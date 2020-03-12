In a statement the tánaiste Simon Coveney said that people should work remotely if they could.
"The coronavirus has no cure, no vaccine and we have no immnuity.
"Those who go to their places of work should limit their
contacts, particularly face to face meetings.
“These are the right measures at the right time based on the
best public health advice. We need to support each other, we need to support our
healthcare workers. If we follow these steps Ireland will get through this in
time."
Coveney: Acting to protect most vulnerable
Simon Coveney said: “We’re acting to protect the most vulnerable in society.
"We will protect lives, many of them, if people take the
advice that they need to.”
Sporting events to be hit
Sporting events in the Republic of Ireland are to be hit by the restrictions imposed by government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar advised that outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people, and indoor gatherings of more than 100, should be cancelled until 29 March.
The measures are likely to affect the GAA inter-county league season and the upcoming League of Ireland fixtures.
Coveney: Actions absolutely necessary
The tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) has said the actions outlined by Leo Varadkar in Washington DC are "absolutely necessary and justified".
Simon Coveney said he realised the news was "a lot to take in", but said Ireland needed to respond with "calm, unity, discipline and resolve".
Implement 'social distancing'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on businesses to take a "sensible approach" during this time, but should look at ways in which they can implement social distancing.
“I know that some of this is
coming as a real shock and it is going to involve big changes in the way we
live our lives and I know I’m asking people to make enormous sacrifices, but
we’re doing it for each other.
“Our economy will suffer but it
will bounce back. Lost time in school or college will be recovered and in time
our lives will go back to normal.
“Ireland is a great nation,
we’re great people, we’ve experienced hardship and struggle before, we’ve
overcome many trials in the past.”
Taoiseach: 'Take the right action at the right time'
Varadkar: Mass gatherings should be cancelled
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced schools, colleges and childcare facilties will close from
tomorrow until 29 March.
In a statement he said: "All indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass
gathering of more than 500 people should be cancelled.
"Continue to go to work if you can but if possible work from
home. Public transport will continue to operate and shops will remain
open.
"Outside of work people should look to reduce social interactions
as much as possible.
“There will be many more
cases, more people will get sick and unfortunately we must face the tragic
reality that some people will die.”
Sinn Féin Easter commemorations cancelled
Sinn féinCopyright: Sinn féin
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has cancelled Easter commemorations.
In a statement she said: "Over the last number of days the situation regarding the coronavirus has deteriorated further and there are increasing numbers of confirmed cases daily.
"Our first priority must be the health of workers and the wider community.
"Sinn Féin Easter commemorations are cancelled and we are recommending that all other Easter commemorations are cancelled.
"This is going to be a very challenging period and we all need to pull together to get through it."
Ireland's Minister for Health: No strength without unity
Simon Harris, Ireland's minister for health, said public health must always come first, and that will involve sacrifices.
Mr Harris said: "You won’t be alone, we are all in this together.
"We’ll all have to pull together to help each other.
"There is no strength without unity."
Health minister summoned to Stormont Castle
Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride were giving evidence to the Stormont health committee on Thursday morning.
As Mr McBride was speaking, he was interrupted by Committee Chair Colm Gildernew.
"We've just had an urgent call that yourself and the minister are required back at the (Stormont) castle there - now," he said.
They quickly left committee hearing.
How will NI react to Irish restrictions?
Immediate questions for NI Executive
Irish schools, colleges and childcare to close
Speaking in Washington, Leo Varadkar has said all schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from Friday, until 29 March.
Podium ready for Taoiseach
Varadkar in Washington to meet President Trump
Leo Varadkar is in Washington DC to meet President Trump in the run up to St Patrick's Day.
However, the White House cancelled its annual St Patrick's Day reception and the St Patrick's Day parade in New York is postponed amid global concerns over coronavirus.
Read more here.
Coronavirus in Republic of Ireland
The first death linked to coronavirus was recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
An elderly woman died in a Dublin hospital, where she was being treated for Covid-19.
Read more here.
Taoiseach to make statement from Washington DC
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to make a statement on Covid-19 from Washington DC at 11:00 GMT.