Welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Seamus Mallon, a key figure in Northern Ireland's peace process. Mr Mallon, a former deputy first minister and deputy leader of the SDLP, died on Friday aged 83. Read his obituary here.
Live Reporting
By Chris Andrews, Niall Glynn and Fiona Murray
All times stated are UK
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Seamus Mallon, a key figure in Northern Ireland's peace process.
Mr Mallon, a former deputy first minister and deputy leader of the SDLP, died on Friday aged 83. Read his obituary here.