Coronavirus in NI: Tuesday updates

Virologist Dr Connor Bamford from Queen's University says "undoubtedly" there are 10 or 20 times the number of known confirmed cases in Northern Ireland (52 on Monday).

"We haven't really probably ramped up to the full exponential spread of this virus. That will be more evident in the next week or so," he said.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

"We think we need a vaccine to stop this infection in the mid to long-term. We don't think this virus is going to go away anytime soon.

"We have an idea of how we could make a vaccine and there are probably going to be enough cases that we could test it appropriately, so it is just a matter of time."