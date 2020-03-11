Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

Delivering his budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces measures to support businesses if employees are off work because of coronavirus.
- For businesses with fewer than 250 employees, government will fund Statutory Sick Pay for two weeks.
- A loan scheme is to be introduced to cover the cost of salaries and bills, offering loans of up to £1.2m to support small and medium sized businesses.
Mr Sunak also said "Whatever extra resources our NHS needs to cope with Covid-19 – it will get".
"Whether it's research for a vaccine, recruiting thousands of returning staff, or supporting our brilliant doctors and nurses… whether it's millions of pounds or billions of pounds… whatever it needs, whatever it costs, we stand behind our NHS."
Professor Hugh Pennington, Emeritus Professor of Bacteriology at University of Aberdeen, tells Talkback closing schools "will probably not do very much for stopping the transmission of the virus".
"This virus, unlike flu, doesn't hit children particularly hard," he said.
"Young people seem to be less likely to get the virus in the first place and if they get the virus they have a very mild illness which almost certainly means, but not proven, that they're going to be poor transmitters of the virus."
Phone line for older people may be needed
A dedicated phone line for older people may be needed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland has said.
Eddie Lynch has told BBC Talkbalk that we must "look out for our older people".
He said older people were becoming increasingly concerned about "what is coming down the line".
"They are really calling for clear guidance, advice and information so they can take appropriate steps to protect themselves," he said.
First minister says executive will be "led by the science"
"We have to plan for the reasonable worse case scenario"
"We will move upwards towards the peak. Just how long we can delay that peak into the summer, that's what we are really trying to do.
"We have to move as the science instructs us to move so that we don't do things too quickly because that would have a counter effect on trying to delay this disease.
"I don't want to alarm anybody, but what I do want to say to people is that we are taking all the steps in a proportionate way, led by the science."
Benefits 'not affected in self-isolation'
The Department for Communities has reassured people claiming benefits that their benefits will not be affected if
they need to self-isolate due to the coronavirus.
A spokesperson said: “If people cannot attend an
appointment at their Jobs and Benefits office and/or medical assessment centre
because of self-isolation, they should let us know immediately. Nobody will be
penalised for doing the right thing.
“In addition, anyone self-isolating who is
self-employed or who works on a short term contract can apply for Universal
Credit or new-style Employment and Support Allowance, during the period of
self-isolation.
“Anyone who is in a crisis situation can
apply for financial help by contacting the Department’s Finance Support service
on 0800 587 2750 (Freephone) or 0800 587 2751 (textphone for customers with
hearing difficulties).
"If claiming Universal Credit they can also apply for a
Universal Credit Contingency Fund grant by contacting the Finance Support
service and choosing option 2.”
Downpatrick trains cancelled on St Patrick's day
Downpatrick and County Down railway has announced it has cancelled train operations on St Patrick's Day.
In a statement they said: "DCDR management have reviewed this situation, and we have taken
the reluctant decision to cancel our train operations on this date as well.
"For clarity, that means the railway is closed on Tuesday 17 March.
"We apologise for any disappointment this has caused, and hope
you understand our reasons for this decision. Aside from the health
consideration, with the parade cancelled we would expect very few passengers to
actually turn up for the trains.
"We will be issuing refunds to anyone who has already booked
tickets."
'Right to err on the side of caution'
Addressing Belfast City Council's decision to cancel its St Patrick's Day parade, councillor Kate Nicholl said it was right to be cautious.
"We know that it spreads, it’s a serious issue, we don't want to
cause alarm, we don't want to cause panic, but we want to err on the side of
caution," she said.
NI consumers shouldn't 'hoard goods'
Director of Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Aodhán Michael Connolly, has urged consumers to be responsible with buying goods after news that consumers are stockpiling amidst coronavirus fears.
The organisation represents 90 major retailers including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Argos and B&Q.
“Certain people, carers or the elderly, may only shop once a week and we want to make sure everybody has access to the products they need," he said speaking to the newsletter.
“The big message to shoppers is that retailers are doing the hard work so they don’t have to – we’re making sure we’re able to get products in store so there’s not any real need to be stocking up.”
"It is now absolutely essential that both take swift and decisive action to support companies who are inevitably going to be impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and to do all that they can to ensure that a temporary shock on our economy doesn’t become a bigger crisis," he said.
NI 'must be able to help people financially'
SDLP assembly member Mark H Durkan says NI politicians seem to be "waiting with bated breath" to see what Westminster allocates them to help people hit economically by the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's vitally important that we are able to protect people economically, that we're able to protect people from financial hardship as a result of following advice that we're drumming into them that they must suffer," he said.
Symptoms to look out for
The early symptoms can easily be confused with other winter bugs including colds and flu.
The Public Health Agency's Dr Gerry Waldron says that a lot of work goes into identifying coronavirus cases.
"That might not seem a huge number in comparison to other areas, but you’ve got to think that behind all those 16 cases a huge amount of intensive work has to be done in identifying the people associated who would be classed as high risk contacts," he said.
Linfield match postponed
Saturday's Irish Premiership fixture between Linfield and Larne has been postponed.
The decision comes a day after it was revealed that a Linfield player had tested positive for coronavirus.
The league leaders were due to host Larne on Saturday in their penultimate game before the league split.
The NI Football League has not yet given any indication as to the re-arranged dates for the scheduled game.
Will Stormont match chancellor's rates pledge?
BBC NI Economics & Business Editor John Campbell tweets:
PHA continues contact tracing
Diseases 'don't recognise borders'
Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew of Sinn Féin, a former agriculture minister, says "we all know that diseases don’t recognise borders".
"We do need to work closely with counterparts across the island and ensure that the advice we’re giving people is consistent and appropriate for the current circumstances," she added.
Chancellor to unveil "coronavirus Budget"
Rishi Sunak is about to deliver what's become known as the "coronavirus Budget," as fears grow over the impact the outbreak will have on the UK economy.
He is expected to unveil a package of measures to boost everything from the NHS to struggling small businesses and the self-employed.
Read more here.
The numbers as things stand in the Republic of Ireland
As of Wednesday morning:
How do germs spread and how can you tackle it?
Dr Adele McCormick from the University of Westminster demonstrates how germs spread and what the best methods are to avoid catching a virus.
NI economy minister travels to Washington
Minister for the Department for the Economy, Diane Dodds, has travelled to Washington to promote Northern Ireland as a prime business investment location.
Earlier on Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announced they had cancelled their visit to the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak.
'Huge amount of work' to trace contacts
The Public Health Agency's Dr Gerry Waldron says that a lot of work goes into identifying coronavirus cases.
"That might not seem a huge number in comparison to other areas, but you’ve got to think that behind all those 16 cases a huge amount of intensive work has to be done in identifying the people associated who would be classed as high risk contacts," he said.