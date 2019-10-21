BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback has a special extended programme, which started at 11:30 - tune in now on FM, digital or on BBC Sounds for all the latest ahead of the now-delayed sitting of the assembly.
Talkback on air now
Speaker 'taking legal advice'
Delay confirmed
The "we hope" at the end of our political correspondent's tweet feels ominous...
Delay already?
The action at Stormont was supposed to be starting at 12 but we may be looking at an hour delay...
NI politicians back at Stormont
Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will be sitting for the first time in nearly three years in a last-ditch attempt to stop changes to abortion law.
Unionist parties, who oppose the upcoming liberalisation, triggered the recall with a petition.
Read more about the background to today's Stormont return here.
Welcome (back) to Parliament Buildings
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of today's session of the Northern Ireland Assembly - the first one in three years. The session is due to begin at 12 noon and the first item of business is the election of a new speaker.