  1. Goodnight

    Ciaran McCauley

    BBC News NI

    That's it from us at BBC News NI Live. We'll be back tomorrow from 07:00 as ever - in the meantime have a good evening and be sure to stay up to date with the latest on our news website. Goodnight!

  2. Really wet Wednesday night ahead

    Geoff Maskell

    BBC News NI Weather Presenter

    It's going to be a miserable evening tonight, with rain all over right through until morning. The full forecast shows it will clear a little tomorrow though.

    Weather Wednesday
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Tony Blair denies blocking Libya compensation for IRA victims

    Mark Devenport

    BBC News NI Political Editor

    Tony Blair says he did not try to prevent IRA victims getting any compensation from Libya. The former prime minister's comments came in written evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

    Tony Blair
    Copyright: BBC

    In a letter, Mr Blair says "any attempt to implicate me in deliberately trying to stop IRA victims receiving compensation is utterly without foundation and wrong".

  4. 'Nothing can prepare you': Rescue diver returns from Aegean Sea

    Belfast man Tim Brown has just returned from two-and-a-half weeks near the Aegean Sea, where the volunteer rescue swimmer has helped save 94 refugees and migrants. 

    Tim Brown
    Copyright: MOAS

    He spoke to BBC News NI about his experience working with the charity Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS). 

  5. Education department faces cash cut of £72m

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    The Department of Education is facing a cash reduction of £72m in its resource budget in 2016/17. 

    Education committee
    Copyright: BBC

    A departmental official told the education committee that amounted to a percentage cut of 3.8%.

  7. Portadown grant Murray transfer request

    BBC Sport NI

    Portadown have agreed to a transfer request from striker Darren Murray.

    Darren Murray
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    It's the second time in a year that 24-year-old Murray has asked for a move - the last time Cliftonville were favourites to snap him up. Other Irish Premiership teams and Derry City are expected to be interested this time around.

  8. Rathfriland Rangers aim for Irish Cup shock

    A year ago Rathfriland Rangers were rock bottom of their league. Now, they're riding high and preparing to take on Premiership champions Crusaders in the Irish Cup.

    Rathfriland Rangers
    Copyright: Iain McDowell

    Manager Clifford Sterritt has overseen a revolution at the club in the last year - and he says they're to go even further.

  10. SSE Airtricity cutting prices from next week

    John Campbell

    BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor

    SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland's second largest electricity supplier, is cutting prices by 1.3% from next week.

    Electricity
    Copyright: BBC

    Bills from other energy suppliers are also set to fall with the Utility Regulator reviewing electricity and gas tariffs. 

  13. Stormont chief executive announces retirement

    Mark Devenport

    BBC News NI Political Editor

    Trevor Reaney, the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Assembly, is retiring. The assembly has advertised the post on its website and says it hopes a replacement will take over in June.

    Trevor Reaney
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Reaney was appointed in August 2008. In his time in office, he's had to deal with controversies including fallout from a BBC Spotlight investigation into alleged abuse of Stormont's expenses system and unionist anger over the unauthorised flying of an Irish tricolour at parliament buildings.

  14. Organ donation bill 'not the way to increase donation'

    The most senior doctor dealing with organ donation in Northern Ireland says legislation is not the way to increase donation rates.

    Paul Glover
    Copyright: BBC

    A bill currently going through the assembly proposes to put everyone on the organ donation register unless they opt out. But, some of Northern Ireland's most senior doctors say that the bill is unhelpful and potentially damaging.

  16. Archive: Christy O'Connor Jnr wonder shot at Ryder Cup

    BBC Sport NI

    Tributes have been pouring in for Irish golf legend Christy O'Connor Jnr, who has died aged 67

    Christy O'Connor Jnr Ryder Cup
    Copyright: BBC

    In a stellar career, he's best known for his two-iron approach shot on the final hole in the 1989 Ryder Cup - a shot that helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup. You can relive that moment here.

  17. Police appeal after bookmaker's shop robbery in Derry

    A bookmaker's shop in Londonderry has been robbed by a man armed with a large knife and wearing a balaclava.

    The shop on Blucher Street was robbed at around 19:30 last night. He demanded money and got away with money from the tills.

  18. Garda: 'Dissident republican threat increasing'

    Dissident republican paramilitaries are becoming increasingly skilled at making bombs, Irish police say.

    Weapons
    Copyright: RTÉ

    Officers displayed a sample of weapons seized over the last two years, including a beer keg bomb, rockets, AK-47 rifles and semtex.

