Simon Coveney and Julian Smith at Stormont on Thursday
Live

Reaction to Stormont draft deal

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Assembly recall request

    On Thursday night NI Secretary Julian Smith said he would write to the speaker of the assembly asking him to call a session of the legislature.

    But, in a statement, Speaker Robin Newton said he would not call a sitting until he was satisfied that the political parties had informed him they had reached an agreement.

    robin newton
    Copyright: BBC

    "The speed and timing of any sitting therefore depends entirely on when the speaker hears positively from the parties" the statement added.

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to the BBC News NI draft deal live page.

    Stay with us throughout the day and we'll bring you all the latest news and reaction to the text of a draft deal aimed at restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland.

    Simon Coveney and Julian Smith at Stormont
    Copyright: Charles McQuillan
    Image caption: Simon Coveney and Julian Smith at Stormont
Back to top