“The Belfast Gasworks building [is being] has been temporarily closed to allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19. Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building. We’re closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines.”
Sports teams hit
Five football amateur football clubs have now been affected, after a player with Portadown-based club Hanover FC tested positive over the weekend.
The other clubs are Tandragee Rovers, Moneyslane, Coagh United and Crewe United.
Derry City and Strabane District Council is to hold an emergency meeting at midday to decide if the St Patrick's Day parade in Londonderry will go ahead this year.
Sinn Féin councillor
Sandra Duffy told the BBC the council needed to consider its “responsibility in terms
of public health”.
“If we are going to bring
thousands of people on to the streets we need to know it is safe to do so,” she
said.
Parade cancellation 'the correct decision'
Susan Kirby, chief executive of Dublin's St Patrick's Day festival, says it is "enormously disappointing" that next week's parade had to be cancelled, but she believes it is "in the interest of public safety".
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she said a number of smaller events would still go ahead.
She added that a decision "hasn't been made at this time" about holding the parade at a later date.
Lloyds statement on Halifax call centre closure
Training and fixtures have been cancelled.
West Belfast GAA club St Gall's has closed its clubhouse after a member was diagnosed.
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy told the BBC the council needed to consider its “responsibility in terms of public health”.
“If we are going to bring thousands of people on to the streets we need to know it is safe to do so,” she said.
