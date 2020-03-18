Coronavirus in NI: Wednesday updates

Posted at 8:098:09Derry pensioner on self isolationA 73-year-old Londonderry pensioner, who is on her third day of self isolation, says "each day is getting harder".Bernadette Taggart, who has 22 grandchildren, said she has had to learn how to Skype and WhatsApp in order to keep in contact with her large family. Ms Taggart said she underestimated just how difficult being by yourself can be.However, the pensioner said she is doing everything she can to keep her "head above water".Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A 73-year-old Londonderry pensioner, who is on her third day of self isolation, says "each day is getting harder".
Bernadette Taggart, who has 22 grandchildren, said she has had to learn how to Skype and WhatsApp in order to keep in contact with her large family.
Ms Taggart said she underestimated just how difficult being by yourself can be.
However, the pensioner said she is doing everything she can to keep her "head above water".
Call for end to school uncertainty
The five teaching unions have "implored" executive ministers to set a date for school closures,
Schools in the Republic of Ireland have been closed, but Education Minister Peter Weir says schools should remain open for now.
