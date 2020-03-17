Coronavirus in NI: Tuesday updates

'Draconian measures for really quite drastic times'
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI health correspondent
Without drastic action we are being told that cases could double in the UK every five to six days.
That is a stark message.
These are exceptional times and after they are over many parts of our lives will not be the same again.
We can't repeat this information enough - avoid the office, work from home if possible, avoid the pub, the clubs, the theatres and other drastic steps include whole households staying at home for 14 days if one person within the house has symptoms.
People in 'at risk' groups will be asked within the days to come to stay at home for twelve weeks.
These are draconian measures for really quite drastic times.
Bad news from Mountain Warehouse
BBC News NI economics and business editor John Campbell tweets:
Mountain Warehouse is an outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness. There are three stores in Northern Ireland.
'Just a matter of time before vaccine'
Virologist Dr Connor Bamford from Queen's University says "undoubtedly" there are 10 or 20 times the number of known confirmed cases in Northern Ireland (52 on Monday).
"We haven't really probably ramped up to the full exponential spread of this virus. That will be more evident in the next week or so," he said.
"We think we need a vaccine to stop this infection in the mid to long-term. We don't think this virus is going to go away anytime soon.
"We have an idea of how we could make a vaccine and there are probably going to be enough cases that we could test it appropriately, so it is just a matter of time."
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race postponed
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, which was set to return to Londonderry in the summer, has been postponed amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle said the decision to postpone the race was the right one in the current climate.
"The health and safety of the race participants and the wider public must take priority," she said.
The council said it would continue to review its plans for the Foyle Maritime Festival on a daily basis.
Changes to drivers' hours to maintain supply chain
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon tweets:
Dedicated shopping sessions for elderly
Supermarket chain Lidl says from today it will introduce dedicated shopping sessions for elderly people from 09:00 GMT to 11:00, including prioritised queuing and additional assistance.
"The retailer asks that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need," the company said.
JP Scally, managing director for Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "We're confident in our robust and agile supply chain, and all of our stores are continuing to receive daily deliveries as planned.
"However, we have seen stronger customer numbers in recent days and as members of the public it's our responsibility to look after the more vulnerable in society in these challenging times.
Iceland Ireland has also said it will open all 27 of its stores between 08:00 GMT and 09:00 to customers who are over 65.
St Patrick's Day mass moves online
Happy St Patrick's Day btw.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's GMU programme, Archbishop Eamon Martin says he is celebrating a St Patrick’s Day mass online “without a congregation physically present”.
“There’s no doubt people are going through a lot of anxiety these days, people thinking about their loved ones, will they get sick, thinking about people in nursing homes," he said.
“The whole uncertainty surrounding it leaves us really realising our dependence on one another."
Asked about whether schools in Northern Ireland should close, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland repeated his view that they should.
"I think we really need a specific date," he added.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting people in Northern Ireland.
We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on the latest official guidance, as well as reaction and analysis.