Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI: Friday's updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Ulster Bank staff told to work from home

    Ulster Bank
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Ulster Bank staff told to work from home.

    Ulster Bank staff have been asked to begin working from home on Monday, when it is practical to do so.

    The bank says the aim is to 'greatly reduce' the number of people in office locations to limit the potential spread of Covid-19.

    The wider RBS group, which owns Ulster Bank, is also instituting the policy.

    The move does not affect the bank's branch network.

    Ulster Bank has more than 5,000 staff across the island of Ireland.

  2. Welcome

    Hello and welcome as coronavirus continues to dominate the news.

    Join us for the latest updates.

    Laboratory testing
    Copyright: EPA
Back to top