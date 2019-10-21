Stormont
MLAs return to Stormont ahead of law changes

  5. NI politicians back at Stormont

    Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will be sitting for the first time in nearly three years in a last-ditch attempt to stop changes to abortion law.

    Stormont
    Unionist parties, who oppose the upcoming liberalisation, triggered the recall with a petition.

    Read more about the background to today's Stormont return here.

  6. Welcome (back) to Parliament Buildings

    The Assembly chamber
    Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of today's session of the Northern Ireland Assembly - the first one in three years. The session is due to begin at 12 noon and the first item of business is the election of a new speaker.

