Coronavirus in NI: Wednesday updates

By Ali Gordon and Mike McBride

  1. Derry pensioner on self isolation

    A 73-year-old Londonderry pensioner, who is on her third day of self isolation, says "each day is getting harder".

    Bernadette Taggart, who has 22 grandchildren, said she has had to learn how to Skype and WhatsApp in order to keep in contact with her large family.

    Ms Taggart said she underestimated just how difficult being by yourself can be.

    However, the pensioner said she is doing everything she can to keep her "head above water".

    Woman with walking stick
  2. Call for end to school uncertainty

    The five teaching unions have "implored" executive ministers to set a date for school closures,

    Schools in the Republic of Ireland have been closed, but Education Minister Peter Weir says schools should remain open for now.

    Read more here.

  3. Welcome to our coverage

    Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in Northern Ireland.

    We'll keep you updated throughout the day on the latest official guidance, as well as reaction and analysis.

