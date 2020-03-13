Coronavirus in NI: Friday's updates

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Ulster Bank staff told to work from home. Image caption: Ulster Bank staff told to work from home.

Ulster Bank staff have been asked to begin working from home on Monday, when it is practical to do so.

The bank says the aim is to 'greatly reduce' the number of people in office locations to limit the potential spread of Covid-19.

The wider RBS group, which owns Ulster Bank, is also instituting the policy.

The move does not affect the bank's branch network.

Ulster Bank has more than 5,000 staff across the island of Ireland.