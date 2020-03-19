Coronavirus in NI: Thursday updates

Eugene Diamond, who owns a newsagent in Ballymena, said that he has already seen a big drop off in schoolchildren visiting his shop, even before the schools are due to close on Monday.
"We have seen a drop in the number of children in my area because we would have been full of youth clubs and things like that there and schools," said Mr Diamond, speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"It's as if somebody has kidnapped them."
He said that he was finding it difficult to source paracetamol and toilet roll too.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Shops taking measures to protect staff and customers
Jacqui White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers' Union welcomed the decision to close schools in Northern Ireland from Monday, but said many issues still need to be resolved.
Ms White said there are still many outstanding issues on what school closures "will actually look like".
She highlighted the need for many children to still receive school meals and that many rural areas in Northern Ireland do not have sufficient internet access to facilitate online learning.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The general secretary told BBC Radio Foyle that she believes many external exams will not go ahead, but said Northern Ireland may be in a slightly better position because a lot of external exams are modular.
"Children have been working through various aspects of those exams to date. What happens now remains to be seen, but we hope to clarify this soon," Ms White said.
'Unprecedented pressures' for Derry pharmacist
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A Londonderry pharmacist has said his service is facing "unprecedented pressures" because of the global pandemic.
Liam Bradley, who runs Bradley's pharmacy, said he may have to reduce opening hours due to staff shortages.
A lot of his staff are young mothers and Mr Bradley said with school closures many may now be unable to continue their regular working hours.
Mr Bradley said issues around customers stockpiling, particularly paracetamol, is also putting a strain on his business.
"People are trying to get three months worth of medication in one week," Mr Bradley said.
"The system simply can't cope".
Mr Bradley stressed that people will get their medication, but may have to wait.
Schools prepping for closure
BBC News NI Education Correspondent Robbie Meredith
Schools across Northern Ireland are putting plans in place for remote learning for pupils before all close due to the coronavirus.
They'll shut their doors from Monday.
There are set to be efforts to run some schools specifically for the children of health and emergency workers, but those plans are still being developed.
BBCCopyright: BBC
That's also the case when it comes to making sure children on free school meals are provided for. There's also the issue of how vulnerable children will continue to get services like counselling they rely on in school.
And though there will be no physical GCSE and A Level exams this summer, there will still be results for pupils but we don't know how they will decided yet.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in Northern Ireland.
We'll keep you updated throughout the day on the latest official guidance, as well as reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
By Mike McBride, Niall Glynn and Ross McKee
All times stated are UK
A struggle to stay open
Eugene Diamond, who owns a newsagent in Ballymena, said that he has already seen a big drop off in schoolchildren visiting his shop, even before the schools are due to close on Monday.
"We have seen a drop in the number of children in my area because we would have been full of youth clubs and things like that there and schools," said Mr Diamond, speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"It's as if somebody has kidnapped them."
He said that he was finding it difficult to source paracetamol and toilet roll too.
Shops taking measures to protect staff and customers
Neighbours, everybody needs good neighbours
I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?
Outstanding issues on school closures
Jacqui White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers' Union welcomed the decision to close schools in Northern Ireland from Monday, but said many issues still need to be resolved.
Ms White said there are still many outstanding issues on what school closures "will actually look like".
She highlighted the need for many children to still receive school meals and that many rural areas in Northern Ireland do not have sufficient internet access to facilitate online learning.
The general secretary told BBC Radio Foyle that she believes many external exams will not go ahead, but said Northern Ireland may be in a slightly better position because a lot of external exams are modular.
"Children have been working through various aspects of those exams to date. What happens now remains to be seen, but we hope to clarify this soon," Ms White said.
'Unprecedented pressures' for Derry pharmacist
A Londonderry pharmacist has said his service is facing "unprecedented pressures" because of the global pandemic.
Liam Bradley, who runs Bradley's pharmacy, said he may have to reduce opening hours due to staff shortages.
A lot of his staff are young mothers and Mr Bradley said with school closures many may now be unable to continue their regular working hours.
Mr Bradley said issues around customers stockpiling, particularly paracetamol, is also putting a strain on his business.
"People are trying to get three months worth of medication in one week," Mr Bradley said.
"The system simply can't cope".
Mr Bradley stressed that people will get their medication, but may have to wait.
Schools prepping for closure
BBC News NI Education Correspondent Robbie Meredith
Schools across Northern Ireland are putting plans in place for remote learning for pupils before all close due to the coronavirus.
They'll shut their doors from Monday.
There are set to be efforts to run some schools specifically for the children of health and emergency workers, but those plans are still being developed.
That's also the case when it comes to making sure children on free school meals are provided for. There's also the issue of how vulnerable children will continue to get services like counselling they rely on in school.
And though there will be no physical GCSE and A Level exams this summer, there will still be results for pupils but we don't know how they will decided yet.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in Northern Ireland.
We'll keep you updated throughout the day on the latest official guidance, as well as reaction and analysis.