricolour at parliament buildings.
Organ donation bill 'not the way to increase donation'
A bill currently going through the assembly proposes to put everyone on the organ donation register unless they opt out. But, some of Northern Ireland's most senior doctors say that the bill is unhelpful and potentially damaging.
McGlynn back with Derry City
Derry City have signed former midfielder Gareth McGlynn, who returns to the club after a time living Australia.
Fiona Murray and Ciaran McCauley
Really wet Wednesday night ahead
Geoff Maskell
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
It's going to be a miserable evening tonight, with rain all over right through until morning. The full forecast shows it will clear a little tomorrow though.
Tony Blair denies blocking Libya compensation for IRA victims
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
Tony Blair says he did not try to prevent IRA victims getting any compensation from Libya. The former prime minister's comments came in written evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
In a letter, Mr Blair says "any attempt to implicate me in deliberately trying to stop IRA victims receiving compensation is utterly without foundation and wrong".
'Nothing can prepare you': Rescue diver returns from Aegean Sea
Belfast man Tim Brown has just returned from two-and-a-half weeks near the Aegean Sea, where the volunteer rescue swimmer has helped save 94 refugees and migrants.
He spoke to BBC News NI about his experience working with the charity Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).
Education department faces cash cut of £72m
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
The Department of Education is facing a cash reduction of £72m in its resource budget in 2016/17.
A departmental official told the education committee that amounted to a percentage cut of 3.8%.
Portadown grant Murray transfer request
BBC Sport NI
Portadown have agreed to a transfer request from striker Darren Murray.
Rathfriland Rangers aim for Irish Cup shock
A year ago Rathfriland Rangers were rock bottom of their league. Now, they're riding high and preparing to take on Premiership champions Crusaders in the Irish Cup.
Manager Clifford Sterritt has overseen a revolution at the club in the last year - and he says they're to go even further.
Ireland name Farrell as new defence coach
Ireland have named their new defence coach and successor to Les Kiss - and it's a former England man.
SSE Airtricity cutting prices from next week
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland's second largest electricity supplier, is cutting prices by 1.3% from next week.
Bills from other energy suppliers are also set to fall with the Utility Regulator reviewing electricity and gas tariffs.
'Urgent ministerial meeting' over flooding response
The agriculture minister has announced an urgent meeting in response to flooding.
Arrests over drugs seizure in Ballymoney last night
Stormont chief executive announces retirement
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
Organ donation bill 'not the way to increase donation'
The most senior doctor dealing with organ donation in Northern Ireland says legislation is not the way to increase donation rates.
McGlynn back with Derry City
BBC Sport NI
Archive: Christy O'Connor Jnr wonder shot at Ryder Cup
BBC Sport NI
Tributes have been pouring in for Irish golf legend Christy O'Connor Jnr, who has died aged 67.
In a stellar career, he's best known for his two-iron approach shot on the final hole in the 1989 Ryder Cup - a shot that helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup. You can relive that moment here.
Police appeal after bookmaker's shop robbery in Derry
A bookmaker's shop in Londonderry has been robbed by a man armed with a large knife and wearing a balaclava.
The shop on Blucher Street was robbed at around 19:30 last night. He demanded money and got away with money from the tills.
Garda: 'Dissident republican threat increasing'
Dissident republican paramilitaries are becoming increasingly skilled at making bombs, Irish police say.
Officers displayed a sample of weapons seized over the last two years, including a beer keg bomb, rockets, AK-47 rifles and semtex.
Rain moving our way this evening
Weather presenter Barra Best has the latest on the rain.
BBC Talkback: Hear the education special with John O'Dowd
It was a busy edition of BBC Talkback earlier - you can listen back to the episode now.