Pope Francis' visit to Ireland
Summary
- Pope Francis is on a two-day visit to Ireland
- He is due to touch down at Dublin Airport at about 10:30 BST on Saturday
- The pontiff will be greeted by the Irish president, then head to Dublin Castle
- He due to address the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park, Dublin, later
- His visit will also include a private meeting with homeless families
- On Sunday, he will say prayers in front of Knock Shrine in County Mayo
- Pope Francis will say Mass in front of thousands at Phoenix Park in Dublin