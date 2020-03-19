Coronavirus in NI: Thursday updates

Eugene Diamond, who owns a newsagent in Ballymena, said that he has already seen a big drop off in schoolchildren visiting his shop, even before the schools are due to close on Monday.

"We have seen a drop in the number of children in my area because we would have been full of youth clubs and things like that there and schools," said Mr Diamond, speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"It's as if somebody has kidnapped them."

He said that he was finding it difficult to source paracetamol and toilet roll too.