Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

The government is to hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus, Downing Street has said. From Monday, Boris Johnson or a senior minister will address the media to ensure people are informed about how to protect themselves. It follows criticism of No 10 for an apparent lack of transparency over its plans to stem the spread of the virus. A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19. Read more here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Number 10 to give daily briefings
The government is to hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
From Monday, Boris Johnson or a senior minister will address the media to ensure people are informed about how to protect themselves.
It follows criticism of No 10 for an apparent lack of transparency over its plans to stem the spread of the virus.
A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.
Read more here.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting people in Northern Ireland.
We'll be focusing on the latest developments here, as well as providing updates from the rest of the UK and across the Republic of Ireland.